« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 61023 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,837
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 01:50:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:08:06 pm
New interview with Lijnders...

I Owe This Club Everything' | Pepijn Lijnders' decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE

Damn right! He got to a write a best-selling book about it too! Set for life the smug arrogant pretentious (did I miss any of the terms that I can slander him with) clown!

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,881
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
Cant Klopp just leave someone his notes

We just need his login details. Our scouts will take care of the rest.
Logged

Online Lomer

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:08:06 pm
New interview with Lijnders...

I Owe This Club Everything' | Pepijn Lijnders' decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJpmy128mE
I always love listening to Pep (although this interview didn't contain his usual tactical insight). He emanates such a nice nerdy energy. I am not sure he has the "alpha" presence required to dominate the dressing room, but maybe it is not needed. If Rafa had such a successful career as a manager, why not Lijnders? But it is imperative for him to start strongly this time as he still doesn't have the pedigree to successfully turn around a bad start. 
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 02:11:43 pm
I always love listening to Pep (although this interview didn't contain his usual tactical insight). He emanates such a nice nerdy energy. I am not sure he has the "alpha" presence required to dominate the dressing room, but maybe it is not needed. If Rafa had such a successful career as a manager, why not Lijnders? But it is imperative for him to start strongly this time as he still doesn't have the pedigree to successfully turn around a bad start.

Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,804
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 01:48:58 pm
Getting someone who has a similar style of play has to be paramount. I don't know how you can watch that performance last night and say any other style is better. It's completely different to the way Leverkusen plays at the moment so if Xabi is capable of adapting then great. If not then I'd rather go with some unknown Danish Superliga manger over someone who changes the way we play.

You can't bring in a "Klopp light" manager just because they employ the same style of play as Klopp.  If that happens, that manager will be a massive failure because they'll never live up to Klopp and won't be as good as him.  The play might look the same but the results won't necessary match simply because Klopp is so much better then anyone else at getting his message and his preferred style of play across. 

The next manager is going to have a massive job on their hands, always being compared to Klopp and what he has achieved, but having someone come in just to try to copy Klopp will end up being a massive failure. 
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,303
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:16:15 pm
Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.

Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?

Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.

Yes, it's why people need to be careful how they judge people. You have to take into consideration how that club is set up, it could be there were problems which contributed to it. All managers have to learn from both their successes and their failures. But it doesn't mean it has to mark them out forever.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 