LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Funky_Gibbons

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:04:52 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:48:49 pm
I understand (even if I don't agree with) the argument that he should have another season there under his belt, but 3-4 years?! Not a chance in hell he'll still be at Leverkusen at that time. You can already see his level, it's just how high his ceiling is that's up for debate. Where better for that to be tested/confirmed than at Liverpool?

There's no more "going under the radar" anymore in European football and if you impress early as Xabi has done, you're bound to attract attention and be inundated with offers. The analogy with Bellingham earlier applies here. You snooze, you lose it's that simple. I don't think FSG are so stupid to risk letting him go and prove that elsewhere, not after the success and making billions on the back of Klopp over the past 8 seasons.
Maybe 3-4 years is unrealistic, but I still maintain he's not had a difficult patch in his manergerial career and that is the true test which makes or breaks many upcoming managers. I refer again to Villas Boas who couldn't translate his Porto form at Chelsea and couldn't adjust his tactics to suit the players (yes they weren't prepared to change etc).

Klopp has had a two tough periods at Liverpool and one at Dortmund where he has shown the strength, personality and skill to turn around the club around when things were looking desperate.   
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:16:12 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:04:52 pm
Maybe 3-4 years is unrealistic, but I still maintain he's not had a difficult patch in his manergerial career and that is the true test which makes or breaks many upcoming managers. I refer again to Villas Boas who couldn't translate his Porto form at Chelsea and couldn't adjust his tactics to suit the players (yes they weren't prepared change etc).

Klopp has had a two tough periods at Liverpool and one at Dortmund where he has shown the strength, personality and skill to turn around the club around when things were looking desperate.   

Klopp also had a smallish rough period which culminated in the 4-1 loss to Spurs in 2017. That season we were scoring goals but conceding loads and then that game everybody lost their heads and he got hit with a lot of criticism. After that game pretty much we changed tactics and became far more resilient and for the final months basically became the 18-20 side.

Takes a lot of clout to change tactics and have the players follow you like that. Thats where its understandable that any of Alonso, Amorim will be tested and probably for the first time at Liverpool.
TomDcs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:02:30 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:04:52 pm
Maybe 3-4 years is unrealistic, but I still maintain he's not had a difficult patch in his manergerial career and that is the true test which makes or breaks many upcoming managers. I refer again to Villas Boas who couldn't translate his Porto form at Chelsea and couldn't adjust his tactics to suit the players (yes they weren't prepared to change etc).

Klopp has had a two tough periods at Liverpool and one at Dortmund where he has shown the strength, personality and skill to turn around the club around when things were looking desperate.   

Agree its a bit early, but I dont see much alternative whos any better a candidate in the round. Im happier trade off that lack of experience in adversity with all the plus sides, vs any other candidate who has been mentioned (all of which have their own trade offs, and none who I suspect would deal with it any better, nor the accompanying media scrutiny).
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:04:52 pm
Maybe 3-4 years is unrealistic, but I still maintain he's not had a difficult patch in his manergerial career and that is the true test which makes or breaks many upcoming managers. I refer again to Villas Boas who couldn't translate his Porto form at Chelsea and couldn't adjust his tactics to suit the players (yes they weren't prepared to change etc).

Klopp has had a two tough periods at Liverpool and one at Dortmund where he has shown the strength, personality and skill to turn around the club around when things were looking desperate.   

This is going to sound like a broken record, but the likes of Zidane and Guardiola never needed to go through a bad patch to become successful. I think personally this whole life lessons needed thing is a bit of a red herring. As long as the manager has sound ideas and the wherewithal to translate them, then there should be no problems.
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:45:04 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm
I don't think that really has any relevance to the conversation I was having.......


You mentioned that ideally we'd have 3-4 years to assess his level and ideally I'd agree with that, we all thought we had two years more Klopp and now we are desperate to have not only a decent manager in place seamlessly but also probably an emotional tie as well because that was what we got with Jurgen. Time is not on our side and circumstances demand a decision.


