Just give him six months off and he can come back refreshed afterwards...



A whole season would be fine too. Bring in a solid, stylistically similar-ish manager like Sarri who will jump at the chance of taking on one of the top teams in the world again and is unlikely to implode under the pressure.Let Klopp recharge and come back, even for just two more seasons.All that being said, if we do manage to win the league and one or two other trophies, having him leave on such a high note would be an appropriate end to a glorious tenure.