This bad patch thing is bizarre but for anyone who really wants him to have one he's had a couple of rocky spells there, one win in seven at the end of last season with europa exit and 4 losses in 5 here :
19.02.2023 GER D1 Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Mainz 05
16.02.2023 UEFA EL Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 AS Monaco
11.02.2023 GER D1 Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
03.02.2023 GER D1 FC Augsburg 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
29.01.2023 GER D1 Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
He's turned it around just fine. Next criticism