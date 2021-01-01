I always love listening to Pep (although this interview didn't contain his usual tactical insight). He emanates such a nice nerdy energy. I am not sure he has the "alpha" presence required to dominate the dressing room, but maybe it is not needed. If Rafa had such a successful career as a manager, why not Lijnders? But it is imperative for him to start strongly this time as he still doesn't have the pedigree to successfully turn around a bad start.
Didn't go too well for Pep in his first brief stint as a manager, but I read an article that suggested the club was a bit of a poisoned chalice and their performances didn't merit the bad run of form.
Perhaps he's sensible and wants to build his career rather than jump in the deep end with Liverpool?
Who knows, in time, if he does well as a manager, he may be well primed to return as manager.