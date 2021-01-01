« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 78049 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 08:17:13 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:48:50 am
It's gonna be a bit of a gamble with any new manager, but I havent seen anyone I like better than Alonso.
That's only 5% or so due to his LFC heritage.
De Zerbi Probably the closest outside of Alonso imo. He massively overperformed with a Sassuolo(Almost got them Conference league lost out on Goal difference to Roma). Dominated with Shakhtar in Ukraine too.
Improved Brighton when he came, and has managed them very well with the injuries this year(and 4 completions)  along with a whole new midfield considering the 6 type that was brought in was an 18 year old.
Yea I got questions how he sets up defenses and stuff but he somebody who overperforms his resources, plays possession based football along with a very good culture at the club.
He also at Calcio Foggia in serie C won a cup there, He helped improve in Serie C not sure if he got them promoted or not. He did struggle in the stops right after but was praised for at one of them for playing attacking football even though they got relegated(They also just got promoted so likely to always go down)
Ruben Amorim won a league title with Sporting also after not winning it for like 19 years. Idk enough but his style seems to match also. He also seems to Overperform his teams.
Thomas Frank also somebody who outperforms his resources however would be very concerned about the lack looking to coach a possession based teams it was not super dominate in the championship(55% possession team when getting promoted)
Basically would think somebody who has a history overperforming resources, can play a possession based style and also meets building a strong culture within the club is the main target. Xabi seems to be overperforming his resources at Bayer and Im pretty sure he did at Real Sociedad B(even if they got relegated after it)

Klopp when he came in was somebody who massively overperformed Resources, an excellent culture builder with a full gegenpressing style. He pretty rare in terms of evolving his coaching philosophy  in his coaching career. Changing Buvac to Pep basically moved from full gegenpressing side to a more possession based sides to help break down low blocks. Yes Gegenpressing still part of it but that type of change generally rarer with managers, Most coaches stay with what got them there the whole career even if they need to adapt.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,480
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 08:30:52 am »
If getting the fanbase on board from the get go is a thing then Alonso is the logical choice.
However, FSG may be looking at the manager that most closely mirrors Klopps style of play so the transition to the new manager is as seamless at possible but if that is the case you have to wonder why they dont appoints  Ljinders.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,197
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 08:39:24 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:30:52 am
If getting the fanbase on board from the get go is a thing then Alonso is the logical choice.
However, FSG may be looking at the manager that most closely mirrors Klopps style of play so the transition to the new manager is as seamless at possible but if that is the case you have to wonder why they dont appoints  Ljinders.

Ljinders only has 22 games as a Manager and he was the sacked at the end of it , I would have been surprised if he got the job
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,024
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 08:57:26 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:55:05 am

You cant rush the appointment. Youve seen the damage a poor DoF can do at this club let alone at other clubs.

We've needed one for over a year now unless Shmadtke (spelling?) was going to be permanent...I'd have thought we've done much of the legwork already
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,480
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 09:04:31 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:57:26 am
We've needed one for over a year now unless Shmadtke (spelling?) was going to be permanent...I'd have thought we've done much of the legwork already


Maybe the right one wasnt available. Another factor is the DoF of this world would have seen how much power Klopp had and that Edwards and Ward walked. You dont want to gather terabytes of data to only have it be ignored. That is no longer a factor and the DoF will drive recruitment and that may be more attractive to potential suitors.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 10:31:58 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:30:52 am
If getting the fanbase on board from the get go is a thing then Alonso is the logical choice.
However, FSG may be looking at the manager that most closely mirrors Klopps style of play so the transition to the new manager is as seamless at possible but if that is the case you have to wonder why they dont appoints  Ljinders.

Klopps style isn't the way forward, he even tried to make adjustments and make us rest with the ball more. Teams are improving every year at beating the press and the amount of games increasing doesn't help too.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,565
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 10:43:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:30:52 am
If getting the fanbase on board from the get go is a thing then Alonso is the logical choice.
Is he? Perhaps some people have forgotten he handed in a transfer request to force a move to Real Madrid.

