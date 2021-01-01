Ruben Amorim winning another portugese league would be impressive



Yeah it would be, can't help but feel their 8-0 win the other day was spurred on by some top quality coaching once he heard the Liverpool job was availableHis win record is superb there and he definitely is one of those next big thing managers, to win a second title after they went so long without one would be a big sign of his quality with some decent opponents in Benfica/Porto/Braga. Gyokeres has been outstanding for them and I think a lot of 'bigger' clubs missed a trick with him, they have a very good attack in general.People will say 'only Portugal' etc etc but I think it's hard to judge how good a manager (especially a young one) anyway regardless of where they are. He's a few years into a successful project there, and so is Conceicao at Porto, they've been very consistent and won loads domestically. I feel it's what Gerrard should have done with Rangers, building something with one club and trying to stay successful instead of step into a job where it's going to be very hard for a young manager to compete against lots of really good sides. Whether or not he's a real target for manager remains to be seen.As for your Amorim's/Conceicao's, European success has obviously alluded them, but it's very hard to win something major with a team outside the top few leagues now, it isn't like even twenty years ago when Mourinho won the UEFA Cup/Champions League with Porto, when only a few teams had big money to spend, and usually blew big transfer fees on the odd player instead of having a 300 million pound bench. I think Liverpool should always have a manager who's experienced European success in some way. It's hard for teams like theirs to even win the Europa League these days. People are talking about meeting Alonso's Leverkusen in the Europa League but we could draw Sporting as well.