« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 86285 times)

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:22:42 am
How is it depressing?

I take it he's not over the thought of Klopp leaving. Think most of us can understand that.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,266
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 11:31:44 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:30:14 am
I take it he's not over the thought of Klopp leaving. Think most of us can understand that.
Ah ok hadnt thought of it like that
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:31:44 am
Ah ok hadnt thought of it like that

 Might be wrong though.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 01:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 10:54:52 am
Mad that there's doubts in here. Outside of Jurgen and Pep, Ancelotti is the only true 'elite' manager still out there, so you can rule out getting someone in that bracket.

Of what's available, Xabi is clearly the shout. His work at Leverkusen has been outstanding. He's represented three of the biggest clubs on the planet as a player, including this one, worked under some of the very best coaching minds in the game and you can see that translate in the pattern of some of Leverkusen's play.

He'd be walking into a team on the cusp of its next chapter of greatness here too.

No brainer.
However Xabi has yet to hit a bad patch as a mamager and turn it around, thats a massive concern for me.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 01:23:49 pm »
It seems odd to mark someone down for not having gone through a bad patch.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 01:26:44 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 01:19:14 pm
However Xabi has yet to hit a bad patch as a mamager and turn it around, thats a massive concern for me.

The only concern would be if his team goes through a sticky patch and he's unable to turn it around, resulting in a massive loss of form from his team and then plummeting down the league table. Until that happens there is no concern for me.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,572
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 01:33:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:23:49 pm
It seems odd to mark someone down for not having gone through a bad patch.
Really cant understand it myself either.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm »
We know Klopp went through a bad patch at Mainz and BVB, did Rafa have bad patches at Valencia?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,787
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:46:49 pm
, did Rafa have bad patches at Valencia?

He was on the verge of the sack at one point.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 01:53:29 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 01:19:14 pm
However Xabi has yet to hit a bad patch as a mamager and turn it around, thats a massive concern for me.

But how would you verify such a metric? Emery is a serial winner at Sevilla and has turned teams from also rans to real contenders. Yet he failed massively at Arsenal.

Is that what you're looking for? In the last three decades, I can count on one hand the number of managers who have never been fired. Does that mean the rest are all failures?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
This bad patch thing is bizarre but for anyone who really wants him to have one he's had a couple of rocky spells there, one win in seven at the end of last season with europa exit and 4 losses in 5 here :

19.02.2023   GER D1   Bayer Leverkusen   2-3   Mainz 05   
16.02.2023   UEFA EL   Bayer Leverkusen   2-3   AS Monaco   
11.02.2023   GER D1   Hoffenheim   1-3   Bayer Leverkusen   
03.02.2023   GER D1   FC Augsburg   1-0   Bayer Leverkusen   
29.01.2023   GER D1   Bayer Leverkusen   0-2   Borussia Dortmund   

He's turned it around just fine. Next criticism  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 