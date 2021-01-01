That Chelsea game gave me great hope.



The more i think of it, the only real path forward is that the players rally behind the idea of giving Klopp a grand send off and press on rather than letting their heads drop. Simply staying in the hunt and being highly competitive will keep the feel good going with the players.



obviously then we need to add a competent dof while we are doing this, anyone generally recognized as competent should do as long as the squad accept the move as a good one.



Next Xabi has to keep doing well and it would be really great if he won the whole thing or a close second, and then we bring him in and the players look around and go "Well, we have a great squad and a decent set up, and there's a reasonable chance this is the next great manager as well, the next Arteta at a minimum, so lets get behind it and see what happens."



The "newness" of Alsonso can also be looked at as the "Not proven to be a little bit meh-ness" of Alonso and his playing pedigree commands respect and he stuck that fucking rebound in like a boss so i think the fans and the players both would be willing to give that a chance and see what happens.



Finally then Xabi's got to be the real deal, growing over time.



Thats it. Thats a Path to continued relevance. Franky, on Friday last i didn't see one. thought heads would drop players would leave and we would plummet, starting more or less immediately and continuing for the foreseeable.



Based on Norwich and Chelsea the playing staff is suggesting otherwise and the sheer mystery value of Alonso might just get them and the fans back on the hope and excitement train in the summer.



so lets not dismiss lightly Alonso for his lack of experience, it could be our saving grace. i think if we hire anybody else we are fucked.