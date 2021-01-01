Getting someone who has a similar style of play has to be paramount. I don't know how you can watch that performance last night and say any other style is better. It's completely different to the way Leverkusen plays at the moment so if Xabi is capable of adapting then great. If not then I'd rather go with some unknown Danish Superliga manger over someone who changes the way we play.



You can't bring in a "Klopp light" manager just because they employ the same style of play as Klopp. If that happens, that manager will be a massive failure because they'll never live up to Klopp and won't be as good as him. The play might look the same but the results won't necessary match simply because Klopp is so much better then anyone else at getting his message and his preferred style of play across.The next manager is going to have a massive job on their hands, always being compared to Klopp and what he has achieved, but having someone come in just to try to copy Klopp will end up being a massive failure.