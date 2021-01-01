« previous next »
Offline Lee-87

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 12:02:40 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:39:55 pm
What does @GlonRoss think?

That Kloppy is for closers.
Online newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 01:00:50 am »
Quote from: Huytonian on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
This deserves some love 👏

thank you - haha!
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 04:39:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:39:55 pm
What does @GlonRoss think?

This hasn't gotten the appreciation it deserves
Offline gb096

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 09:15:44 am »
It will be tough following Klopp.
Online RJH

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 09:25:37 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm


If anyone would know about an English club approaching a Spanish manager currently working in Germany, it's the French.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 09:28:49 am »

I don't think FSG will repeat Rodgers mistake. Maybe they will go for someone experienced with a good record of overarching.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 09:38:25 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:28:49 am
I don't think FSG will repeat Rodgers mistake. Maybe they will go for someone experienced with a good record of overarching.

FSG will consider the relatively medium sized budget and the vast array of young talent on the books.
They arent going for a storied winning manager that is used to experienced squads and blank cheques.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 10:05:05 am »
The guy is a phenomenal coaching talent.

So young and he's already breaking records and doing incredible stuff with that unbeaten run.

He's a Jude Bellingham of coaches right now. You don't look at Bellingham at Dortmund and think "well we'll consider it but only if he wins something".

Leverkusen has no business being where they are right now, Xabi has already proven he's capable of being a massive overachiever which is precisely what we need. We just can't afford to lose out on him.

I really hope we don't lose out on him as after Klopp we don't need another blow.
Offline Phineus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 10:11:04 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:05:05 am
The guy is a phenomenal coaching talent.

So young and he's already breaking records and doing incredible stuff with that unbeaten run.

He's a Jude Bellingham of coaches right now. You don't look at Bellingham at Dortmund and think "well we'll consider it but only if he wins something".

Leverkusen has no business being where they are right now, Xabi has already proven he's capable of being a massive overachiever which is precisely what we need. We just can't afford to lose out on him.

I really hope we don't lose out on him as after Klopp we don't need another blow.

Agreed, there is so much upside. Lots of risk of course, but the upside is he's the next superstar manager.

Only negative in my head is the constant flirting and links to Madrid would wear thin after 12 months, but hey ho.
Offline Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 10:18:32 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:11:04 am
Agreed, there is so much upside. Lots of risk of course, but the upside is he's the next superstar manager.

Only negative in my head is the constant flirting and links to Madrid would wear thin after 12 months, but hey ho.

Players and managers are different. If you're a 24/25 year old player you might think its your only chance to move to a Real Madrid/Barcelona, because you've maybe got a 4/5 year window where they might want you. If you're a 43 year old manager its not the same. You're not getting one chance in your early 40s and then never again. Their current manager is in his 60s. Plenty of their previous managers have managed them in their early/mid 50s.
Offline Cusamano

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 10:20:56 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:05:05 am

I really hope we don't lose out on him as after Klopp we don't need another blow.

Not sure about lose out on him. He could well decide its too soon to move to a big club
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 10:29:13 am »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 10:20:56 am
Not sure about lose out on him. He could well decide its too soon to move to a big club
That's different.
But if he leaves he shouldn't go to Utd, Chelsea or clubs like that.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:29:13 am
That's different.
But if he leaves he shouldn't go to Utd, Chelsea or clubs like that.

I'd say there is no chance of that at this point in time. His son is a Red and he witnessed the purest manifestation of Liverpool, during the game "G-d changed sides" in Istanbul 2005. I'd say he either joins us, or stays where he is for longer to gain experience.

But when Liverpool come for you, and the squad is so tasty, pretty hard to say no.
Online Malaysian Kopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 10:44:48 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:29:13 am
That's different.
But if he leaves he shouldn't go to Utd, Chelsea or clubs like that.
He won't go there over us if they go calling, he might to Munich though.
Online Vegeta

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 11:50:24 am »
Honestly, if there's anyone I believe could emerge as the next managerial great, it's Xabi. I have this feeling that he could follow in the footsteps of Mourinho or Guardiola when they burst onto the scene and everyone took notice, becoming the most sought-after managers. I mean, what he's achieving with Leverkusen is absurd; it's hard to comprehend. If they manage to beat Bayern, they'll be strong favorites to secure a league and cup double. How on earth has he accomplished this in such a short period of time? We can't afford to pass up this opportunity, regardless of how it may end up. It's not like there's another outstanding candidate who has the edge over him.
Offline Zlen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
Everyone seems to be in a proper frenzy over Alonso. I mean, sure, he looks like an interesting candidate. I just hope we don't saddle him with insane expectations if he does in fact become our manager. Xabi is very much still a rookie and learning. It will take a lot of time for him to properly polish his managerial skills. So let's just take it easy.

Online Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:56:21 am
Everyone seems to be in a proper frenzy over Alonso. I mean, sure, he looks like an interesting candidate. I just hope we don't saddle him with insane expectations if he does in fact become our manager. Xabi is very much still a rookie and learning. It will take a lot of time for him to properly polish his managerial skills. So let's just take it easy.

Next season we will find ourselves in a rather odd situation. Normally when we get a new manager it's because the previous one didn't do well so we are all excited about the new changes but we could possibly win 4 trophies this season so we need to keep expectations down for next season. Regardless of whom we bring in he will need time to implement his own ideas, he can't just say crack on as you did last season lads  ;D
