« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 63341 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,864
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 01:50:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:08:06 pm
New interview with Lijnders...

I Owe This Club Everything' | Pepijn Lijnders' decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE

Damn right! He got to a write a best-selling book about it too! Set for life the smug arrogant pretentious (did I miss any of the terms that I can slander him with) clown!

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,908
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
Cant Klopp just leave someone his notes

We just need his login details. Our scouts will take care of the rest.
Logged

Offline Lomer

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:08:06 pm
New interview with Lijnders...

I Owe This Club Everything' | Pepijn Lijnders' decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE
I always love listening to Pep (although this interview didn't contain his usual tactical insight). He emanates such a nice nerdy energy. I am not sure he has the "alpha" presence required to dominate the dressing room, but maybe it is not needed. If Rafa had such a successful career as a manager, why not Lijnders? But it is imperative for him to start strongly this time as he still doesn't have the pedigree to successfully turn around a bad start. 
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 02:11:43 pm
I always love listening to Pep (although this interview didn't contain his usual tactical insight). He emanates such a nice nerdy energy. I am not sure he has the "alpha" presence required to dominate the dressing room, but maybe it is not needed. If Rafa had such a successful career as a manager, why not Lijnders? But it is imperative for him to start strongly this time as he still doesn't have the pedigree to successfully turn around a bad start.

Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,806
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 01:48:58 pm
Getting someone who has a similar style of play has to be paramount. I don't know how you can watch that performance last night and say any other style is better. It's completely different to the way Leverkusen plays at the moment so if Xabi is capable of adapting then great. If not then I'd rather go with some unknown Danish Superliga manger over someone who changes the way we play.

You can't bring in a "Klopp light" manager just because they employ the same style of play as Klopp.  If that happens, that manager will be a massive failure because they'll never live up to Klopp and won't be as good as him.  The play might look the same but the results won't necessary match simply because Klopp is so much better then anyone else at getting his message and his preferred style of play across. 

The next manager is going to have a massive job on their hands, always being compared to Klopp and what he has achieved, but having someone come in just to try to copy Klopp will end up being a massive failure. 
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,312
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:16:15 pm
Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.

Yes, it's why people need to be careful how they judge people. You have to take into consideration how that club is set up, it could be there were problems which contributed to it. All managers have to learn from both their successes and their failures. But it doesn't mean it has to mark them out forever.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,310
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 02:24:13 pm »
I'm just hoping Klopp's long lost twin brother turns up.
Or maybe twin sister, I could then openly display my affection!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,320
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 02:29:11 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:16:15 pm
Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.

Leverkusan could be a good fit for him
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,769
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 02:47:18 pm »
That Chelsea game gave me great hope.

The more i think of it, the only real path forward is that the players rally behind the idea of giving Klopp a grand send off and press on rather than letting their heads drop. Simply staying in the hunt and being highly competitive will keep the feel good going with the players.

obviously then we need to add a competent dof while we are doing this, anyone generally recognized as competent should do as long as the squad accept the move as a good one.

Next Xabi has to keep doing well and it would be really great if he won the whole thing or a close second, and then we bring him in and the players look around and go "Well, we have a great squad and a decent set up, and there's a reasonable chance this is the next great manager as well, the next Arteta at a minimum, so lets get behind it and see what happens."

The "newness" of Alsonso can also be looked at as the "Not proven to be a little bit meh-ness" of Alonso and his playing pedigree commands respect and he stuck that fucking rebound in like a boss so i think the fans and the players both would be willing to give that a chance and see what happens.

Finally then Xabi's got to be the real deal, growing over time.

Thats it. Thats a Path to continued relevance. Franky, on Friday last i didn't see one.  thought heads would drop players would leave and we would plummet, starting more or less immediately and continuing for the foreseeable.

Based on Norwich and Chelsea the playing staff is suggesting otherwise and the sheer mystery value of Alonso might just get them and the fans back on the hope and excitement train in the summer.

so lets not dismiss lightly Alonso for his lack of experience, it could be our saving grace. i think if we hire anybody else we are fucked.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,657
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm »
Fabregas is all in on Xabi managing us. Either he wants a coaching role or he genuinly means it.  :D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,227
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:47:18 pm
That Chelsea game gave me great hope.

The more i think of it, the only real path forward is that the players rally behind the idea of giving Klopp a grand send off and press on rather than letting their heads drop. Simply staying in the hunt and being highly competitive will keep the feel good going with the players.

obviously then we need to add a competent dof while we are doing this, anyone generally recognized as competent should do as long as the squad accept the move as a good one.

