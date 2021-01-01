« previous next »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 03:51:31 pm
Yes so we go for the best coach, hope that they succeed, and hope that they fall in love. If they then succeed in the hardest thing of all, which is managing player turnover properly without too much dropoff, then we probably have found one of historys great coaches.

But we shouldnt expect the above. Theres a reason why hardly anyone has ever done it.

We damn well should.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:35:33 pm
With respect, I can't imagine Xabi Alonso walking through the door and seeing a squad containing Allison, Trent, Gomez, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Macallister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Nunez and kids like Bradley, Quansah, Bajcetic, Doak, Gordon, McConnell and going 'Nah I cant make it work, I play with 3 CBs'.

That squad is pretty much set up for most types of football. The only thing missing really is a proper number 6 destroyer. And I don't think he's particularly rigid with the system he plays, it looks like he mainly played 4 at the back during his time at Sociedad B.
No, you dont realise, he went to Bayer Leverkusen because only they can play this way. No way Liverpool could sign one or two extra CBs and do this!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:54:00 pm
We damn well should.
Lol, before Klopp the last time we had something like this is probably Kenny Dalglish 1985-1991!

Look, Id love it if we got Xabi Alonso or really anyone and they soent 27 years here like Ferguson at Man United and got 27 titles plus 27 CL trophies, but I aint expecting it!
Giggle all you fucking want.

I'm out.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:47:33 pm
I doubt he's so wedded to one formation that he'll have to play it here. Klopp moved from 4231. That said, what's wrong with...

Allison

Konate  Van Dijk  Quansah

Trent                                Robertson

Macallister   Szoboslai

Salah         Nunez        Diaz


I doubt he'll end up playing that but we've got the players for it.
Taking out say Jones for someone worse on the ball seems wrong when we're going to play lots of defensive teams
I feel like Xabi would be a long term appointment, 5 years at the club minimum I can see him doing.
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 03:56:47 pm
Lol, before Klopp the last time we had something like this is probably Kenny Dalglish 1985-1991!

Look, Id love it if we got Xabi Alonso or really anyone and they soent 27 years here like Ferguson at Man United and got 27 titles plus 27 CL trophies, but I aint expecting it!

Rafa came close and embodied a lot of those qualities. Sure, he didn't unite 100% of the fanbase, he had his detractors certainly towards the end but a large majority of us were loyal towards him. And we all knew he was a man of serious European pedigree, despite never being the best team in Europe we were always a threat and some of the memories he created give him his rightful place on that legends flag.

It's not that impossible, add Rafa to the equation and you've only got a barren spell in the 90s based around a backwards looking club, primadonna players ill fitted to the club and a manager in Roy Evans who was out of sync with the then modern game (a man who opted for Collymore over Ronaldo as the former was 'better suited to the English game' smh).
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:00:40 pm
Giggle all you fucking want.

I'm out.
Sorry if I made fun of you a bit, lets just agree to disagree then. Look, I hope we get another long term appointment too.
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 04:05:29 pm
Sorry if I made fun of you a bit, lets just agree to disagree then. Look, I hope we get another long term appointment too.

You didn't make fun of me.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:06:24 pm
You didn't make fun of me.
Okay well the tone that you didnt like.
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 03:56:47 pm
Lol, before Klopp the last time we had something like this is probably Kenny Dalglish 1985-1991!

Look, Id love it if we got Xabi Alonso or really anyone and they soent 27 years here like Ferguson at Man United and got 27 titles plus 27 CL trophies, but I aint expecting it!

Rafa ?  6 years he was with us and the fans were desperate for him to stay. It was the twat owners taking us to near administration that things changed.

We are the sort of club that if the new man does well, connects with the support and acts like a liverpool manager, then they are given time and the 100% support of the fans. There is an opportunity to not be part of the 3 year cycle you're talking about. I am not saying this with rose tinted glasses. I get the point you're making about modern football etc, but in regards to the way we support our manager (if he isn`t a complete dick) is pretty much unique at an elite level.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:05:29 pm
Rafa came close and embodied a lot of those qualities. Sure, he didn't unite 100% of the fanbase, he had his detractors certainly towards the end but a large majority of us were loyal towards him. And we all knew he was a man of serious European pedigree, despite never being the best team in Europe we were always a threat and some of the memories he created give him his rightful place on that legends flag.

It's not that impossible, add Rafa to the equation and you've only got a barren spell in the 90s based around a backwards looking club, primadonna players ill fitted to the club and a manager in Roy Evans who was out of sync with the then modern game (a man who opted for Collymore over Ronaldo as the former was 'better suited to the English game' smh).
He came close, but in the end he had to leave because it didnt work outeven though it wasnt his fault. Standards would be higher, now, though. Were currently at least the second best team in England, and we have money etc.

To get six years now, the coach would need to win league some titles.

Anyway my main point was how hard it is to be worthy of 6 years at Liverpool, and how few coaches abd clubs can maintain harmony for that long.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:09:35 pm
Rafa ?  6 years he was with us and the fans were desperate for him to stay. It was the twat owners taking us to near administration that things changed.