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,005
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 10:53:11 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:43:12 am
Is he? Perhaps some people have forgotten he handed in a transfer request to force a move to Real Madrid.

Don`t mate. Rafa and Gareth Barry are down that rabbit hole
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13065213/roberto-de-zerbi-to-liverpool-brighton-boss-is-playing-beautiful-and-brilliant-football-so-where-is-the-clamour

Quote
The style with which Roberto De Zerbi has established Brighton in the top half of the Premier League table, this season and last, demands that the 44-year-old coach be considered for the biggest jobs. Strangely, that style also raises questions.

That is always the way when a coach has had success with fewer resources. Will that relative success be repeated when the expectation is that wins are delivered every week and results such as the recent 4-0 defeat at Luton could spark talk of a crisis?


With De Zerbi, there is an unusual twist to this familiar tale. When Sam Allardyce and Sean Dyche took unfashionable teams into the upper reaches of the Premier League, the concern was that their approach would not be ambitious enough for the very best.

In De Zerbi's case, could it be too ambitious for cautious owners?

The good news for Brighton is that those are the whispers following reports that he is under consideration for the soon-to-be vacant role at Liverpool. Xabi Alonso has less coaching experience but it is De Zerbi whose fascinating football is seen as a risk.



In full flow, his teams find angles that others do not, triangles all over the pitch, controlling the rhythm in possession and pressing man-to-man out of it. At its very best, watching his Brighton side can feel like watching the future of the sport, evolution in action.




Pep Guardiola has called De Zerbi "one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years" because of this brand of football. The three-time Champions League-winning coach continued: "There is no team playing the way they play. It is unique."



But can De Zerbi really be both unique and uniquely influential? Many have sought to copy Guardiola's game, inferior versions of it abound. De Zerbi may be informing the thinking of other coaches, Mikel Arteta included, but none are seeking to replicate it entirely.

Perhaps there are parallels here with Marcelo Bielsa, the celebrated Argentine coach who has inspired so many but been overlooked for Europe's biggest jobs. He too is regarded as a maverick who changed the way coaches think with his interpretation of the game.

De Zerbi once wrote to him when the Italian was in charge of Palermo in 2016 and was invited to observe Bielsa's Lille team train, spending time together discussing their ideas. "If he is supposed to be crazy," said De Zerbi, "then I would like to be the same."

Putting this question to Bielsa in an exclusive interview in 2022, he was typically firm in his response when asked whether he saw others copying his ideas. He stuck to the facts rather than the pleasant fiction. For all the praise, no top coach chose to do it like him.

"I sincerely do not," Bielsa told Sky Sports. "There are a lot of coaches who it has been said follow my ideas but that is not the case. I want to make it clear that those who are said to follow my ideas have clearly said themselves that this is not the case."

De Zerbi's own vertical approach focuses more on possession than pressing but it is similarly eye-catching when it works and alarming when it does not. Naturally, surrendering the ball in your own defensive third of the pitch is more likely to result in conceding.


Brighton have made seven errors leading to goals this season, the joint-most by any team in the Premier League along with bottom club Sheffield United. That commitment to playing out from the back comes at a price.

De Zerbi's admirers would argue, with some justification, that it is worth it. When Brighton play through the opposition, it is both beautiful and brilliantly effective. They may have conceded more than any top-half team but they are also the sixth-highest scorers.

With better players, would De Zerbi's football be even more impressive and, crucially, less likely to result in errors?


According to Opta, two of those mistakes resulting in a goal go against the name of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with Carlos Baleba and the defensive quartet of Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke responsible for one apiece.

Substitute in the names of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, for instance, and the hope might be that there would be fewer errors in possession and more examples of the team playing through the opposition press to good effect.

