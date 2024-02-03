« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 76220 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2440 on: February 3, 2024, 09:36:49 pm »
What system a manager uses at his current club is such a pointless thing to look at when thinking of who Klopps replacement will be. Id be focusing more on the playing style, principles of play and their plans with possession. Do they press high? Does their back line push up or drop off? Do they look to create overloads down the flanks? Are they strong against the low block? More transitions? There are so many other things to look at rather than essentially what their low block defensive shape is. Formations mean very little in the modern game, its so much more fluid and most managers adapt their system to suit personnel, especially early in their reigns at clubs with few transfer windows to shape their desired system. You also end up with things like Man City last year, who almost stumbled on a system playing 4 centre halves that was the most effective at preventing counter attacks since Guardiola arrived here. Theres no way anybody wouldve predicted that was the next tactical zag by Guardiola when they announced the Akanji signing.

Im far more intrigued to see how Alonso manages in the business end of the season in the league and how he sets up in home/away legs of European KO ties. His man management already seems very advanced, he appears most like Ancelotti of all his previous managers; one of Ancelottis greatest strengths is his ability to set sides up in Europe. Im intrigued to see how bold Xabi is in these games.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2441 on: February 3, 2024, 09:47:38 pm »
All unraveling now with them 7th+ juggling the Europa League which they eased through?

I think there are fair reasons to worry about how his sides defend, although a bit overblown given their talent level, but I do find it interesting how some view managers doing well in weaker leagues vs the Premier league. I'd genuinely be interested to know what a manager outside id the bigger/richer 6/7 teams would need to do to be considered for a job here now. Feels like it's an impossible task to impress and few are going to take a pay cut to Portugal, Netherlands, Germany etc. where it's easier to move up the league.  I guess Emery is doing about as well as you could, but lost no one and added talent compared to Brighton, also has no chance of getting the job due to past failures
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2442 on: February 3, 2024, 10:56:34 pm »
We don't really know what De Zerbi could do with better players on his team, and with actual money to spend. I'd love to see Xabi managing us, since he is obviously immensely talented, but I won't be disappointed if we end up with De Zerbi, Amorim or Slot ...
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2443 on: February 3, 2024, 10:59:35 pm »
We know what De Zerbi would do in a barbershop. That might be enough to rule him out tbf.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,787
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2444 on: February 4, 2024, 12:02:12 am »
Tony Evans in his article tonight is saying FSG "like" Tiago Pinto for the next Sporting Director.

Was Director of Football at Benfica and just left Roma.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/tiago-pinto/profil/trainer/74166
« Last Edit: February 4, 2024, 12:09:22 am by Samie »
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,365
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2445 on: February 4, 2024, 12:25:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on February  4, 2024, 12:02:12 am
Tony Evans in his article tonight is saying FSG "like" Tiago Pinto for the next Sporting Director.

Was Director of Football at Benfica and just left Roma.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/tiago-pinto/profil/trainer/74166

We need someone named "Pinto" at the club.

Either pronunciation is fine, "pin-toe" or "urine-to," either adds tremendous cachet... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,541
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2446 on: February 4, 2024, 01:01:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on February  3, 2024, 10:56:34 pm
We don't really know what De Zerbi could do with better players on his team, and with actual money to spend.
Did Chelsea hand them £173m in Monopoly money or IOUs?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2447 on: February 4, 2024, 01:19:29 am »
I think we'd be limiting ourselves too much by trying to find someone who matches Klopp tactically, especially as we have a pretty flexible squad and football is always evolving and changing anyway.

The only area I'd say we've really specialised in much is midfield, a double pivot for example might pose a bit of an issue.
Logged

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2448 on: February 4, 2024, 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February  4, 2024, 01:01:21 am
Did Chelsea hand them £173m in Monopoly money or IOUs?
It looks like they're taking their time in the transfer market and waiting for the right players to become available before spending.
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,469
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2449 on: February 4, 2024, 11:37:47 am »
Next weekend is massive for Alonso. Bayer play Munich.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,102
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2450 on: February 4, 2024, 11:40:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on February  3, 2024, 10:56:34 pm
We don't really know what De Zerbi could do with better players on his team, and with actual money to spend. I'd love to see Xabi managing us, since he is obviously immensely talented, but I won't be disappointed if we end up with De Zerbi, Amorim or Slot ...