We are the sort of club that if the new man does well, connects with the support and acts like a liverpool manager, then they are given time and the 100% support of the fans. There is an opportunity to not be part of the 3 year cycle you're talking about. I am not saying this with rose tinted glasses. I get the point you're making about modern football etc, but in regards to the way we support our manager (if he isn`t a complete dick) is pretty much unique at an elite level.

The new manager usually does get time and support, the only exceptions being if it turns into an utter disaster (Hodgson) or some supposed character flaws become apparent (Rodgers and that documentary that appeared early on in his tenure which, despite the 13/14 campaign, impressions many fans never really shook off).
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 04:12:44 pm
He came close, but in the end he had to leave because it didnt work outeven though it wasnt his fault. Standards would be higher, now, though. Were currently at least the second best team in England, and we have money etc.

To get six years now, the coach would need to win league some titles.

Anyway my main point was how hard it is to be worthy of 6 years at Liverpool, and how few coaches abd clubs can maintain harmony for that long.

What about winning European Cups and no league title?
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:16:55 pm
What about winning European Cups and no league title?
Rafa was obviously worthy of the six years and loyal for giving us that long.

I am not saying it is not possible, I am only saying that it is not a sign of doom and gloom in Rawk that people dont express confidence that the next coach will definitely give us more than 2-3 years. That was the original discussion: why the doom and gloom? I dont see doom and gloom. And sure, we could end up with even Xabi Alonso who famously left Liverpool for Real Madrid coming here and coaching for a good 7-9 years like Klopp, but if that did happen, the whole world would be talking about FSGs miracles.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:16:55 pm
What about winning European Cups and no league title?

If he sits down on the grass like he absolutely doesn't give a fuck during pennos, absolutely...
Mad De Zerbi's run of form in charge of Brighton. Yet they could have gone too 6 with a win yesterday.
I think putting up potential line-ups for next season is very premature. Not only can we not assume the new manager will fancy/want to incorporate every player we have now in terms of style, he's almost certainly going to want a couple of signings of his own to mould his own team.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:28:39 pm
Mad De Zerbi's run of form in charge of Brighton. Yet they could have gone too 6 with a win yesterday.

I might be mis-remembering, but I think they would have gone above us had they beaten us 10 or so games ago. We have a chance to go 19 points ahead tonight.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:14:28 pm
The new manager usually does get time and support, the only exceptions being if it turns into an utter disaster (Hodgson) or some supposed character flaws become apparent (Rodgers and that documentary that appeared early on in his tenure which, despite the 13/14 campaign, impressions many fans never really shook off).

It was the chapped lips for me
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:09:35 pm
Rafa ?  6 years he was with us and the fans were desperate for him to stay.
That's a rose-tinted view of history. Iirc even RAWK was pretty split on the subject by the end. I remember going in the dedicated thread and you had Fat Scouser leading the defence but he was having to defend.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:09:35 pm
Rafa ?  6 years he was with us and the fans were desperate for him to stay. It was the twat owners taking us to near administration that things changed.

We are the sort of club that if the new man does well, connects with the support and acts like a liverpool manager, then they are given time and the 100% support of the fans. There is an opportunity to not be part of the 3 year cycle you're talking about. I am not saying this with rose tinted glasses. I get the point you're making about modern football etc, but in regards to the way we support our manager (if he isn`t a complete dick) is pretty much unique at an elite level.

Nope, it was mixed with Rafa, both with the match going and non match going fans.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:47:20 pm
I might be mis-remembering, but I think they would have gone above us had they beaten us 10 or so games ago. We have a chance to go 19 points ahead tonight.

They could have yes, but it was only the 8th game of the season so it was relatively tight.
We'd just been cheated at Spurs, Abu Dhabi were on 18 points from 7, we had 16 from 7 and Brighton only 1 point behind.
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 03:51:31 pm
Yes so we go for the best coach, hope that they succeed, and hope that they fall in love. If they then succeed in the hardest thing of all, which is managing player turnover properly without too much dropoff, then we probably have found one of historys great coaches.

But we shouldnt expect the above. Theres a reason why hardly anyone has ever done it.

I disagree, we should expect the best as we are the best. The club has come a very very long way from the days of even Rodgers, a lot on Klopps shoulders, it's not throwaway though we have such a good set up for anyone to walk into and maintaint as a minimum.

I think a period of settling time is expected though, so through that as long as progress is being made I think whoever comes in will be widely accepted.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:48:41 pm
That's a rose-tinted view of history. Iirc even RAWK was pretty split on the subject by the end. I remember going in the dedicated thread and you had Fat Scouser leading the defence but he was having to defend.

Yeah when his time came, there wasn't an outpouring of grief when he left. Certainly wasn't toxic, it could never be towards somebody who'd given his all, but I think it was a silent agreement to try somebody new after a disappointing year, similar to Kenny in 2012 perhaps.

The regret in letting Rafa go is that he was replaced by somebody who was just diabolical at his job, the expectancy being we should have gone in for somebody like Pellegrini instead.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:52:13 pm
Nope, it was mixed with Rafa, both with the match going and non match going fans.

Yep. There were distinct Rafa in/out camps
It was mixed with Rafa, but some beauts thought we were going to get Deschamps or Pellegrini to manage a side on the verge of administration.  Most with half a brain could see we were going to get stuck with Hodgson and an uncertain future and didn't want that, whatever their thoughts were with Rafa.