Next Xabi has to keep doing well and it would be really great if he won the whole thing or a close second, and then we bring him in and the players look around and go "Well, we have a great squad and a decent set up, and there's a reasonable chance this is the next great manager as well, the next Arteta at a minimum, so lets get behind it and see what happens."

The "newness" of Alsonso can also be looked at as the "Not proven to be a little bit meh-ness" of Alonso and his playing pedigree commands respect and he stuck that fucking rebound in like a boss so i think the fans and the players both would be willing to give that a chance and see what happens.

Finally then Xabi's got to be the real deal, growing over time.

Thats it. Thats a Path to continued relevance. Franky, on Friday last i didn't see one.  thought heads would drop players would leave and we would plummet, starting more or less immediately and continuing for the foreseeable.

Based on Norwich and Chelsea the playing staff is suggesting otherwise and the sheer mystery value of Alonso might just get them and the fans back on the hope and excitement train in the summer.

so lets not dismiss lightly Alonso for his lack of experience, it could be our saving grace. i think if we hire anybody else we are fucked.

You were doing so well until your last line there. There are other well-qualified managers, possibly a group of 2-3, some have more experience than Xabi Alonso in the hotseat.

Well see, I think there is a very good chance we have a positive bounce after Klopp, with an energised squad with all the major pieces in place and new training, tweaked formation etc End of the day, Becker will be in sticks and Virgil, Konate, Trent, Macca, Dom, Mo, Jota and Darwin will be the foundations.....not too shabby.

*I very much doubt Mo goes to Saudi next summer now
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,783
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 01:48:58 pm
Getting someone who has a similar style of play has to be paramount. I don't know how you can watch that performance last night and say any other style is better. It's completely different to the way Leverkusen plays at the moment so if Xabi is capable of adapting then great. If not then I'd rather go with some unknown Danish Superliga manger over someone who changes the way we play.
I don't think any manager can coach counter pressing as well as Klopp. I'm not sure any coach will ever coach it as well as him. Xabi coaches defensive pressure in the middle- and defensive-third and counter attacking in transition. It's not a one-for-one, but it could fit us very well. We just wouldn't consistently win the ball high up the pitch. Leverkusen's possession game is very different than ours, but it's also not their strength in my opinion. They wear teams out chasing the ball across the pitch for long periods, and then score from lightening fast counter attacks. I reckon this squad can do that with no issues at all.   
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 04:13:02 pm »
Obviously might be hard to make happen with the City connection, but if were considering Alonso, would Michel not be on a similar standing. Girona competing for a title is even less probable than Leverkusen doing so.

The other one i think should be considered is Xavi. A football legend who manages an 87 point season at a basket case of a club playing a good brand of football. Its not worked out for him there but that seems more like outside pressure that he cant be asked to deal with because of the circus surrounding Barca.

Neither are options Id currently put above Alonso, but both would probably be in my longer list, with both being potentially future top managers.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,067
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 04:28:26 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:13:02 pm
Obviously might be hard to make happen with the City connection, but if were considering Alonso, would Michel not be on a similar standing. Girona competing for a title is even less probable than Leverkusen doing so.

The other one i think should be considered is Xavi. A football legend who manages an 87 point season at a basket case of a club playing a good brand of football. Its not worked out for him there but that seems more like outside pressure that he cant be asked to deal with because of the circus surrounding Barca.

Neither are options Id currently put above Alonso, but both would probably be in my longer list, with both being potentially future top managers.

I'm surprised Xavi is going to be honest. Done really well last season and quickly turned them into comfortable champions albeit not the same this season. He strikes me as one of those ones who'll probably go back to Barca a couple of times because he knows the set up well even if he doesn't have success as a manager elsewhere. Can also see him managing the Spanish team at some stage.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,657
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm »
Nah don;t want Xavi. He'll also have a full squad of Academy proudcts while alienating the rest of the squad.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,802
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Wolves will batter United today and lock Gary ONeill as our next manager.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,227
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:07:35 pm
Wolves will batter United today and lock Gary ONeill as our next manager.

