« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 54649 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:26:08 pm
Doom and fucking gloom, before we've even employed a new guy.


Just enjoy the rest of the season, best way to do that is ignore the noise.

Considering the best manager in the world is leaving us I don't think this thread has been doom and gloom at all really. Assume you've just come on, not read anything and posted.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,610
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm »
I reckon bookies are going to start paying out on Xabi's odds soon.  :D
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm »
What would be interesting is if the data kings can measure the impact of in game management and who's got strengths there.

It's all very well having a system, a philosophy, and tactics for the computer to find an exact match for a coach that would ensure some kind of continuity from what Klopp has developed.

But what about those in game moments that rely on the ingenuity of the manager to turn it around? How do they assess that? If this is a key metric, it obviously wasn't assessed when hiring Rodgers who's lack of a plan B was infuriating - lost count of the many times we were on the wrong path in a match, and that's how the match would end.

With this in mind, there's no better manager in the world than Klopp and the amount of times he's able to adjust things to ensure victory is endless. I just worry that FSG will only look at the manager who is broadly similar in game philosophy to Klopp, but who is utterly hopeless when it comes to adapting to those adverse moments that require proper leadership.

FSG must be reminded that they are not just looking for a coach to implement an effective gameplan, they are looking for a leader when things go awry.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:14 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,511
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 01:45:00 pm »
For those interested:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/19Tw1jgyGzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/19Tw1jgyGzk</a>
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,511
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:42:04 pm
What would be interesting is if the data kings can measure the impact of in game management and who's got strengths there.

It's all very well having a system, a philosophy, and tactics for the computer to find an exact match for a coach that would ensure some kind of continuity from what Klopp has developed.

But what about those in game moments that rely on the ingenuity of the manager to turn it around? How do they assess that? If this is a key metric, it obviously wasn't assessed when hiring Rodgers who's lack of a plan B was infuriating - lost count of the many times we were on the wrong path in a match, and that's how the match would end.

With this in mind, there's no better manager in the world than Klopp and the amount of times he's able to adjust things to ensure victory is endless. I just worry that FSG will only look at the manager who is broadly similar in game philosophy to Klopp, but who is utterly hopeless when it comes to adapting to those adverse moments that require proper leadership.

FSG must be reminded that they are not just looking for a coach to implement an effective gameplan, they are looking for a leader when things go awry.
I do think FSG is much more competent than we give them credit for and have their bases covered- including the personality of the manager.
Just like they have a requirement on the personality and character of any signing- effected by the recruitment team; and just like they have a requirement as to the personality and character of any member of the staff. We've seen some cracking individuals come and go- and they are not afraid to rinse and repeat, with decent success. They don't get hung up on a person.

I don't think there is anything we can teach them or school them on when it comes to appointing people.

I doubt they would overlook things such as a manager's ability to dig himself out of a hole, someone who can interact with the world, someone who is driven, is confident, can have a rapport with the supporters.

All this translates into success, and success translates into money- the bottomline.

They also understand the ethos of the club and they seem to understand the supporters. For instancem, we will prolly never get a manager that does not believe in pressing- from Brendan to Klopp and the next manager. (and lest we forget- our pressing was also brilliant under Brendan during THAT season; and he pressed the f out of us when Swansea humiliated us)
Why? Pressing is part of the Liverpool culture(although before Klopp/Rafa/Brendan, it was a rudimentary form of pressing- man to man pressing, wherein we were conditioned to be the fittest). Although Shanks made it a feature of our game (we used to call it "working hard", "running through a brick wall for the team/supporters/club", "hard work" etc...), it is part of the Liverpool culture.
Supporters will not accept a manager that does not believe in "working hard", and they will not accept a player who prances around the pitch(Balotelli was the only and the last one, and even he pressed under Rodgers, and that redeemed him a bit in our eyes)- AND I bet they will know this.
Hodgo was the last and only one manager who stood off and didn't have his players "working hard" or pressing really. They didn't appoint him of course- and I think that's how it will remain.

Henry, whatever personal issues anyone may have with him, is no Hicks/Gillette or Glazer.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,218
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:45:00 pm
For those interested:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/19Tw1jgyGzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/19Tw1jgyGzk</a>

I will have a look at that, later thanks for posting.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,511
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 01:57:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:54:11 pm
I will have a look at that, later thanks for posting.
Pleasure, Jill!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,698
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 01:59:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:31:36 pm
That's not what you said though...


