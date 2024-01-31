« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 66589 times)

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 10:02:22 am »
Enjoy it while we can and then we'll see. There's no guarantee whatsoever that inheriting a good/ excellent squad guarantees the same style of football or success. Just look at Napoli who were world beaters last season under Spalletti and were unlucky not to go further in the Champions League. They've been a shit show since he left in summer.
Any new boss coming in is bound to want to tweak the side according to his own ideas and it all depends on how he does it and how good his man management skills are
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 11:08:55 am »
My issue with Alonso is that he's still very young in his career and hasn't had things go badly wrong and had to change systems to adapt yet. For me it's the only thing missing from his CV, but I have no other issues with his name in the hat. He's certainly a more attractive name than some others already suggested.

This is a really unique occasion for any manager, but also one that's loaded more than being the manager of Liverpool would normally be. We're not handing over a badly run club to the new guy. We're not handing over an ageing squad. It's not a team that's starting to, or has already, come apart at the seams. There's not necessarily any talismanic players playing their last hurrah (maybe 1-2, but they could stay or go, it's not a Gerrard/Torres leaving situation).

We're at step one in a new squad and that step is already higher than everyone hoped it would be. There's not a single aspect of the team or club you can point to and say "That needs to be fixed!" (with the exception of Klopp, Pep & their team leaving). We're pretty much overachieving where we expected to be a half season after losing our entire senior midfield.

What you can't have is someone coming in and imposing a rigid system because that's the way his team plays football. We have so much talent, potential and flexability in this squad, the manager has to be up to the job of using that. Find that guy, we're halfway there. If he has the personality to be Liverpool's manager, maybe he'll succeed.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,238
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 03:27:24 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 10:02:22 am
Enjoy it while we can and then we'll see. There's no guarantee whatsoever that inheriting a good/ excellent squad guarantees the same style of football or success. Just look at Napoli who were world beaters last season under Spalletti and were unlucky not to go further in the Champions League. They've been a shit show since he left in summer.
Any new boss coming in is bound to want to tweak the side according to his own ideas and it all depends on how he does it and how good his man management skills are


You make a very good point - especially about Napoli. I wonder if that could point to us hiring a slightly more experienced manager than Alonso, multi-club De Zerbi and the fella at Sporting Lisbon would both fall into that category.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 03:33:05 pm »
Managers also want to be successful. I find it hard to think any manager is going to come into this club, look at the team and how its performing and then rip it up.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 03:42:17 pm »
God I pray its not De Zerbi. Hiring a manager who is most similar to Klopp's style is pointless if they can't back it up with silverware.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Players on Xabi Alonso:

Exequiel Palacios
Hes a coach whos obsessed [with tactics], the Argentinian World Cup winner told the official Bundesliga website.

He always wants more. You see in every training session that if he sees youre switched off or relaxed, he quickly tries to switch you on so you focus on whats going on in training. I think hes a coach with a lot of potential. Hes only just started but I think he has a big future as a coach, and hes making everyone aware of that here.

Jeremie Frimpong
We have changed our style of play, our way of getting the ball out. Everything adapts more to us. And we all understand how we play, how we press and that kind of thing.

He is very understanding with the footballer and very talkative with all of us. When he explains something, he explains it until you understand it. For example, if in training you dont understand the reason for an exercise, spend time so that we all understand it. As a player, that makes you feel very comfortable, you know you can ask him things.

Florian Wirtz
I feel extremely valued under him, the rising star said.

I feel the trust. Thats really important, especially as a young player. He gives me a lot of freedom on the pitch and always has a tip on what I can do better.

He played at the very highest level as a professional. Its great to have such a legend as a coach. Xabi knows exactly what makes a team tick.

Victor Boniface
He was at the top as a player, winning pretty much everything you can win: Champions League with Real and Liverpool, the World and European Championship titles with Spain, Boniface said to Sportbuzzer via Spox

And he played under three of the best coaches: Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. Like these coaches, he is a strategist who understands the game down to the smallest facet.

But he is also a fighter and always demands 100 per cent from us.

Martin Zubimendi
I wasnt even with him a full season because of the pandemic but those were lovely months, Real Sociedad star Zubimendi, who came through playing under Alonso, told The Guardian.

It was when he came that I started playing more; with Xabi, I got a run of games. I could feel the affection he had for me, which maybe comes from having the same position. He made a point of trying to show me things, teaching me.

With him, I learned to recognise and differentiate [types of] presses, overcoming them. Before then, I played the way that more or less came naturally. With him I started to truly understand concepts for bringing the ball out, building play. He insisted a lot on the analysis. We would walk it through, inflatables positioned where the opposition would be.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January 31, 2024, 06:49:43 pm
Are you throwing Wagner's hat into the ring debs? I'd urge caution, the forum isn't over O'Neill yet.