I was just pointing out that he's not just a manager who has improved a team, he's taken them to a level beyond any reasonable expectation, domestically and in Europe, quickly and without spending much money.  He's on the verge of doing something Bayern have never done in all their many years of dominance so he's going faster than anyone thought feasible which for me is evidence of something special (we all knew at this club he was something special as a person anyway)


That said, Bayern may end up thumping them at the weekend and I'll look like an idiot and everyone will pile on to De Zerbi or someone else instead
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:04:52 pm
Maybe 3-4 years is unrealistic, but I still maintain he's not had a difficult patch in his manergerial career and that is the true test which makes or breaks many upcoming managers. I refer again to Villas Boas who couldn't translate his Porto form at Chelsea and couldn't adjust his tactics to suit the players (yes they weren't prepared to change etc).

Klopp has had a two tough periods at Liverpool and one at Dortmund where he has shown the strength, personality and skill to turn around the club around when things were looking desperate.   


Xabi did OK last season but in the summer he shipped out 14 players and brought another 14 in, at little net cost. He adjusted his squad to fit his tactics, we may not need that level of adjustment either.
FlashGordon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:52:50 pm
Porto and Leverkusen are not comparable in any way. Porto and Benfica are the Bayern of Portugal.
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:26:11 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7EHAl7XJB0

Alonso loves short passing very similar to Brighton
buttersstotch

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:04:52 pm
Maybe 3-4 years is unrealistic, but I still maintain he's not had a difficult patch in his manergerial career and that is the true test which makes or breaks many upcoming managers. I refer again to Villas Boas who couldn't translate his Porto form at Chelsea and couldn't adjust his tactics to suit the players (yes they weren't prepared to change etc).

Klopp has had a two tough periods at Liverpool and one at Dortmund where he has shown the strength, personality and skill to turn around the club around when things were looking desperate.   

The landscape of managers has changed, even in the last 9 years since we got Klopp. With the rate big clubs go through managers, any half decent manager is going to be offered an opportunity.

Whilst I'm sure in an ideal world we'd all like Alonso to be more experienced, Spurs wanted him in the summer by all accounts but he turned them down. He's going to be top of the list or on the shortlist of all the top clubs in Europe the next time they are looking for a manager. The big problem we are going to have is if Alonso does well here, Madrid will come sniffing, so whatever we do, I feel we need to lock in a project if Alonso is our number one candidate.

Our choices currently are an older experienced coach, one of the sexy new managerial toys or a manager whose failed at a big club (e.g. Naaglesman, Potter).
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:25:45 pm
Kloppo has shot down Barca and Laporta for next season. Laporta's people apprently contacted his agent. People actually think he was lying when he said he wanted to take time off.  ;D
HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:26:11 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7EHAl7XJB0

Alonso loves short passing very similar to Brighton

Just watched this. Good breakdown of his style. Definitely more Guardiola than Klopp.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm
Not sure where this "oh he'll be off to Real as soon as..." comes from,

Worth remembering that Xabi is Basque and turned down Madrid in 2004. Then in 2009, after his irreconcilable falling out with Rafa the season before (the Inter game coinciding with the birth of his first child, then the unseemly Gareth Barry debacle, and with the club in toxic disarray under the Tumours, you can hardly blame him for looking elsewhere. Especially as he was still trying to nail down a starting berth in the WC-winning national team (a certain Marcos Senna was the preferred pick). And at that time, Perez was on his Spanish Crusade, hoovering up all home-grown talent, so it was a purely professional decision that was great for Xabi's career as well as a familiar environment for the family. Not his fault we pissed that 30m euro up against a flaky Italian wall.

He then surprisingly left for Bayern, as he admitted, to play and learn under Guardiola (not the most political of admissions). After 3 years and then retiring at Bayern, he took on the offer of an academy role at Madrid given the mandatory requirement to get his UEFA Pro license. They probably figured he'd stick around like Zidane but once he had what he wanted, he left Real Madrid again, and "went home" to San Sebastián, and then onward as we know to Leverkusen.