I think you are misinterpreting what I'm getting at. My initial response was in regard to the idea that is Alonso or bust.  I'd like Alonso to come here. However, if he doesn't come here for whatever reason, then I want us to go for the best available option who will strive for continuity on the pitch. We already know from media reports that the search will be guided by preliminary analysis that Will Spearman and his team who are conducting on prospective candidates. Therefore I'd want a candidate that is within the parameters of their research as a great fit not some big name or flavour of the month that is tactically and philosophically incompatible with the club's culture and playing profile who will require a squad overhaul (i.e. Simeone)

Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:42:04 pm
What would be interesting is if the data kings can measure the impact of in game management and who's got strengths there.

It's all very well having a system, a philosophy, and tactics for the computer to find an exact match for a coach that would ensure some kind of continuity from what Klopp has developed.

But what about those in game moments that rely on the ingenuity of the manager to turn it around? How do they assess that? If this is a key metric, it obviously wasn't assessed when hiring Rodgers who's lack of a plan B was infuriating - lost count of the many times we were on the wrong path in a match, and that's how the match would end.

With this in mind, there's no better manager in the world than Klopp and the amount of times he's able to adjust things to ensure victory is endless. I just worry that FSG will only look at the manager who is broadly similar in game philosophy to Klopp, but who is utterly hopeless when it comes to adapting to those adverse moments that require proper leadership.

FSG must be reminded that they are not just looking for a coach to implement an effective gameplan, they are looking for a leader when things go awry.

I'd like to think FSG have learned a lot from Rodgers time here. For example, looking at De Zerbi's recent record, despite some tactical similarities, we'll probably be wary of aspects of his set-up and approach that might be flagged as a problem. I would suspect there are certain attributes that aren't exactly quantifiable that will be considered as part of the process, much in the same way we recruit players with a character analysis as part of looking at the player as an individual as well as a footballer.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,069
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 02:01:44 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:32:16 am
We're in a new age now Rob, it's Gary O'Neil you want.

That would wreck my missus head - her and her mates think he's fit, she'd hate him to come to us ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 02:06:57 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:57:45 pm
Pleasure, Jill!

A well placed comma that
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 02:07:08 pm »
Also, Rossi, I love your posts mate but I can confidently say - we get it, you want Alonso :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • Big in Japan
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 02:09:25 pm »
A challenger appears

Unacceptable: Mancini under fire for walking off before Saudi Arabias exit
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/31/roberto-mancini-walk-off-before-saudi-arabia-exit-south-korea-penalties-asian-cup

Probably trying to get sacked on purpose so he can sign a pre-contract with us.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,511
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 02:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:06:57 pm
A well placed comma that
He thinks, he places, he scores!

;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:07:08 pm
Also, Rossi, I love your posts mate but I can confidently say - we get it, you want Alonso :D
Thanks but take no notice of me. In 2012, I really wanted Laudrup not Rodgers (who gave me the 'ick'). I don't think the Prince of Denmark's managerial career ever got over that snub, although god knows he had a good crack at it that first season.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,610
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm »
Moysie is worried.  ;D

Quote
West Ham are worried and braced for an approach from LFC for sporting director Tim Steidten. One name on a list to replace Jorg Schmadtke. Steidten brought Xabi Alonso to Leverkusen. [@LewisSteele_]
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,698
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:29:56 pm
Moysie is worried.  ;D


He's probably ecstatic. He could revive his double bid for Maguire and McTominay without Steidten there to stop him.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:29:56 pm
Moysie is worried.  ;D


Moysie won't be. West Ham will, he seems to have a really good record.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 02:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:29:56 pm
Moysie is worried.  ;D

Imagine Gollum being the catalyst that led Liverpool to 21/7+ on the Champions Wall.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm »
Does Steiden coming in, if he does, make Xabi more likely?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 02:53:56 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:42:05 pm
Does Steiden coming in, if he does, make Xabi more likely?
Well he was in charge of player recruitment, so you'd imagine he worked closely with Xabi to identify and bring in Tella, Boniface, Grimaldo and Xhaka (for a net spend of about 13m) before joining WHU prior to pre-season. Not more likely, but it would be a familiar friendly face.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 03:00:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:42:05 pm
Does Steiden coming in, if he does, make Xabi more likely?

