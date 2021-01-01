« previous next »
Going to go against the grain somewhat as my sense is that we could get a Shankly to Paisley transfer rather than a Kenny to Souness.
Klopp and FSG have transformed our club, from our income to the stadium, from the academy to the overall infrastructure. We are once again a destination club. FFP a PSL finally developed teeth which plays strongly in to the strategy of FSG.
We now have an opportunity to put a DOF/Top Coach structure in place and to recruit accordingly.
Our model of recruiting 167 year old players and developing them looks inspired and a fundamental building block of our squad.

IMHO Jurge is our 21st century Shanks, and his legacy will go beyond his tenure.
The scene is set for sustained success.
There is such a massive difference between being an assistant and being the main man, and Lijnders unfortunately for him only has experience of failing when he did make the step up. Bouncing tactical ideas off Klopp isn't the same as needing to be the one deciding everything, and who's to know how many times Klopp laughs off his ideas rather than taking them on board? And that's not even getting into the man-management and player recruitment side of things.

When changing managers I also think it's a good idea to have everything completely fresh - obviously we want to carry on performing as we are, but at the same time, completely new ideas and training programmes can excite and reinvigorate players. As great as Klopp is, we know from 20/21 and 22/23 that it can go pretty badly wrong from time to time.
It certainly should not be discounted.
