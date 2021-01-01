« previous next »
Online newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 01:50:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:08:06 pm
New interview with Lijnders...

I Owe This Club Everything' | Pepijn Lijnders' decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE

Damn right! He got to a write a best-selling book about it too! Set for life the smug arrogant pretentious (did I miss any of the terms that I can slander him with) clown!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
Cant Klopp just leave someone his notes

We just need his login details. Our scouts will take care of the rest.
Online Lomer

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:08:06 pm
New interview with Lijnders...

I Owe This Club Everything' | Pepijn Lijnders' decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE
I always love listening to Pep (although this interview didn't contain his usual tactical insight). He emanates such a nice nerdy energy. I am not sure he has the "alpha" presence required to dominate the dressing room, but maybe it is not needed. If Rafa had such a successful career as a manager, why not Lijnders? But it is imperative for him to start strongly this time as he still doesn't have the pedigree to successfully turn around a bad start. 
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 02:11:43 pm
I always love listening to Pep (although this interview didn't contain his usual tactical insight). He emanates such a nice nerdy energy. I am not sure he has the "alpha" presence required to dominate the dressing room, but maybe it is not needed. If Rafa had such a successful career as a manager, why not Lijnders? But it is imperative for him to start strongly this time as he still doesn't have the pedigree to successfully turn around a bad start.

Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 01:48:58 pm
Getting someone who has a similar style of play has to be paramount. I don't know how you can watch that performance last night and say any other style is better. It's completely different to the way Leverkusen plays at the moment so if Xabi is capable of adapting then great. If not then I'd rather go with some unknown Danish Superliga manger over someone who changes the way we play.

You can't bring in a "Klopp light" manager just because they employ the same style of play as Klopp.  If that happens, that manager will be a massive failure because they'll never live up to Klopp and won't be as good as him.  The play might look the same but the results won't necessary match simply because Klopp is so much better then anyone else at getting his message and his preferred style of play across. 

The next manager is going to have a massive job on their hands, always being compared to Klopp and what he has achieved, but having someone come in just to try to copy Klopp will end up being a massive failure. 
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:16:15 pm
Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.

Yes, it's why people need to be careful how they judge people. You have to take into consideration how that club is set up, it could be there were problems which contributed to it. All managers have to learn from both their successes and their failures. But it doesn't mean it has to mark them out forever.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PaulF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 02:24:13 pm »
I'm just hoping Klopp's long lost twin brother turns up.
Or maybe twin sister, I could then openly display my affection!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 02:29:11 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:16:15 pm
Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.

Leverkusan could be a good fit for him
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 02:47:18 pm »
That Chelsea game gave me great hope.

The more i think of it, the only real path forward is that the players rally behind the idea of giving Klopp a grand send off and press on rather than letting their heads drop. Simply staying in the hunt and being highly competitive will keep the feel good going with the players.

obviously then we need to add a competent dof while we are doing this, anyone generally recognized as competent should do as long as the squad accept the move as a good one.

Next Xabi has to keep doing well and it would be really great if he won the whole thing or a close second, and then we bring him in and the players look around and go "Well, we have a great squad and a decent set up, and there's a reasonable chance this is the next great manager as well, the next Arteta at a minimum, so lets get behind it and see what happens."

The "newness" of Alsonso can also be looked at as the "Not proven to be a little bit meh-ness" of Alonso and his playing pedigree commands respect and he stuck that fucking rebound in like a boss so i think the fans and the players both would be willing to give that a chance and see what happens.

Finally then Xabi's got to be the real deal, growing over time.

Thats it. Thats a Path to continued relevance. Franky, on Friday last i didn't see one.  thought heads would drop players would leave and we would plummet, starting more or less immediately and continuing for the foreseeable.

Based on Norwich and Chelsea the playing staff is suggesting otherwise and the sheer mystery value of Alonso might just get them and the fans back on the hope and excitement train in the summer.

so lets not dismiss lightly Alonso for his lack of experience, it could be our saving grace. i think if we hire anybody else we are fucked.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

« Reply #2289 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm »
Fabregas is all in on Xabi managing us. Either he wants a coaching role or he genuinly means it.  :D
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:47:18 pm
That Chelsea game gave me great hope.

The more i think of it, the only real path forward is that the players rally behind the idea of giving Klopp a grand send off and press on rather than letting their heads drop. Simply staying in the hunt and being highly competitive will keep the feel good going with the players.

obviously then we need to add a competent dof while we are doing this, anyone generally recognized as competent should do as long as the squad accept the move as a good one.

Next Xabi has to keep doing well and it would be really great if he won the whole thing or a close second, and then we bring him in and the players look around and go "Well, we have a great squad and a decent set up, and there's a reasonable chance this is the next great manager as well, the next Arteta at a minimum, so lets get behind it and see what happens."