Essentially, Real Madrid served a purpose in Alonso's career, but I see no evidence (turning them down as a highly sought after 22 year old, years later winning stuff but leaving them whilst still in his prime for another challenge, going back to get his coaching license and then leaving them yet again) that he has any great burning desire for the club. Gratitude? Sure. Affection even maybe, but deep-rooted passion? Is there an equivalent interview with a high profile Spanish journo where he says he's "dreamt of managing Real Madrid"? (and why would you if you consider what a hiding to nothing that job is, with the constant knee-jerk media scrutiny, the whims of Perez etc.).

Whereas, we definitely know how he feels about Liverpool.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
Good points mate also turning down Madrid as a player is one thing but turnimg them down as a manager when you know that you could still mange them in 10 years time if you've proved you are good enough is another.

If Xabi comes to us and gives us similar time to what Kloppo gave us and then he wants to leave for Madrid by all means do so.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm
Just watched this. Good breakdown of his style. Definitely more Guardiola than Klopp.
There's clearly Guardiola in his approach obviously but he's also mixed in a fair bit of Ancelotti, Benitez and Mourinho. There'll be notes of Del Bosque in the blend too.
RyanBabel19

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
Good points mate also turning down Madrid as a player is one thing but turnimg them down as a manager when you know that you could still mange them in 10 years time if you've proved you are good enough is another.

If Xabi comes to us and gives us similar time to what Kloppo gave us and then he wants to leave for Madrid by all means do so.

When is the last time someone was Madrid manager for 10 years?
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
When is the last time someone was Madrid manager for 10 years?

He means that in 10 years the opportunity would still be available.
slaphead

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:45 pm
Kloppo has shot down Barca and Laporta for next season. Laporta's people apprently contacted his agent. People actually think he was lying when he said he wanted to take time off.  ;D

God loves a tryer though. I doubt there will be big club in the world who won't chance their arm with Kloppo....and all get told the same thing. I actually haven't thought too much about who our next manager could or should be. Dunno why, I think I'm just too hooked on this season to see where we end up. It does feel though like there's no panic, and we already have our man lined up.
RedDeadRejection

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:52:41 pm
Heard fsg need to find one thousand brown m&m's to fill a brandy glass, or Alonso won't sign.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm
Just watched this. Good breakdown of his style. Definitely more Guardiola than Klopp.

You imagine that would change here right? Guardiola and Artetas teams are boring.
Ratboy3G

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:08:00 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:52:41 pm
Heard fsg need to find one thousand brown m&m's to fill a brandy glass, or Alonso won't sign.

I heard that Xabi beat FSG to death with their own shoes
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:49:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm
You imagine that would change here right? Guardiola and Artetas teams are boring.
Next manager needs to be his own man just like Klopp is. If it's attacking winning football nobody will care. I also don't think the fans of the clubs mentioned would say their football is boring.
Bobinhood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:25:24 am
Lets just give it Robbo for the rest of the season. Gives it Robbo then. Yeah.


Sorry just practicing givingitgiggsy just in case.
G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:06:43 am
Xabi, all day long. No one else is a better fit.

Ideally he would have more experience, but those stars are not aligning and sometimes you have to see the opportunity in front of you.

The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:46:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm
You imagine that would change here right? Guardiola and Artetas teams are boring.

Josh Williams alludes to a philosophy of short passing which endured through various formations at Leverkusen, a relatively small sample size at that. I'm not sure that is how he set up at Sociedad B though, where the football by all accounts was a little faster and more direct.

However, seeing the success that that style of play has brought recently, 30 games unbeaten (the only team in Europe's top 5 leagues this season as well), it'd be daft to move away from such a proven, controlling style.
Another relevant point is that Leverkusen tend to score first in most of their matches so the style in attack might change to a more defensive/counter-atatcking one in the second half of matches.

Definitely not the 'organised chaos' of Klopp's earlier sides but not entirely Guardiola's Barcelona either.
