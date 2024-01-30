« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 50850 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:38:38 pm
How did he get on with the Real Madrid infants?
He got Real Sociedad B promoted then relegated.
He didnt coach Real Madrid B. He coached the u14 there.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:25:59 pm
They may run the roost now. I always imagined Klopp being the sort of guy who shoved a lot of nerds heads down the toilet. With him gone, we could really be in for a nerd party.
He Joined in part because of the data. When Graham or Edwards(Im pretty sure it Graham not Edwards) told him how good his last year at Dortmund despite the result he could see how process driven it was at Liverpool. Salah signing another example of the data in the process. The data is factor for him even if he not saying in press conference all the time
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm
He got Real Sociedad B promoted then relegated.
He didnt coach Real Madrid B. He coached the u14 there.
He Joined in part because of the data. When Graham or Edwards(Im pretty sure it Graham not Edwards) told him how good his last year at Dortmund despite the result he could see how process driven it was at Liverpool. Salah signing another example of the data in the process. The data is factor for him even if he not saying in press conference all the time
did they make it to u15??
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,502
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
That last point is important for people to digest. Even with Klopp in place we could drop off next season given the current pattern, so if we do have a worse season next year, the new guy needs to be given slack and have the results viewed through this prism. Whats important is we see progress under them and problem solving, rather than issues being left to grow.

In general I believe these owners have got their appointments at all levels correct, so I think we should trust the process. The data will focus on manager performances but also styles and how our players fit with those styles. Weve got a great squad designed around a certain future including what tactical approach we want to be using. The last thing we need is a manager who needs rip that up. Its why the director of football role is as important as the manager going forward.
Also- any smart manager won't take this job. Anyone will have massive boots- not just big boots, to fill. Klopp is a big man, and even larger than life; and they know- make one mistake and the supporters will turn on them
.
We're left with the ambitious first, and secondly- the twattish- the egos, the Special Ones of this world.

We will have to navigate that trench. Alonso may be a smart man... or he may be ambitious. We'll see.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm »
How important is the person being likeable? I mean obviously their record and tacticle acumen are more important but I think it's hugely important the person comes across well. If he does to us there's a good chance he will to the players.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm »
Whoever takes over i hope has at least a little of klopps personality, cant dislike him. Reckon if he kicked my dog id congratulate him on a great kick.
Hes just ridiculously good full stop.

I dont see one standout target but has to be someone for the long term and with energy. Cant afford to get into a manager merry go round like years gone by.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 11:04:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm
Also- any smart manager won't take this job. Anyone will have massive boots- not just big boots, to fill. Klopp is a big man, and even larger than life; and they know- make one mistake and the supporters will turn on them
.
We're left with the ambitious first, and secondly- the twattish- the egos, the Special Ones of this world.

We will have to navigate that trench. Alonso may be a smart man... or he may be ambitious. We'll see.

That helps Alonso make more sense, though, doesn't it? He's the only one out there who'd get more than one rough season before the supporters start calling for his head. That should both make him attractive to the ownership and make the job more attractive to him. His special cachet with us could perhaps override that "any smart manager" notion.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm
He got Real Sociedad B promoted then relegated.
He didnt coach Real Madrid B. He coached the u14 there.
He Joined in part because of the data. When Graham or Edwards(Im pretty sure it Graham not Edwards) told him how good his last year at Dortmund despite the result he could see how process driven it was at Liverpool. Salah signing another example of the data in the process. The data is factor for him even if he not saying in press conference all the time

Can I just say there is no way Klopp would have joined if we were run by Hicks & Gillett or Moores beforehand.. Emotion and sentiment obviously plays a part in picking us, but cold hard logic dictates where most managers go.

What you wrote above shows that FSG have the perfect structure to tempt managers here, particularly continental managers who happily accept these systems.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:08 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
Virj been told Xabi's on his way clearly.

Quote
Quote
Virgil Van Dijk:

Let me be clear. I am fully committed to the club. I love the club & the fans. It has fully been taken out of context. Also, can I just say, I love paella."

Definitely happening now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
Not just because of the result tonight but don't feel De Zerbi is the person and don't think he should be in contention. Brighton are an incredibly well run club but they're by all means an academy/development team for players - I just don't see how the management position and pressure of that job will translate to Liverpool in any way.