The "newness" of Alsonso can also be looked at as the "Not proven to be a little bit meh-ness" of Alonso and his playing pedigree commands respect and he stuck that fucking rebound in like a boss so i think the fans and the players both would be willing to give that a chance and see what happens.

Finally then Xabi's got to be the real deal, growing over time.

Thats it. Thats a Path to continued relevance. Franky, on Friday last i didn't see one.  thought heads would drop players would leave and we would plummet, starting more or less immediately and continuing for the foreseeable.

Based on Norwich and Chelsea the playing staff is suggesting otherwise and the sheer mystery value of Alonso might just get them and the fans back on the hope and excitement train in the summer.

so lets not dismiss lightly Alonso for his lack of experience, it could be our saving grace. i think if we hire anybody else we are fucked.

You were doing so well until your last line there. There are other well-qualified managers, possibly a group of 2-3, some have more experience than Xabi Alonso in the hotseat.

Well see, I think there is a very good chance we have a positive bounce after Klopp, with an energised squad with all the major pieces in place and new training, tweaked formation etc End of the day, Becker will be in sticks and Virgil, Konate, Trent, Macca, Dom, Mo, Jota and Darwin will be the foundations.....not too shabby.

*I very much doubt Mo goes to Saudi next summer now
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 01:48:58 pm
Getting someone who has a similar style of play has to be paramount. I don't know how you can watch that performance last night and say any other style is better. It's completely different to the way Leverkusen plays at the moment so if Xabi is capable of adapting then great. If not then I'd rather go with some unknown Danish Superliga manger over someone who changes the way we play.
I don't think any manager can coach counter pressing as well as Klopp. I'm not sure any coach will ever coach it as well as him. Xabi coaches defensive pressure in the middle- and defensive-third and counter attacking in transition. It's not a one-for-one, but it could fit us very well. We just wouldn't consistently win the ball high up the pitch. Leverkusen's possession game is very different than ours, but it's also not their strength in my opinion. They wear teams out chasing the ball across the pitch for long periods, and then score from lightening fast counter attacks. I reckon this squad can do that with no issues at all.   
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 04:13:02 pm »
Obviously might be hard to make happen with the City connection, but if were considering Alonso, would Michel not be on a similar standing. Girona competing for a title is even less probable than Leverkusen doing so.

The other one i think should be considered is Xavi. A football legend who manages an 87 point season at a basket case of a club playing a good brand of football. Its not worked out for him there but that seems more like outside pressure that he cant be asked to deal with because of the circus surrounding Barca.

Neither are options Id currently put above Alonso, but both would probably be in my longer list, with both being potentially future top managers.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online disgraced cake

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 04:28:26 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:13:02 pm
Obviously might be hard to make happen with the City connection, but if were considering Alonso, would Michel not be on a similar standing. Girona competing for a title is even less probable than Leverkusen doing so.

The other one i think should be considered is Xavi. A football legend who manages an 87 point season at a basket case of a club playing a good brand of football. Its not worked out for him there but that seems more like outside pressure that he cant be asked to deal with because of the circus surrounding Barca.

Neither are options Id currently put above Alonso, but both would probably be in my longer list, with both being potentially future top managers.

I'm surprised Xavi is going to be honest. Done really well last season and quickly turned them into comfortable champions albeit not the same this season. He strikes me as one of those ones who'll probably go back to Barca a couple of times because he knows the set up well even if he doesn't have success as a manager elsewhere. Can also see him managing the Spanish team at some stage.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm »
Nah don;t want Xavi. He'll also have a full squad of Academy proudcts while alienating the rest of the squad.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Wolves will batter United today and lock Gary ONeill as our next manager.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:07:35 pm
Wolves will batter United today and lock Gary ONeill as our next manager.

Only way he is acceptable is if he changes his name to Geraldo Onellious Santos, and starts dating Salma Hayek.

Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Wigwamdelbert

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:00:55 pm
I don't think any manager can coach counter pressing as well as Klopp. I'm not sure any coach will ever coach it as well as him. Xabi coaches defensive pressure in the middle- and defensive-third and counter attacking in transition. It's not a one-for-one, but it could fit us very well. We just wouldn't consistently win the ball high up the pitch. Leverkusen's possession game is very different than ours, but it's also not their strength in my opinion. They wear teams out chasing the ball across the pitch for long periods, and then score from lightening fast counter attacks. I reckon this squad can do that with no issues at all.   
See. I don't get this. Bayer play a system, but that is the system which suits the players available. Yes, I know Xabi shifted players out and brought players in, but football is evolution. He won't have brought players in and thought "this is my system and I'm playing it forever", more like "with the budget I have, the players I can get, this is the best system I can implement at this point."
Then, when you consolidate, you buy different players, who may be slightly more inclined to a high tempo technical press, and you tweak your system. Jurgen's first few years here were totally different football to we play now, but it evolved, he developed it, by bringing together other players and adapting how they, and the team, play.
It's a very limited view to think that any manager has ONE set way of sending his team out.
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company
