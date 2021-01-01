Going to go against the grain somewhat as my sense is that we could get a Shankly to Paisley transfer rather than a Kenny to Souness.
Klopp and FSG have transformed our club, from our income to the stadium, from the academy to the overall infrastructure. We are once again a destination club. FFP a PSL finally developed teeth which plays strongly in to the strategy of FSG.
We now have an opportunity to put a DOF/Top Coach structure in place and to recruit accordingly.
Our model of recruiting 167 year old players and developing them looks inspired and a fundamental building block of our squad.
IMHO Jurge is our 21st century Shanks, and his legacy will go beyond his tenure.
The scene is set for sustained success.