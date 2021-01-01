What would be interesting is if the data kings can measure the impact of in game management and who's got strengths there.



It's all very well having a system, a philosophy, and tactics for the computer to find an exact match for a coach that would ensure some kind of continuity from what Klopp has developed.



But what about those in game moments that rely on the ingenuity of the manager to turn it around? How do they assess that? If this is a key metric, it obviously wasn't assessed when hiring Rodgers who's lack of a plan B was infuriating - lost count of the many times we were on the wrong path in a match, and that's how the match would end.



With this in mind, there's no better manager in the world than Klopp and the amount of times he's able to adjust things to ensure victory is endless. I just worry that FSG will only look at the manager who is broadly similar in game philosophy to Klopp, but who is utterly hopeless when it comes to adapting to those adverse moments that require proper leadership.



FSG must be reminded that they are not just looking for a coach to implement an effective gameplan, they are looking for a leader when things go awry.



I do think FSG is much more competent than we give them credit for and have their bases covered- including the personality of the manager.Just like they have a requirement on the personality and character of any signing- effected by the recruitment team; and just like they have a requirement as to the personality and character of any member of the staff. We've seen some cracking individuals come and go- and they are not afraid to rinse and repeat, with decent success. They don't get hung up on a person.I don't think there is anything we can teach them or school them on when it comes to appointing people.I doubt they would overlook things such as a manager's ability to dig himself out of a hole, someone who can interact with the world, someone who is driven, is confident, can have a rapport with the supporters.All this translates into success, and success translates into money- the bottomline.They also understand the ethos of the club and they seem to understand the supporters. For instancem, we will prolly never get a manager that does not believe in pressing- from Brendan to Klopp and the next manager. (and lest we forget- our pressing was also brilliant under Brendan during THAT season; and he pressed the f out of us when Swansea humiliated us)Why? Pressing is part of the Liverpool culture(although before Klopp/Rafa/Brendan, it was a rudimentary form of pressing- man to man pressing, wherein we were conditioned to be the fittest). Although Shanks made it a feature of our game (we used to call it "working hard", "running through a brick wall for the team/supporters/club", "hard work" etc...), it is part of the Liverpool culture.Supporters will not accept a manager that does not believe in "working hard", and they will not accept a player who prances around the pitch(Balotelli was the only and the last one, and even he pressed under Rodgers, and that redeemed him a bit in our eyes)- AND I bet they will know this.Hodgo was the last and only one manager who stood off and didn't have his players "working hard" or pressing really. They didn't appoint him of course- and I think that's how it will remain.Henry, whatever personal issues anyone may have with him, is no Hicks/Gillette or Glazer.