However Xabi has yet to hit a bad patch as a mamager and turn it around, thats a massive concern for me.



But how would you verify such a metric? Emery is a serial winner at Sevilla and has turned teams from also rans to real contenders. Yet he failed massively at Arsenal.Is that what you're looking for? In the last three decades, I can count on one hand the number of managers who have never been fired. Does that mean the rest are all failures?