Not seen Slot mentioned much on this thread (I haven't read the last twenty or so pages probably) but he's done really well with Feyenoord domestically and in Europe. Will be one to keep your eyes on in the coming years if not at Liverpool even.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2451 on: February 4, 2024, 11:59:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on February  3, 2024, 06:04:43 pm
I dreaded the thought of Gerrard as Klopp's replacement unless he genuinely achieved something big as a manager and had a good style of play with solid tactics. It's not sentiment.

It's not a big field at the moment. Leverkusen if they were in the CL this season would be one of the few teams who could stop City winning it again (another one being us who also aren't in it). Anyone's a gamble but i'd say almost anyone else would be a bigger gamble.

I remember in 2012 the best we could come up with was Rodgers and Martinez. Frank de Boer being another one in the frame. It wouldn't be much better this time if you took Alonso out the picture.
I think that's pretty much where I am.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2452 on: February 4, 2024, 12:04:00 pm »
I have solution for next manager. Club should do a composite image  of all faces on 'Success has many Fathers ..' banner and appoint a manager who most looks like that face.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,543
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2453 on: February 4, 2024, 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on February  4, 2024, 11:37:47 am
Next weekend is massive for Alonso. Bayer play Munich.
Yep, and the speculation(we're complicit) over his future is not helping, I bet.
He's under tremendous pressure atm.

Perfect time to see how he handles it.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,469
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2454 on: February 4, 2024, 12:34:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on February  4, 2024, 12:32:32 pm
Yep, and the speculation(we're complicit) over his future is not helping, I bet.
He's under tremendous pressure atm.

Perfect time to see how he handles it.

I think after the positive result and performance this weekend he can now put the speculation behind him. I dont think he will be pressed about him future till the summer.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,787
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2455 on: Yesterday at 02:03:49 am »
Here's something that's going to make you laugh your ass off...Boehly want's Xabi as the next Chelsea manager.  ;D
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 04:01:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February  3, 2024, 12:22:01 am
I think it will be Nagelsmann and that Klopp and him will just switch roles even if officially Jurgen doesn't start until next year or whatever.

That is my hope if we can't get Xabi for some reason. He's still only 36, has won stuff,  has a wealth of experience and he's German so well acquainted with pressing football.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 05:10:25 am »
I am not so sure about De Zerbi. Personally I'd take the riskier bet on Alonso because in general, he'll be granted more patience and time than De Zerbi.
I like De Zerbi. I just dont think he is capable of the kinds of runs you need to win this league. The football would probably be good but it's the mentality and belief side where I just dont know if he is capable of driving a team to keep at it against financially doped competition. Then there is the buy in. De Zerbi is not an unknown quantity anymore. Given what happened with Potter, he'll get under pressure too quickly if things take a turn.
Xabi is a relatively more unknown entity. If he wins something with Leverkusen this season, plus everything he won as a player (he's essentially completed football and won everything there is to win) and he gets more time to build himself up.

Not saying these are the only options, there's managers out there who would be interesting choices. I'd absolutely take Zidane if he is interested to come.
Logged

Offline Corbykop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 01:24:55 pm »
Not sure if this has been discussed before as I haven't looked back on the discussion would the club be looking at SG if he was in the same position with Rangers when JK announced he was leaving? In other words JK told the world he was leaving last week so if SG was running for the league title at Rangers when the JK story came out would we be saying he's definitely the replacement for Klopp?

It's where Xabi is at the moment with BL so do we just say the Scottish league is no comparison to the Bundesliga?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,303
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on February  4, 2024, 12:32:32 pm
Yep, and the speculation(we're complicit) over his future is not helping, I bet.
He's under tremendous pressure atm.

Perfect time to see how he handles it.


