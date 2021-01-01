« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 76541 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 08:17:13 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:48:50 am
It's gonna be a bit of a gamble with any new manager, but I havent seen anyone I like better than Alonso.
That's only 5% or so due to his LFC heritage.
De Zerbi Probably the closest outside of Alonso imo. He massively overperformed with a Sassuolo(Almost got them Conference league lost out on Goal difference to Roma). Dominated with Shakhtar in Ukraine too.
Improved Brighton when he came, and has managed them very well with the injuries this year(and 4 completions)  along with a whole new midfield considering the 6 type that was brought in was an 18 year old.
Yea I got questions how he sets up defenses and stuff but he somebody who overperforms his resources, plays possession based football along with a very good culture at the club.
He also at Calcio Foggia in serie C won a cup there, He helped improve in Serie C not sure if he got them promoted or not. He did struggle in the stops right after but was praised for at one of them for playing attacking football even though they got relegated(They also just got promoted so likely to always go down)
Ruben Amorim won a league title with Sporting also after not winning it for like 19 years. Idk enough but his style seems to match also. He also seems to Overperform his teams.
Thomas Frank also somebody who outperforms his resources however would be very concerned about the lack looking to coach a possession based teams it was not super dominate in the championship(55% possession team when getting promoted)
Basically would think somebody who has a history overperforming resources, can play a possession based style and also meets building a strong culture within the club is the main target. Xabi seems to be overperforming his resources at Bayer and Im pretty sure he did at Real Sociedad B(even if they got relegated after it)

Klopp when he came in was somebody who massively overperformed Resources, an excellent culture builder with a full gegenpressing style. He pretty rare in terms of evolving his coaching philosophy  in his coaching career. Changing Buvac to Pep basically moved from full gegenpressing side to a more possession based sides to help break down low blocks. Yes Gegenpressing still part of it but that type of change generally rarer with managers, Most coaches stay with what got them there the whole career even if they need to adapt.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,476
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 08:30:52 am »
If getting the fanbase on board from the get go is a thing then Alonso is the logical choice.
However, FSG may be looking at the manager that most closely mirrors Klopps style of play so the transition to the new manager is as seamless at possible but if that is the case you have to wonder why they dont appoints  Ljinders.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 