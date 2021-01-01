It's gonna be a bit of a gamble with any new manager, but I havent seen anyone I like better than Alonso.

That's only 5% or so due to his LFC heritage.



De Zerbi Probably the closest outside of Alonso imo. He massively overperformed with a Sassuolo(Almost got them Conference league lost out on Goal difference to Roma). Dominated with Shakhtar in Ukraine too.Improved Brighton when he came, and has managed them very well with the injuries this year(and 4 completions) along with a whole new midfield considering the 6 type that was brought in was an 18 year old.Yea I got questions how he sets up defenses and stuff but he somebody who overperforms his resources, plays possession based football along with a very good culture at the club.He also at Calcio Foggia in serie C won a cup there, He helped improve in Serie C not sure if he got them promoted or not. He did struggle in the stops right after but was praised for at one of them for playing attacking football even though they got relegated(They also just got promoted so likely to always go down)Ruben Amorim won a league title with Sporting also after not winning it for like 19 years. Idk enough but his style seems to match also. He also seems to Overperform his teams.Thomas Frank also somebody who outperforms his resources however would be very concerned about the lack looking to coach a possession based teams it was not super dominate in the championship(55% possession team when getting promoted)Basically would think somebody who has a history overperforming resources, can play a possession based style and also meets building a strong culture within the club is the main target. Xabi seems to be overperforming his resources at Bayer and Im pretty sure he did at Real Sociedad B(even if they got relegated after it)Klopp when he came in was somebody who massively overperformed Resources, an excellent culture builder with a full gegenpressing style. He pretty rare in terms of evolving his coaching philosophy in his coaching career. Changing Buvac to Pep basically moved from full gegenpressing side to a more possession based sides to help break down low blocks. Yes Gegenpressing still part of it but that type of change generally rarer with managers, Most coaches stay with what got them there the whole career even if they need to adapt.