De Zerbi's football embraced by some of the world's best? That is the dream. But there might be a good reason why Liverpool and the rest do not commit fully to this style of play. After all, if you have the best players, maybe a less risky approach just makes sense.

To elevate his reputation beyond the coaching community and football's aesthetes, De Zerbi will needs trophies as well as admirers. That was the appeal of his move to Shakhtar Donetsk. "To bring my idea of football - and to win. Because that counts too."


He was unfortunate that circumstances beyond his control denied him that opportunity. Shakhtar were top of the Ukrainian Premier League when the competition was terminated following the invasion of the country. That he had to go there at all is revealing.

Arrigo Sacchi, that great Italian innovator - and winner - pointed that out in a recent column for Gazzetta dello Sport. Maybe he was speaking from experience when he noted that "whoever brings new ideas is always seen negatively" but he is a De Zerbi fan.

"I consider him the most exciting coach of this generation, so I feel he is ready to sit on an important bench. I am sorry that no Italian club, based on reports, is trying to get him. The same happened a few years ago when he went to Ukraine and then to England."


Italy is certainly open to coaches moving through the system. Massimiliano Allegri and Stefano Pioli were both in charge of Sassuolo early in their careers too - and not in the top division like De Zerbi - before going on to become Serie A winning managers.

But they were not seen to be as dangerous as De Zerbi.

There will always be doubts whether a coach can adapt to the demands of a bigger job. Jurgen Klopp and Xavi Hernandez are walking away from Liverpool and Barcelona respectively in the summer, citing their energy levels. The pressures are vast.

The spotlight tests character, the profile of player challenges man-management. These are factors worthy of consideration. The odd thing about the De Zerbi conundrum for football's risk-averse super clubs is that they know the football that he plays is beautiful.

They just have not yet seen anyone try it and win.

But if they wait for De Zerbi to do that elsewhere, they may regret it


Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,334
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 12:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:04 pm
De Zerbi feels a huge risk.
Yeah could go either way.
We could concede a ton of goals & his system getting found out looks likely too
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 01:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:04 pm
De Zerbi feels a huge risk.

Any manager not named Klopp is a huge risk.  There are no guarantees out there.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,565
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 01:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:04 pm
De Zerbi feels a huge risk.
Everyone linked with the job has a high risk factor.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »

De Zerbi gets you top 4 every season but no trophies.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,265
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 01:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:04 pm
De Zerbi feels a huge risk.

I think they all would be, with the possible exception of Carlo Ancellotti for 2 years (Is not happening!).

Alonso also does not have a long track record of top-flight management to show.

De Zerbi will talk about his coaching credentials and how he sets up his teams, sounds like he is smart enough and this was known before he arrived at Brighton.

Age-old question is how his coaching smarts do with Liverpool's huge demands; on player profiles, media work, ambitions and everything else. You need to attack winning the league with 85+ points in the PL these days, so will De Zerbi and anyone else have the ability to coach the team to win nearly every game? Do they have that in them, and how would you know that unless they are given the job?

The good news is we have a great squad, full of youth, and hopefully will have a very clever Sporting Director to make sure we at least sign players who fit our chosen model of play.

My gut feeling is that De Zerbi *might* just be the selection over Xabi, purely based on number of games as a manager and his relative achievements within the Brighton set-up. 
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,946
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:15:58 pm
De Zerbi gets you top 4 every season but no trophies.

Emery gets you top 6 and wins the Europa every year. :D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,790
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 01:31:28 pm »
Xabi Alonso get's you a beautiful bastard.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,480
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm »
Chelsea to bring in De Zerbi. Sure, they got burnt the last time they got a manager from Brighton but that won't put them off.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm »
Think the biggest issue with De Zerbi in my mind is that he may not be able to compete for players in the transfer market. No one can have the allure of Klopp, but at least with Alonso you feel his reputation alone could sway a transfer or two in our direction, LFC or not.
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • gerrup the yard
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 01:40:05 pm »
really? That looking likely?