If Spurs beat Brighton at 3pm on saturday all the De Zerbi fans will flock to Xabi, if Bayern Munich beat Bayer at 5.30 they will all flock elsewhere. I'd prefer to get the appointment as early as possible then we can avoid the merry go round for months.


That said, if Bayer beat Munich (at home) and the also win beat Stuttgart i the cup tomorrow, Bayer will be favourites for the German double, he will be the prize for every club in Europe (and still unbeaten this season)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,303
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 01:24:55 pm
Not sure if this has been discussed before as I haven't looked back on the discussion would the club be looking at SG if he was in the same position with Rangers when JK announced he was leaving? In other words JK told the world he was leaving last week so if SG was running for the league title at Rangers when the JK story came out would we be saying he's definitely the replacement for Klopp?

It's where Xabi is at the moment with BL so do we just say the Scottish league is no comparison to the Bundesliga?


It's not, Bayern are a European Giant, Celtic are not.


SG had some chance but went to Villa to prove he could hack it, he couldn't on a bigger stage. Xabi is doing well on a big stage, not just Bundesliga but EL Semi finals last season and 6 wins in 6 in the EL this season.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Corbykop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2461 on: Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:14:37 pm

It's not, Bayern are a European Giant, Celtic are not.


SG had some chance but went to Villa to prove he could hack it, he couldn't on a bigger stage. Xabi is doing well on a big stage, not just Bundesliga but EL Semi finals last season and 6 wins in 6 in the EL this season.

I agree but I'm just thinking what the clamour would have been like for SG a few years ago when he had Rangers getting results and winning the SPL and if Klopp had anounced he was going at the same time nothing to do with Villa as that was further down the line and we all know what happened there and he of course shouldn't be anywhere near the Anfield hotseat
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,787
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2462 on: Yesterday at 02:44:03 pm »
Gerrard has no tactical bone in his body. Rangers fans will tell you Michael Beale did the tactics and trainnig drills at Rangers and Villa fans will laught at you that the same group Stevie left the club 17th in the table finished in the European places under Emery.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,787
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2463 on: Yesterday at 02:46:09 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Chelseas owners are potentially considering a change of manager and Xabi Alonso is liked by Boehly and Eghbali, who is willing to bring in the Spaniard immediately.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,253
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2464 on: Yesterday at 03:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:46:09 pm
;D


He added, "A slight challenge to Chelsea's ambitions with Alonso, is that the Spaniard has a functional human brain, ears, eyes and the ability to read a newspaper story and comprehend the functioning of Egbali's West London outfit."
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:26:38 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2465 on: Yesterday at 03:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:46:09 pm
;D

"Immediately" as in...now? They're crazy.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2466 on: Yesterday at 03:41:07 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,787
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2467 on: Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm »
Co owner with Boehly. more behind the scenes guy.  ;D

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,303
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2468 on: Yesterday at 03:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm
I agree but I'm just thinking what the clamour would have been like for SG a few years ago when he had Rangers getting results and winning the SPL and if Klopp had anounced he was going at the same time nothing to do with Villa as that was further down the line and we all know what happened there and he of course shouldn't be anywhere near the Anfield hotseat


I'd agree, the emotional pull would (at the time) have been great. It's not unlike what is going on with Alonso now except for the fact the Gerrard fall from grace has educated the fans a little and I think there's a more rationality going on as well as the heart pulls.


If Gerrard had been able to take Villa from where they were when he took over (16th) to a european place in his first season and then in his second season 1st place and unbeaten (as Xabi has done) the job would have been his. He took them to 14th then 17th the next season.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,774
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2469 on: Yesterday at 08:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:44:34 pm

I'd agree, the emotional pull would (at the time) have been great. It's not unlike what is going on with Alonso now except for the fact the Gerrard fall from grace has educated the fans a little and I think there's a more rationality going on as well as the heart pulls.


If Gerrard had been able to take Villa from where they were when he took over (16th) to a european place in his first season and then in his second season 1st place and unbeaten (as Xabi has done) the job would have been his. He took them to 14th then 17th the next season.

