« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 78871 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,795
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 08:32:47 pm »
A Killer Heels endorsement is better than Xabi outright saying he's joining us./
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,885
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 08:33:13 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:30:41 pm
Careful now, that almost sounds like an endorsement.

Well just to tip back into the red, Leverkusen are 1-0 down.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,558
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:13 pm
Well just to tip back into the red, Leverkusen are 1-0 down.
You know it's just their FA Cup right? Not Bundesliga.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,929
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 08:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:38:09 pm
Liverpool are evaluating many candidates for the manager role, first on the list of Liverpool, is Xabi Alonso.

The alternatives taken into consideration by the Reds is the name of Ruben Amorim, currently managing Sporting stands out.

[@Glongari]

What does @GlonRoss think?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,493
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  2, 2024, 04:42:21 pm
Rafa Honigstein was on 5Live today. Basically if we really want him, we'll get him.

Never heard his name, what Bundesliga team does he coach?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 