Only way he is acceptable is if he changes his name to Geraldo Onellious Santos, and starts dating Salma Hayek.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:00:55 pm
I don't think any manager can coach counter pressing as well as Klopp. I'm not sure any coach will ever coach it as well as him. Xabi coaches defensive pressure in the middle- and defensive-third and counter attacking in transition. It's not a one-for-one, but it could fit us very well. We just wouldn't consistently win the ball high up the pitch. Leverkusen's possession game is very different than ours, but it's also not their strength in my opinion. They wear teams out chasing the ball across the pitch for long periods, and then score from lightening fast counter attacks. I reckon this squad can do that with no issues at all.   
See. I don't get this. Bayer play a system, but that is the system which suits the players available. Yes, I know Xabi shifted players out and brought players in, but football is evolution. He won't have brought players in and thought "this is my system and I'm playing it forever", more like "with the budget I have, the players I can get, this is the best system I can implement at this point."
Then, when you consolidate, you buy different players, who may be slightly more inclined to a high tempo technical press, and you tweak your system. Jurgen's first few years here were totally different football to we play now, but it evolved, he developed it, by bringing together other players and adapting how they, and the team, play.
It's a very limited view to think that any manager has ONE set way of sending his team out.
Logged
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 05:33:25 pm »
Do you think the club waits until the end of the season to announce anything?.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,529
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 05:44:02 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:33:25 pm
Do you think the club waits until the end of the season to announce anything?.
Hard to say really but I'd expect so.

18 May is Leverkusen's last Bundesliga game of the season.
19 May is our last PL game of the season.
22 May is the Europa League Final (potentially LFC vs BL)

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,783
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 05:20:39 pm
See. I don't get this. Bayer play a system, but that is the system which suits the players available. Yes, I know Xabi shifted players out and brought players in, but football is evolution. He won't have brought players in and thought "this is my system and I'm playing it forever", more like "with the budget I have, the players I can get, this is the best system I can implement at this point."
Then, when you consolidate, you buy different players, who may be slightly more inclined to a high tempo technical press, and you tweak your system. Jurgen's first few years here were totally different football to we play now, but it evolved, he developed it, by bringing together other players and adapting how they, and the team, play.
It's a very limited view to think that any manager has ONE set way of sending his team out.
Agreed, mate. It's all principles.

I don't think Xabi would play a back three system here, for example. Our fullbacks are dynamic and can fulfill the role of wingbacks in a different system, and our CBs are excellent 1v1 defenders. Xabi would have no reason to sacrifice a midfielder or forward for a third centerback unless he is making some sort of tactical adjustment in game. I do think Xabi might keep the deeper defensive line, one-touch counter attacking, and playing out from the back with a very compact shape in midfield, though. I say that because Leverkusen isn't even that well suited to play the way Xabi is coaching right now. Their forward positioning and movement is really good, but their midfield often isn't quick enough in thought and doesn't have the vision to release the ball on time. They miss a lot of opportunities to play the ball between the lines and break the defensive shape. Their midfielders interchange aimlessly sometimes, and they can't progress the ball, so they lump it long to the wingbacks. They waste a lot of energy going nowhere. It makes sense that Xabi would sacrifice a central midfielder or attacker for a third CB to keep possession and progress the ball outside of the defensive shape through the wingbacks. We wouldn't have that issue quite as much. I think Xabi would play the same way here, more or less, but in a different system.       
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 06:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:47:18 pm
so lets not dismiss lightly Alonso for his lack of experience, it could be our saving grace. i think if we hire anybody else we are fucked.
No we arent. I have a brother who is too busy and uninterested to still follow Liverpool, but he saw the Chelsea game yesterday, and was utterly shocked. He said we are even better than 2018-2020 because, although our front three might be a bit weaker, the midfielders are more refined and able to do intricate things they couldnt do before. He was also blown away by Bradley and others.

Our squad is crazy, and theres no way we are screwed.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,117
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:14:06 pm
No we arent. I have a brother who is too busy and uninterested to still follow Liverpool, but he saw the Chelsea game yesterday, and was utterly shocked. He said we are even better than 2018-2020 because, although our front three might be a bit weaker, the midfielders are more refined and able to do intricate things they couldnt do before. He was also blown away by Bradley and others.

Our squad is crazy, and theres no way we are screwed.

We are if we bring in a manager who cannot or will not play the way, or as near as dammit, to the way we play now. An older manager will be pretty set in his ways, that's why the stats people at the club will be looking for someone who will continue Klopps work. It's going to be a younger manager I feel.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:37:10 pm
We are if we bring in a manager who cannot or will not play the way, or as near as dammit, to the way we play now. An older manager will be pretty set in his ways, that's why the stats people at the club will be looking for someone who will continue Klopps work. It's going to be a younger manager I feel.
As long as we get a top coach who plays attacking football and isnt a stubborn extremist, well be fine. Of course, Id love for us to get the next generational coach.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,769
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 06:52:23 pm »
My point is that a lot of these guys got on board in the first place to work under klopp who is widely recognized as one of the very best ever and also is rightly famous for his man management. Young guys feel they can make it if they perform, veterans feel the managers got their back, everyone feels that the manager will solve any problem that presents itself. the entire group is focused and committed.

Sure there are a few good managers out there but nobody who can satisfy that same criteria of keeping everybody on board totally involved and totally committed, imo , based on known track records. i don't care what the fans think its the players im concerned about. if they feel its a let down or a backwards step from the name announced that's a big very problem.