Gerrard had one good season with Rangers (and it was a behind closed doors season). Ultimately he was there a few years and won one trophy which is not great for Rangers. He was on the verge of the sack when lockdown came  The year they won the League St Johnstone win the two domestic cups. Celtic were woeful that season under Neil Lennon.

Ultimately Gerrard had more to prove but didn't have it in him as a manager. One thing he did though was have a decent record in the Europa League. The year he left for Villa they went on to reach the final. Had he stayed (and they won the final) then that's when the Klopp successor would have gone into overdrive.

At Villa he was out of his depth quite quickly. Particularly after Beale left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2470 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on February  3, 2024, 10:56:34 pm
We don't really know what De Zerbi could do with better players on his team, and with actual money to spend. I'd love to see Xabi managing us, since he is obviously immensely talented, but I won't be disappointed if we end up with De Zerbi, Amorim or Slot ...

Of those names, it's Xabi or De Zerbi for me. Amorim is way too young and it's big step up to the premier league from Portugal. Who would the players be most excited about (whom do they think will help them fulfill their potential and teach them)?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:54 am by neil4ad »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 12:31:36 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm
Of those names, it's Xabi or De Zerbi for me. Amorim is way too young and it's big step up to the premier league from Portugal. Who would the players be most excited about?

Hes only 3 years younger than Xabi so his age has nothing to do with it. Out of the 3 candidates he has the most trophies and finals as well. Lastly, why wouldnt he be able to compete in the EPL?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 01:04:16 am »
Another thing to consider, and it may have been highlighted already, is who will be a bigger draw to play under for potential signings?

We know weve got some of the players weve signed in the last 9 years due to them wanting to play for Klopp not just for Liverpool.

Im not saying Xabi has that kind of pull yet, but he probably has more than any of the other likely candidates.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 01:27:04 am »
Xabi has pull, most players would give their first child (Looking at you Kane) for half the career Xabilad had.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,871
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 03:05:35 am »
Van Dijk was the only footballer that we signed that we had to go up against a rival to get. City wanted Van Dijk and we all remember Klopp taking him up the big dipper. Apart from that was there a footballer we signed where it needed Klopps pull to get? Maybe Thiago. Point is we never went for the obvious world class footballers that it needed Klopp.

As always the test of any manager is going to be when we hit rocky patches and whether they have the ability to turn it around and convince players your way is the right way. For 9 years our manager has had that trust and someone new will have to make sure they can do that.

Its very likely Alonso will have to prove that for the first time at Liverpool.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 06:49:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:05:35 am
Van Dijk was the only footballer that we signed that we had to go up against a rival to get. City wanted Van Dijk and we all remember Klopp taking him up the big dipper. Apart from that was there a footballer we signed where it needed Klopps pull to get? Maybe Thiago. Point is we never went for the obvious world class footballers that it needed Klopp.

As always the test of any manager is going to be when we hit rocky patches and whether they have the ability to turn it around and convince players your way is the right way. For 9 years our manager has had that trust and someone new will have to make sure they can do that.

Its very likely Alonso will have to prove that for the first time at Liverpool.
We dont know for sure how many of the signings were made easier due to Klopp being boss, but Id guess its more than two.
My impression is that Xabi has a similar level of pull, albeit for different reasons right now. In time that will change depending on how he develops as a manager but to begin with hell be more appealing than the others to top players.

Its just another thing in his favour for me, not a deciding factor but it all helps
« Last Edit: Today at 07:06:32 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 07:02:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:05:35 am
Van Dijk was the only footballer that we signed that we had to go up against a rival to get. City wanted Van Dijk and we all remember Klopp taking him up the big dipper. Apart from that was there a footballer we signed where it needed Klopps pull to get? Maybe Thiago. Point is we never went for the obvious world class footballers that it needed Klopp.

As always the test of any manager is going to be when we hit rocky patches and whether they have the ability to turn it around and convince players your way is the right way. For 9 years our manager has had that trust and someone new will have to make sure they can do that.

Its very likely Alonso will have to prove that for the first time at Liverpool.

With regards to signings we are a completely different beast now, we dine at the top table and are expected to for the foreseeable future.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 