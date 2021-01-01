Honestly, if there's anyone I believe could emerge as the next managerial great, it's Xabi. I have this feeling that he could follow in the footsteps of Mourinho or Guardiola when they burst onto the scene and everyone took notice, becoming the most sought-after managers. I mean, what he's achieving with Leverkusen is absurd; it's hard to comprehend. If they manage to beat Bayern, they'll be strong favorites to secure a league and cup double. How on earth has he accomplished this in such a short period of time? We can't afford to pass up this opportunity, regardless of how it may end up. It's not like there's another outstanding candidate who has the edge over him.