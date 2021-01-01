Anyone reckon Pep Lijnders is in with a shout ? The players clearly respect him, as does Klopp and perhaps he is able to take the big step up. Our style of play won`t change and he is widely credited with some of the recent tactical innovations. I know he has tried his hand at management, but these circumstances are very different. Just a thought



There is such a massive difference between being an assistant and being the main man, and Lijnders unfortunately for him only has experience of failing when he did make the step up. Bouncing tactical ideas off Klopp isn't the same as needing to be the one deciding everything, and who's to know how many times Klopp laughs off his ideas rather than taking them on board? And that's not even getting into the man-management and player recruitment side of things.When changing managers I also think it's a good idea to have everything completely fresh - obviously we want to carry on performing as we are, but at the same time, completely new ideas and training programmes can excite and reinvigorate players. As great as Klopp is, we know from 20/21 and 22/23 that it can go pretty badly wrong from time to time.