I guess he was involved in bringing him to Leverkusen, and then working with him at Leverkusen...but he did also leave in July so they had like 9/10 months working together. So its not like they've got some long history like 'Steidten always takes Xabi Alonso with him to a new club'.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 03:03:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:47 pm
Considering the best manager in the world is leaving us I don't think this thread has been doom and gloom at all really. Assume you've just come on, not read anything and posted.

Then you would assume wrongly.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 03:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 02:09:25 pm
A challenger appears

Unacceptable: Mancini under fire for walking off before Saudi Arabias exit
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/31/roberto-mancini-walk-off-before-saudi-arabia-exit-south-korea-penalties-asian-cup

Probably trying to get sacked on purpose so he can sign a pre-contract with us.

Doubt Mancini would be interested. Don't think FSG do off the books payments.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:59:15 am
The idiots guide to Alonso
https://youtu.be/Lbv9_w-UdSA?si=USN0yUi-fjv_iR5O

How Alonso may set up at Liverpool
https://youtu.be/HJf0hzglqS8?si=1ERe9_Ga7NL33p_6

Two brilliant videos on Alonsos footballing education, tactics and potential future. This is what I mean when I say if Alonso were secured it wouldnt be for sentimental reasons.

I found those interesting especially the last one. The second video has made me ponder whether Alonso is most definitely a perfect fit for us. We don't seem to have the personnel to play his style so he may need to adapt. I would hate to see us rip everything up and starting again. Interesting times ahead.
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 03:14:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:03:34 pm
Then you would assume wrongly.
There really hasnt been that much doom and gloom anywhere on Rawk from what Ive seen. from what Ive seen, everyone acknowledges that thanks in great part to Klopp we are one if the richest and most attractive clubs in the world to coach or play for, and its nothing like 1998, 2004, 2010, 2011, or 2015.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:07:53 pm
I found those interesting especially the last one. The second video has made me ponder whether Alonso is most definitely a perfect fit for us. We don't seem to have the personnel to play his style so he may need to adapt.
Yeah, this is my only reservation with Alonso. I know we sort of goto three at the back in possession, but we still try to go four at the back when defending. Like you, I'm not sure we have the personnel for his current system. I suppose things are more fluid in football these days but I'm not sure how easy it would be to adapt to his apparent preferred system, or how easy it would be for him to adapt it to suit our squad.

It'd probably be fine though - I have only the most basic tactical knowledge, so maybe I'm reading too much into it. Even despite these slight reservations, Xabi would still be my first choice. I wouldn't be against some of the other names mentioned like de Zerbi, Amorim etc, but he does seem to be the outstanding candidate.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,610
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm »
Sky Deutschland are reporting the same Steiden news but say no contact has been made yet.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm »
Telling people to get used to only having a manager for 2 or 3yrs & talking about how the next guy will more than likely move on and manage a big side (paraphrasing) is doom mongering.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 03:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 03:18:04 pm
Yeah, this is my only reservation with Alonso. I know we sort of goto three at the back in possession, but we still try to go four at the back when defending. Like you, I'm not sure we have the personnel for his current system. I suppose things are more fluid in football these days but I'm not sure how easy it would be to adapt to his apparent preferred system, or how easy it would be for him to adapt it to suit our squad.

It'd probably be fine though - I have only the most basic tactical knowledge, so maybe I'm reading too much into it. Even despite these slight reservations, Xabi would still be my first choice. I wouldn't be against some of the other names mentioned like de Zerbi, Amorim etc, but he does seem to be the outstanding candidate.

Would be an easy enough transition, what we do know is that he is able to keep his players at it. I think Xabi is the safe choice for fsg, he'd me my choice but I will back whoever they go for.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 03:30:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:20:13 pm
Telling people to get used to only having a manager for 2 or 3yrs & talking about how the next guy will more than likely move on and manage a big side (paraphrasing) is doom mongering.
Klopp is the PLs longest serving manager. Have a look at the best coaches in the world today and how many years they spend at each club. Their careers are basically a series of hops from elite club to elite club. Thats not doom mongering, just a fact. Of the top coaches, only Guardiola has stayed in one place for a while, but not before spending just 4 years at Barca (a long time by modern standards) and 3 at Bayern.

No one has said that cosches would leave for a bigger side, only a big side. Thats because its true. Unless we are lucky and the coach has a capability and desire to build an era.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 