Alonso on the other hand holds enough promise that the players might well look at it as something with a lot of potential that worth signing up on just t see how it goes. His gravitas as a player is very helpful in this regard. everybody knows hes very smart as well.

my basic premise is that almost anybody we hire will feel like a loss or a step backwards to the players. (and the fans probably)  Swerveme is a fine example. everybody is a fine example. Alonso though is the exception to the rule because his path is just getting started and the early signs are tremendous.  Therefore the potential and the optics that this is a sideways move rather than a backwards one exists where it does not elsewhere and perhaps even likely the players will get right behind him .

In a vacuum we could surely hire somebody who could work with this squad but do the squad want to work with him is the real question.



Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 06:54:27 pm »
Enjoyed that Lijnders interview. I wish the man well and I'll be watching his career with interest. Not a bad thing to have someone as loyal as him out there doing well. Sounds like he'd come back in a heartbeat it the stars aligned and the situation arose.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,000
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 07:06:56 pm »
Ljinders has been so important for us. And while I'm sure it's not part of his thinking, imagine how good it will look on his CV if the rest of the season goes to plan...

In terms of PL clubs, Palace might not be a bad shout for him. Probably he may have to take a step down further than that or abroad but I think it's fair to say that he knows the Prem pretty well so I think if he could get that opportunity it could be good.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,806
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:13:02 pm
Obviously might be hard to make happen with the City connection, but if were considering Alonso, would Michel not be on a similar standing. Girona competing for a title is even less probable than Leverkusen doing so.

The other one i think should be considered is Xavi. A football legend who manages an 87 point season at a basket case of a club playing a good brand of football. Its not worked out for him there but that seems more like outside pressure that he cant be asked to deal with because of the circus surrounding Barca.

Neither are options Id currently put above Alonso, but both would probably be in my longer list, with both being potentially future top managers.

Oh my god, please no.  He has not done a good job at all.  If you watch Barcelona play they are awful to watch and he has not improved them at all. 
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 07:38:42 pm »
Id actually be all for Ljinders and a continuation of the current structure and coaching staff. It wont happen but its as low risk as any option we have. Would be good to know why the club arent (seemingly) considering it.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,864
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 08:39:42 pm »
Gary O'Neill is not getting beaten. Badly. By ManU.

Specialist in failure.TM
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 09:06:25 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:13:02 pm
Obviously might be hard to make happen with the City connection, but if were considering Alonso, would Michel not be on a similar standing. Girona competing for a title is even less probable than Leverkusen doing so.

The other one i think should be considered is Xavi. A football legend who manages an 87 point season at a basket case of a club playing a good brand of football. Its not worked out for him there but that seems more like outside pressure that he cant be asked to deal with because of the circus surrounding Barca.

Neither are options Id currently put above Alonso, but both would probably be in my longer list, with both being potentially future top managers.

A man who went to *checks notes* Qatar to learn his trade as a manager.

Automatic disqualification from the shortlist.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 10:37:16 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 09:57:46 pm
Gotta be Van Gaal.

I mean... he wouldn't be sitting there for nothing right?

Legitimately, as soon as I saw him I wondered if we might be hiring him. Not as manager obviously but as sporting director. A role FSG almost appointed him to in 2012

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2012/may/22/louis-van-gaal-liverpool
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 10:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:37:16 pm
Legitimately, as soon as I saw him I wondered if we might be hiring him. Not as manager obviously but as sporting director. A role FSG almost appointed him to in 2012

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2012/may/22/louis-van-gaal-liverpool

I recall that, even remember Johan Cruyff's name being bandied about for Director of Football. Who knows, Van Gaal may very well have become DoF if Rodgers hadn't been so against the idea during his negotiations. I wonder how that would have turned out.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:51 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,463
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 10:52:48 pm »
The squads in that good of a shape, that a large concern is whoever walks in needs to have a tiny bit of an aura/swagger when they walk in the room that eases doubts of players. Because thats what will kill us dead, and its the reason the boot room worked. Shanks is leaving, Im not sure about this anymo.oh its Bob, he knows whats going on
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 11:20:30 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:14:06 pm
No we arent. I have a brother who is too busy and uninterested to still follow Liverpool, but he saw the Chelsea game yesterday, and was utterly shocked. He said we are even better than 2018-2020 because, although our front three might be a bit weaker, the midfielders are more refined and able to do intricate things they couldnt do before. He was also blown away by Bradley and others.

Our squad is crazy, and theres no way we are screwed.
Imagine the owl / shit coat or ten hag in charge
Bet we would be screwed
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 