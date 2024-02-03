« previous next »
What system a manager uses at his current club is such a pointless thing to look at when thinking of who Klopps replacement will be. Id be focusing more on the playing style, principles of play and their plans with possession. Do they press high? Does their back line push up or drop off? Do they look to create overloads down the flanks? Are they strong against the low block? More transitions? There are so many other things to look at rather than essentially what their low block defensive shape is. Formations mean very little in the modern game, its so much more fluid and most managers adapt their system to suit personnel, especially early in their reigns at clubs with few transfer windows to shape their desired system. You also end up with things like Man City last year, who almost stumbled on a system playing 4 centre halves that was the most effective at preventing counter attacks since Guardiola arrived here. Theres no way anybody wouldve predicted that was the next tactical zag by Guardiola when they announced the Akanji signing.

Im far more intrigued to see how Alonso manages in the business end of the season in the league and how he sets up in home/away legs of European KO ties. His man management already seems very advanced, he appears most like Ancelotti of all his previous managers; one of Ancelottis greatest strengths is his ability to set sides up in Europe. Im intrigued to see how bold Xabi is in these games.
All unraveling now with them 7th+ juggling the Europa League which they eased through?

I think there are fair reasons to worry about how his sides defend, although a bit overblown given their talent level, but I do find it interesting how some view managers doing well in weaker leagues vs the Premier league. I'd genuinely be interested to know what a manager outside id the bigger/richer 6/7 teams would need to do to be considered for a job here now. Feels like it's an impossible task to impress and few are going to take a pay cut to Portugal, Netherlands, Germany etc. where it's easier to move up the league.  I guess Emery is doing about as well as you could, but lost no one and added talent compared to Brighton, also has no chance of getting the job due to past failures
We don't really know what De Zerbi could do with better players on his team, and with actual money to spend. I'd love to see Xabi managing us, since he is obviously immensely talented, but I won't be disappointed if we end up with De Zerbi, Amorim or Slot ...
We know what De Zerbi would do in a barbershop. That might be enough to rule him out tbf.
Tony Evans in his article tonight is saying FSG "like" Tiago Pinto for the next Sporting Director.

Was Director of Football at Benfica and just left Roma.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/tiago-pinto/profil/trainer/74166
Tony Evans in his article tonight is saying FSG "like" Tiago Pinto for the next Sporting Director.

Was Director of Football at Benfica and just left Roma.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/tiago-pinto/profil/trainer/74166

We need someone named "Pinto" at the club.

Either pronunciation is fine, "pin-toe" or "urine-to," either adds tremendous cachet... :D
We don't really know what De Zerbi could do with better players on his team, and with actual money to spend.
Did Chelsea hand them £173m in Monopoly money or IOUs?
I think we'd be limiting ourselves too much by trying to find someone who matches Klopp tactically, especially as we have a pretty flexible squad and football is always evolving and changing anyway.

The only area I'd say we've really specialised in much is midfield, a double pivot for example might pose a bit of an issue.
Did Chelsea hand them £173m in Monopoly money or IOUs?
It looks like they're taking their time in the transfer market and waiting for the right players to become available before spending.
Next weekend is massive for Alonso. Bayer play Munich.
We don't really know what De Zerbi could do with better players on his team, and with actual money to spend. I'd love to see Xabi managing us, since he is obviously immensely talented, but I won't be disappointed if we end up with De Zerbi, Amorim or Slot ...

Not seen Slot mentioned much on this thread (I haven't read the last twenty or so pages probably) but he's done really well with Feyenoord domestically and in Europe. Will be one to keep your eyes on in the coming years if not at Liverpool even.
I dreaded the thought of Gerrard as Klopp's replacement unless he genuinely achieved something big as a manager and had a good style of play with solid tactics. It's not sentiment.

It's not a big field at the moment. Leverkusen if they were in the CL this season would be one of the few teams who could stop City winning it again (another one being us who also aren't in it). Anyone's a gamble but i'd say almost anyone else would be a bigger gamble.

I remember in 2012 the best we could come up with was Rodgers and Martinez. Frank de Boer being another one in the frame. It wouldn't be much better this time if you took Alonso out the picture.
I think that's pretty much where I am.
I have solution for next manager. Club should do a composite image  of all faces on 'Success has many Fathers ..' banner and appoint a manager who most looks like that face.
Next weekend is massive for Alonso. Bayer play Munich.
Yep, and the speculation(we're complicit) over his future is not helping, I bet.
He's under tremendous pressure atm.

Perfect time to see how he handles it.
Yep, and the speculation(we're complicit) over his future is not helping, I bet.
He's under tremendous pressure atm.

Perfect time to see how he handles it.

I think after the positive result and performance this weekend he can now put the speculation behind him. I dont think he will be pressed about him future till the summer.
Here's something that's going to make you laugh your ass off...Boehly want's Xabi as the next Chelsea manager.  ;D