De Zerbi also looks like a mix of David Gest and a Toni & Guy hair stylist which I can't support

I swear I thought this too, I'm certain he's cut my hair before.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,762
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
That last point is important for people to digest. Even with Klopp in place we could drop off next season given the current pattern, so if we do have a worse season next year, the new guy needs to be given slack and have the results viewed through this prism. Whats important is we see progress under them and problem solving, rather than issues being left to grow.

In general I believe these owners have got their appointments at all levels correct, so I think we should trust the process. The data will focus on manager performances but also styles and how our players fit with those styles. Weve got a great squad designed around a certain future including what tactical approach we want to be using. The last thing we need is a manager who needs rip that up. Its why the director of football role is as important as the manager going forward.

I get that but how does that fit with the club and what we are? We are a club that lionises our managers and whilst we have had some managers that have differed in personality, changes like Shankly to Paisley was still changes within the four walls of the club.

Is a European style model where the Sporting Director is king and coaches change going to work for our club and is it the right fit?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm
I swear I thought this too, I'm certain he's cut my hair before.

Maybe he was in line with you at the club?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,602
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm »
Red Mongoose starting a scam in Bangkok yet again huh.  ;D

Quote
Police in Thailand have warned Liverpool fans not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

In the scam, Alonso is confirming via his Instagram account that he will be taking over from Klopp as Liverpool coach but needs donations of 300 baht (7.85) to help pay for a plane ticket to the English city.

"I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool," reads the message, written in Thai.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm »
By the way, can someone outline the case against Thomas Frank for me? I've seen his name pop up in some seemingly well-reasoned articles (especially that O'Hanlon one posted earlier), but some posters seem to view signing him as akin to re-signing Hodgson. I know absolutely nothing about the guy - is the issue just that he's managing a small club?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,762
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
By the way, can someone outline the case against Thomas Frank for me? I've seen his name pop up in some seemingly well-reasoned articles (especially that O'Hanlon one posted earlier), but some posters seem to view signing him as akin to re-signing Hodgson. I know absolutely nothing about the guy - is the issue just that he's managing a small club?

Crap haircut, long ball football, not called Xabi Alonso.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
By the way, can someone outline the case against Thomas Frank for me? I've seen his name pop up in some seemingly well-reasoned articles (especially that O'Hanlon one posted earlier), but some posters seem to view signing him as akin to re-signing Hodgson. I know absolutely nothing about the guy - is the issue just that he's managing a small club?

Shite football and his managerial success at the moment amounts to taking a potentially relegation level team and taking them to midtable. Just not a lot to say he is actually good enough for the job except he works with number crunchers as well.

He apparently played good footy in the championship but to be quite frankly loads of managers do that and they aren't good or attacking, it is easy to play that way in the Championship
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 11:44:20 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
That last point is important for people to digest. Even with Klopp in place we could drop off next season given the current pattern, so if we do have a worse season next year, the new guy needs to be given slack and have the results viewed through this prism. Whats important is we see progress under them and problem solving, rather than issues being left to grow.

In general I believe these owners have got their appointments at all levels correct, so I think we should trust the process. The data will focus on manager performances but also styles and how our players fit with those styles. Weve got a great squad designed around a certain future including what tactical approach we want to be using. The last thing we need is a manager who needs rip that up. Its why the director of football role is as important as the manager going forward.

Great post, especially agree with the problem solving aspect.

Having a poor run of form shouldn't be the issue we're scared of, it's how the manager reacts to poor form. That's where the need for patience comes in when folk will inevitably lose their head at the first sign of trouble. Rafa struggled in the league in his first year but sorted it out thereafter and Jurgen somehow pulled it together to get third place in the covid season.

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,258
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:22:03 pm
It's precisely this sort of shit that makes me despair of the nerdfest that football has become in some circles.
And I presume that now we have discovered that Rob Edwards team can move the ball faster than De Zerbi's team, some De Zerbi backers have shifted their money to Edwards
This thread is already painful but if it lasts until the end of the season will become one to avoid, it's like the transfer thread on acid
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
How about this? Can you judge on this?



3 wins in 16 games is just diabolical. Hopefully we steer well clear of him. He doesnt seem to know how to set up his defence. Reminds me so much of Rodgers.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,258
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm »
Go on, which is the team you'd simultaneously wish to welcome to Anfield to see what they look like but ultimately wish to avoid in the EL?
100% record in that competition (as well as 100% in the German Cup and unbeaten in the Bundesliga, 15 wins and 4 draws)

Imagine what Dublin would be like if we play Bayer in the final there, Klopps last game, Alonso's?
 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:27 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 12:00:17 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
How about this? Can you judge on this?



