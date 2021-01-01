Everyone seems to be in a proper frenzy over Alonso. I mean, sure, he looks like an interesting candidate. I just hope we don't saddle him with insane expectations if he does in fact become our manager. Xabi is very much still a rookie and learning. It will take a lot of time for him to properly polish his managerial skills. So let's just take it easy.



Next season we will find ourselves in a rather odd situation. Normally when we get a new manager it's because the previous one didn't do well so we are all excited about the new changes but we could possibly win 4 trophies this season so we need to keep expectations down for next season. Regardless of whom we bring in he will need time to implement his own ideas, he can't just say crack on as you did last season lads