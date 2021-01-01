The world is run by nerds and psychopaths.
Nope, the nerds are the instruments of the psychopaths.
The nerds just want a corner where they can do what they love... The psychos try to make every buck from them.
Invent a new bomb? Let's bomb them! (and make massive profits selling the rest!)
Invent a browser? Let's make money, control everything and spy on people!
Invent the internet? Let's make money by gathering information and selling that to the highest bidder!
Invent Social Media? See above!
Make significant discoveries in electricity? Let's all make money, regulate it and when we're done with Tesla.. fuck him off!
Invent the television? Let's make massive profits patentting the thing and selling it for massive amounts of money. F*ck the engineers! They get their monthly salaries!
Make a revolutionary open source game engine? Let's buy it out for "peabuts" and make it closed source... There's a lot of money in there ... for the board!
etc...
Psychos rule the world, and some psychos just happen to be technically proficient.