Nah mate just making the connection 👍
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 03:57:02 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:42:17 pm
God I pray its not De Zerbi. Hiring a manager who is most similar to Klopp's style is pointless if they can't back it up with silverware.

He also seems the type who will eventually fall out with his players. Especially if in charge of a big club with stars.

He comes across as antagonistic.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,679
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Barca interested in De Zerbi and Flick.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:46:45 pm
Players on Xabi Alonso:

Exequiel Palacios
Hes a coach whos obsessed [with tactics], the Argentinian World Cup winner told the official Bundesliga website.

He always wants more. You see in every training session that if he sees youre switched off or relaxed, he quickly tries to switch you on so you focus on whats going on in training. I think hes a coach with a lot of potential. Hes only just started but I think he has a big future as a coach, and hes making everyone aware of that here.

Jeremie Frimpong
We have changed our style of play, our way of getting the ball out. Everything adapts more to us. And we all understand how we play, how we press and that kind of thing.

He is very understanding with the footballer and very talkative with all of us. When he explains something, he explains it until you understand it. For example, if in training you dont understand the reason for an exercise, spend time so that we all understand it. As a player, that makes you feel very comfortable, you know you can ask him things.

Florian Wirtz
I feel extremely valued under him, the rising star said.

I feel the trust. Thats really important, especially as a young player. He gives me a lot of freedom on the pitch and always has a tip on what I can do better.

He played at the very highest level as a professional. Its great to have such a legend as a coach. Xabi knows exactly what makes a team tick.

Victor Boniface
He was at the top as a player, winning pretty much everything you can win: Champions League with Real and Liverpool, the World and European Championship titles with Spain, Boniface said to Sportbuzzer via Spox

And he played under three of the best coaches: Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. Like these coaches, he is a strategist who understands the game down to the smallest facet.

But he is also a fighter and always demands 100 per cent from us.

Martin Zubimendi
I wasnt even with him a full season because of the pandemic but those were lovely months, Real Sociedad star Zubimendi, who came through playing under Alonso, told The Guardian.

It was when he came that I started playing more; with Xabi, I got a run of games. I could feel the affection he had for me, which maybe comes from having the same position. He made a point of trying to show me things, teaching me.

With him, I learned to recognise and differentiate [types of] presses, overcoming them. Before then, I played the way that more or less came naturally. With him I started to truly understand concepts for bringing the ball out, building play. He insisted a lot on the analysis. We would walk it through, inflatables positioned where the opposition would be.

When you read this, you can recognise a coach who has experienced the biggest of pressures at the elite end.

I cannot fathom how on earth any of the Rodgers-esque names being bandied about (up and coming, doing well with smaller clubs) could cope with taking on Klopp's role. It was fine in 2012 when we were still finding our feet with the new owners and had a lower bar to reach, this time the job is much bigger than the one Rodgers took in 2012.

Yeah sure, Alonso could also be categorised into the 'up and coming' list but he's the only one I know with a head for intense pressure. Only somebody with exceptional personal experiences could take over from Klopp, and I can't see beyond Xabi.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,327
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:42:17 pm
God I pray its not De Zerbi. Hiring a manager who is most similar to Klopp's style is pointless if they can't back it up with silverware.

The thing is you can't judge everything on what he's doing now, as you have to take into account how the club is set up, how good the players are. He did well enough to get them into Europe last season. I'm not saying I want him as manager but I find it weird that people have such a set opinion on some managers. The truth is you don't know what anyone can do unless you give them an opportunity.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,327
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 04:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:57:02 pm
He also seems the type who will eventually fall out with his players. Especially if in charge of a big club with stars.

He comes across as antagonistic.

Where are you getting this idea from? All the players that I have listened too have a lot of time for him, including Adam Lallana who thinks he is one of the best coaches he has worked with.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,679
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm »
Rafa Honigstein was on 5Live today. Basically if we really want him, we'll get him.

Quote
"He'd be crazy not to take it!"


[@honigstein]
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,283
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
If Bayer lose this weekend many will switch their views, every game they play now will be watched and scrutinised to hell. Win 5-0 and things will go mad.
Bayer play the bottom team Darmstadt 98 away, next week they are home to Bayern.  hmmmmm.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 04:54:24 pm »
That is a key point - we still want a "man-manager" and someone who will put an arm around the shoulder.

There will never be another Klopp hug - but clearly the modern football player reacts better to being (or being given the appearance) of being valued.

Was a huge flaw that Rafa had - despite his brilliant tactics.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 08:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:53:33 pm
If Bayer lose this weekend many will switch their views, every game they play now will be watched and scrutinised to hell. Win 5-0 and things will go mad.
Bayer play the bottom team Darmstadt 98 away, next week they are home to Bayern.  hmmmmm.

