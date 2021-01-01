« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:07:54 am
Get Daniel Ricciardo vibes from him, which is no bad thing.

 ;D Great shout that
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:07:54 am
Get Daniel Ricciardo vibes from him, which is no bad thing.
When you can't get Alonso, but you got vibes like Ricciardo, that's Amorim
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:57:59 am
The world is run by nerds and psychopaths.
Nope, the nerds are the instruments of the psychopaths.
The nerds just want a corner where they can do what they love... The psychos try to make every buck from them.

Invent a new bomb? Let's bomb them! (and make massive profits selling the rest!)
Invent a browser? Let's make money, control everything and spy on people!
Invent the internet? Let's make money by gathering information and selling that to the highest bidder!
Invent Social Media? See above!
Make significant discoveries in electricity? Let's all make money, regulate it and when we're done with Tesla.. fuck him off!
Invent the television? Let's make massive profits patentting the thing and selling it for massive amounts of money. F*ck the engineers! They get their monthly salaries!
Make a revolutionary open source game engine? Let's buy it out for "peabuts" and make it closed source... There's a lot of money in there ... for the board!
etc...

Psychos rule the world, and some psychos just happen to be technically proficient.
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
**puts money on Ruben Amorim**
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:16:35 am
I know that in the grand scheme of things 4 years is nothing, but in managerial terms he has been there quite a while. Just wondering why other elite clubs haven`t gone in for him ?  He does tick a lot o boxes.

Pretty sure he's been linked with jobs outside Portugal (i.e Man Utd). It may be given his age, he's wanted to bide his time until he's ready to leave. I seem to remember a Portuguese journalist saying he's the type who would carefully pick his next job based on the fit but he won't go to a club if he doesn't thinking it will work (pretty sure this was in the context of Man Utd)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Ruben Amorim winning another portugese league would be impressive
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:52 am
Again, people need to park in the corner the belief/expectation that our next manager is going to do the sort of stint that Klopp did. He was one of a kind and unique, we are now in the situation Arsenal and Man United were in that we will have to adjust to the idea that we may have managers for 2-3 years and have to change again.

If someone like Alonso or anyone comes in and wins a few trophies and is off in 3 or so years, then lots of fans would accept that.

Agree with this which is why getting the Sporting Director position right might be just as important as getting the right manager in. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:57:52 am
Ruben Amorim winning another portugese league would be impressive

Yeah it would be, can't help but feel their 8-0 win the other day was spurred on by some top quality coaching once he heard the Liverpool job was available  ;D

His win record is superb there and he definitely is one of those next big thing managers, to win a second title after they went so long without one would be a big sign of his quality with some decent opponents in Benfica/Porto/Braga. Gyokeres has been outstanding for them and I think a lot of 'bigger' clubs missed a trick with him, they have a very good attack in general.

People will say 'only Portugal' etc etc but I think it's hard to judge how good a manager (especially a young one) anyway regardless of where they are. He's a few years into a successful project there, and so is Conceicao at Porto, they've been very consistent and won loads domestically. I feel it's what Gerrard should have done with Rangers, building something with one club and trying to stay successful instead of step into a job where it's going to be very hard for a young manager to compete against lots of really good sides. Whether or not he's a real target for manager remains to be seen.

As for your Amorim's/Conceicao's, European success has obviously alluded them, but it's very hard to win something major with a team outside the top few leagues now, it isn't like even twenty years ago when Mourinho won the UEFA Cup/Champions League with Porto, when only a few teams had big money to spend, and usually blew big transfer fees on the odd player instead of having a 300 million pound bench. I think Liverpool should always have a manager who's experienced European success in some way. It's hard for teams like theirs to even win the Europa League these days. People are talking about meeting Alonso's Leverkusen in the Europa League but we could draw Sporting as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:15:41 pm
Agree with this which is why getting the Sporting Director position right might be just as important as getting the right manager in. 

who is Sporting's Director? is he any good? Makes sense if we want Amorim.
