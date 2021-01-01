« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 10:08:54 pm »
This fella Jurgan Klopp has passed the audition to beocme our next manager.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 10:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:08:54 pm
This fella Jurgan Klopp has passed the audition to beocme our next manager.

Calm down, it's only 1 league game, lets see how he does over the next 16.

Remember the Stevie.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm »
Never let that bum "Poch" be mentioned again, he's absolutely shite.
Offline Knight

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:02:38 pm
Taking out say Jones for someone worse on the ball seems wrong when we're going to play lots of defensive teams

Yeah Jones is brilliant youre probably right.
Offline rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2204 on: Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm »
There will be loads of managers across Europe who watched that tonight and will be praying we want them, there will be agents getting hounded to get them in the door.
Online Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2205 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
They should be begging to be picked. Klopp's setting them up with a side full of young quality across the pitch
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2206 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm
There will be loads of managers across Europe who watched that tonight and will be praying we want them, there will be agents getting hounded to get them in the door.

Yeah it's been weird seeing comments about how tough a job it'll be for someone like they aren't walking in to the best squad in the world (with a great age) with presumably a hefty transfer budget to add a few if they want.

It's the dream job in world sport.
Offline Jean Girard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2207 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm »
Reckon Conor Bradley is now the frontrunner to take over to be honest. Him as manager, Bobby Clarke Assistant and Kev as Goalkeeping coach.
Offline Aeon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2208 on: Yesterday at 10:22:46 pm »
So how can this type of football be maintained after Klopp, without Klopp?

Where does a team move from this stage?
Offline rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2209 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Yeah it's been weird seeing comments about how tough a job it'll be for someone like they aren't walking in to the best squad in the world (with a great age) with presumably a hefty transfer budget to add a few if they want.

It's the dream job in world sport.

Yeah, so long as you aren't a complete fucking muppet, its a dream job and how can you fuck it up?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2210 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm »
Have another go at convincing Klopp. Bloody hell man, dont leave this.
Offline meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2211 on: Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm »
Cant Klopp just leave someone his notes
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2212 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm »
Curious if there are still brave enough souls to call for Poch
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2213 on: Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:24:32 pm
Yeah, so long as you aren't a complete fucking muppet, its a dream job and how can you fuck it up?

 In that case should we not have just given it to Ljinders?
Online swish

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2214 on: Yesterday at 10:27:21 pm »
when i saw van gaal in the crowd i was please god NOOOOOO,
then i heard he was invited by Cody  :)
Offline thegoodfella

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2215 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm »
Just give him six months off and he can come back refreshed afterwards...
Offline Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2216 on: Yesterday at 10:32:42 pm »
Quote from: swish on Yesterday at 10:27:21 pm
when i saw van gaal in the crowd i was please god NOOOOOO,
then i heard he was invited by Cody  :)

Why not? We need someone who'll show some balls in the dressing room.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2217 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Yeah it's been weird seeing comments about how tough a job it'll be for someone like they aren't walking in to the best squad in the world (with a great age) with presumably a hefty transfer budget to add a few if they want.

It's the dream job in world sport.

But then they get their heads turned by one of the big Clubs.
Offline JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2218 on: Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:39:34 pm
But then they get their heads turned by one of the big Clubs.

:D Like Aston Villa.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2219 on: Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm
Have another go at convincing Klopp. Bloody hell man, dont leave this.

But that isn't fair on Klopp because he has to do it for himself.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2220 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Just give him six months off and he can come back refreshed afterwards...

A whole season would be fine too. Bring in a solid, stylistically similar-ish manager like Sarri who will jump at the chance of taking on one of the top teams in the world again and is unlikely to implode under the pressure.

Let Klopp recharge and come back, even for just two more seasons.

All that being said, if we do manage to win the league and one or two other trophies, having him leave on such a high note would be an appropriate end to a glorious tenure.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2221 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
A whole season would be fine too. Bring in a solid, stylistically similar-ish manager like Sarri who will jump at the chance of taking on one of the top teams in the world again and is unlikely to implode under the pressure.

Let Klopp recharge and come back, even for just two more seasons.

All that being said, if we do manage to win the league and one or two other trophies, having him leave on such a high note would be an appropriate end to a glorious tenure.

He is going to get bored at some point though.

My only theory is that he probably has a retirement date in mind of say 60 and probably wants to fit in maybe a national team role or something before then. Would he consider Bayern ever?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 12:15:27 am »
How much would it cost to create a robotic AI Klopp, surely we are getting to that level of technology now, something that can be put to good use. Can't we download him.
Online Coolie High

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 12:33:32 am »
Bleeding ell, hes leaving just when were about to win back to back quadruples.