If he beats Bayern, reckon we parade him at half time at Wembley in the cup final
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:53:33 pm
If Bayer lose this weekend many will switch their views, every game they play now will be watched and scrutinised to hell. Win 5-0 and things will go mad.
Bayer play the bottom team Darmstadt 98 away, next week they are home to Bayern.  hmmmmm.
Not sure how much what happens at Bayer for the rest of the season will affect my view. If they were to go off the rails in a big way I suppose it would be a concern. But only if the cause was something to do with Xabi or that he was unable to positively impact it in any way.

I think hes the right man for the job and although perhaps its coming a bit early for him, hell get time and from what his players say about him and what we know about him as a person hes seems the perfect candidate to me

Unless theres a Jurgen Klopp 2.0
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,679
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 08:40:34 pm »
The only time Leverkusen have been any relevant outside of this year is in the ealy 00's when they were competing with Bayern with a young Michael Ballack anda few others.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:40:34 pm
The only time Leverkusen have been any relevant outside of this year is in the ealy 00's when they were competing with Bayern with a young Michael Ballack anda few others.

I've always had an outsized view of their reputation because, back in the beginning of my football-watching days (let's say 2003), my friends and I played a PS2 game that gave all of that year's Champions League clubs ridiculously high ratings. I don't remember which one it was...I don't think it was a FIFA. But I didn't have a clue having grown up in the US in a time when you'd still get made fun of for enjoying soccer, so for me, thanks to that game, for about a year I thought Panathinaikos were on the same level as Liverpool and Real.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,679
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 09:15:18 pm »
ISS or Pro Evo?  ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,887
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 09:58:20 pm »
This is a bit weird, from a Red Sox Athletic journo:

Theo Epstein will have a wide-ranging role as senior advisor for FSG, including acting as an executive coach for Craig Breslow and Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

One of his first big tasks will be consulting Liverpool on its managerial hire.


https://x.com/jcmccaffrey/status/1753530461005959383?s=20


And:

Some details from
@jcmccaffrey
 on Theo Epsteins new role with Fenway Sports Group:

- After Jürgen Klopps departure from Liverpool, hell be consulting in their process to find a replacement.

- He will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy on company operations throughout their portfolio.

- He will also consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives.

- He will have a high-level consulting role on big-picture endeavors and major strategic initiatives for FSG.

- When it comes to the Red Sox, hell work as a sounding board and executive coach for Craig Breslow. Same for Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

https://x.com/tylermilliken_/status/1753535925961802145?s=20
 
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:58:20 pm
This is a bit weird, from a Red Sox Athletic journo:

Theo Epstein will have a wide-ranging role as senior advisor for FSG, including acting as an executive coach for Craig Breslow and Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

One of his first big tasks will be consulting Liverpool on its managerial hire.


https://x.com/jcmccaffrey/status/1753530461005959383?s=20


And:

Some details from
@jcmccaffrey
 on Theo Epsteins new role with Fenway Sports Group:

- After Jürgen Klopps departure from Liverpool, hell be consulting in their process to find a replacement.

- He will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy on company operations throughout their portfolio.

- He will also consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives.

- He will have a high-level consulting role on big-picture endeavors and major strategic initiatives for FSG.

- When it comes to the Red Sox, hell work as a sounding board and executive coach for Craig Breslow. Same for Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

https://x.com/tylermilliken_/status/1753535925961802145?s=20

Surely just PR for some reason
Logged

Online Lochgelly Violet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 10:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:58:20 pm
This is a bit weird, from a Red Sox Athletic journo:

Theo Epstein will have a wide-ranging role as senior advisor for FSG, including acting as an executive coach for Craig Breslow and Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

One of his first big tasks will be consulting Liverpool on its managerial hire.


https://x.com/jcmccaffrey/status/1753530461005959383?s=20


And:

Some details from
@jcmccaffrey
 on Theo Epsteins new role with Fenway Sports Group:

- After Jürgen Klopps departure from Liverpool, hell be consulting in their process to find a replacement.

- He will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy on company operations throughout their portfolio.

- He will also consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives.

- He will have a high-level consulting role on big-picture endeavors and major strategic initiatives for FSG.

- When it comes to the Red Sox, hell work as a sounding board and executive coach for Craig Breslow. Same for Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

https://x.com/tylermilliken_/status/1753535925961802145?s=20
 

Theo Epstein is sort of the Michael Edwards of baseball (I haven't really been following the sport for a couple of years and didn't know that Craig Breslow was their coach - I think I remember him as a left arm pitcher).

There are plenty of areas of the process that he will have an informed perspective on. Don't see this is a bad move. I can't imagine him playing Football Manager over this
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 