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:34:23 pm
Chelsea to bring in De Zerbi. Sure, they got burnt the last time they got a manager from Brighton but that won't put them off.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
There's a level of risk with anyone we hire, but I wouldn't be putting my chips on De Zerbi.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,316
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 01:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:15:58 pm
De Zerbi gets you top 4 every season but no trophies.


De Zerbi looks OK but still a bit of a flavour of the month until proven, he's taken a team which had overachieved already and pushed it on a bit whilst losing players. We don't really know who's bringing in the good players there but whoever it is they made Potter look decent as well. He's taken a team that finished 9th and made it a team that's finished 6th and is now 8th winning just 4 games since 24th September


As above, I think De Zerbi is the sort of manager who, like Rogers was, will keep you in the mix but drop off from where we are now. It's a safe sort of gamble which means you don't lose but you don't win either. Alonso is also a gamble but one which I think has the potential to keep us right in the mix. Don't think either would see us drop away badly.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,966
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 01:46:30 pm »
What we need is a football sad case who puts it above everything in his life with hate in them for our rivals young enough to go for an entire era and be a material genius

United found that man out of nowhere managing Aberdeen in the 80's
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,265
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 01:48:00 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:46:30 pm
What we need is a football sad case who puts it above everything in his life with hate in them for our rivals

United found that man out of nowhere managing Aberdeen in the 80's

The chap at Sporting sounds a bit like that, Ruben Amorim. He's under 40 and has been winning there for a little while.

Worth keeping an eye on many are saying.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,170
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:31:28 pm
Xabi Alonso get's you a beautiful bastard.

And someone who knows the club inside out, and someone who has been at the biggest elite clubs in the world and knows expectations and everything else that comes with that.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 02:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:38 pm

De Zerbi looks OK but still a bit of a flavour of the month until proven, he's taken a team which had overachieved already and pushed it on a bit whilst losing players. We don't really know who's bringing in the good players there but whoever it is they made Potter look decent as well. He's taken a team that finished 9th and made it a team that's finished 6th and is now 8th winning just 4 games since 24th September


As above, I think De Zerbi is the sort of manager who, like Rogers was, will keep you in the mix but drop off from where we are now. It's a safe sort of gamble which means you don't lose but you don't win either. Alonso is also a gamble but one which I think has the potential to keep us right in the mix. Don't think either would see us drop away badly.

I don't think our next manager will be bringing in the players either.  Seems like we are looking to go back to the setup where the Sporting Director is mostly responsible for brining in players.  They'll of course consult the manager but whoever comes in next likely won't have the power that Klopp has had in recent years. 
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,005
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:50:13 pm
And someone who knows the club inside out, and someone who has been at the biggest elite clubs in the world and knows expectations and everything else that comes with that.

And retains an element of 'pulling power' for players. Liverpool is massive for any new player, but the added bonus of working with Klopp probably helped a few deals along. Xabi will have influence as well - just not in the same way. De Zerbi would perhaps be relying on the pull of the club alone.

I still think both are the outstanding candidates out there along with Amiron.

(a tiny bit of me would love biesla but it is never going to happen)
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,790
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm »
Quote
Two main favourites have emerged for the Barcelona job to replace Xavi; they are Sergio Conceição & Hansi Flick.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:15:13 pm
And retains an element of 'pulling power' for players. Liverpool is massive for any new player, but the added bonus of working with Klopp probably helped a few deals along. Xabi will have influence as well - just not in the same way. De Zerbi would perhaps be relying on the pull of the club alone.

I still think both are the outstanding candidates out there along with Amiron.

(a tiny bit of me would love biesla but it is never going to happen)

Agree with that, though Alonso would definitely be my preferred option, I'd be happy with either De Zerbi or Amorim. I'm trying to stay positive and see it as an exciting, potentially positive change so as to blot out the sadness. I wish he'd just stay a while longer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 