Blimey, that's poor.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,793
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 12:10:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
This thread is already painful but if it lasts until the end of the season will become one to avoid, it's like the transfer thread on acid
I'll get the popcorn for that ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,258
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 12:11:40 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
How about this? Can you judge on this?


How do you post a screenshot?
(Thread derailer, as if it's not necessary)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,258
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 12:18:11 am »
I would absolutely love Brentford to beat City at the weekend, that said, I would not visit this thread for at least a week if they did.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 12:19:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
And I presume that now we have discovered that Rob Edwards team can move the ball faster than De Zerbi's team, some De Zerbi backers have shifted their money to Edwards
This thread is already painful but if it lasts until the end of the season will become one to avoid, it's like the transfer thread on acid


**puts money on Rob Edwards**
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:11 am
I would absolutely love Brentford to beat City at the weekend, that said, I would not visit this thread for at least a week if they did.

**puts money on Thomas Frank the Tank**
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,258
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 12:49:02 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:20:10 am
**puts money on Thomas Frank the Tank**
3.15 Wincanton, 1st feb
Bruce Gobbler 100-1
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 12:55:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:20:10 am
**puts money on Thomas Frank the Tank**

Thomas the Frank Engine
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,618
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 01:23:41 am »
I may be wrong about this, but the real risk here isn't appointing Xabi - it's missing out on him and being left holding the bag.

That's what I would be concerned about, anyway. Appoint Steidten, appoint Xabi, nab Wirtz, party time.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 01:57:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:25:59 pm
They may run the roost now. I always imagined Klopp being the sort of guy who shoved a lot of nerds heads down the toilet. With him gone, we could really be in for a nerd party.

The world is run by nerds and psychopaths.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 02:00:36 am »
Just like when we appointed Klopp, our next manager is such an obvious pick ... people are bored and enjoy speculating about other names, but Xabi is the right man.

We'll just have to patient as I highly doubt this gets announced until the end of the season. Rightly so too. Both Liverpool and Leverkusen should be focused on the current campaign. I just hope this will be settled behind closed doors sooner rather than later.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,399
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 03:37:42 am »
https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-alonso-scam-klopp-replacement-28537890

Quote
Alonso remains the bookmakers' favorite to replace Klopp but it appears some football fans are already getting ahead of themselves. Now, per the Peninsula, Thai police have been forced to issue a warning over online scammers impersonating the former midfielder.

Supporters have been told not to fall for a viral message, which is purported to show Alonso asking for donations to help cover his air fare from Germany to Merseyside. The message, written in Thai, reads: "I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool.

But Thai police insist the message has been doctored and warned: "Liverpool fans, calm down. Xabi is not yet the manager, but there is already a scammer." Alonso insisted his focus remained on Leverkusen when he was asked about the prospect of taking over at Anfield shortly after Klopp's announcement.

Done deal boys, just need you all to toss a few quid in for his tickets...
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,054
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 05:43:36 am »
Im increasing getting a feeling that the board sat on Klopps message that he will quit and did nothing thinking he will change his mind. Klopp probably forced their hand by going ahead with the announcement now before the season moves onto the critical phase.

Hope that isnt the case, but with what Rafa has intimated and the Edwards rumour, it doesnt fill me with much confidence.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 06:02:07 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm
Can I just say there is no way Klopp would have joined if we were run by Hicks & Gillett or Moores beforehand.. Emotion and sentiment obviously plays a part in picking us, but cold hard logic dictates where most managers go.

What you wrote above shows that FSG have the perfect structure to tempt managers here, particularly continental managers who happily accept these systems.
Im not sure he would if was not FSG. He did get Final say in transfers, I do wonder if the new Manager gets that(I think they should it just means coach, and front is on the same page in terms of going for players)
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 06:16:49 am »
Feels like that this has come a year or so early to try out Xabi or maybe Postecoglou, who I think if they kept up their current trajectory for another season would have disproved most of the risk imho. So, we're probably going to have to take a punt (or bring in Pep)
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 06:59:20 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:56:06 pm
3 wins in 16 games is just diabolical. Hopefully we steer well clear of him. He doesnt seem to know how to set up his defence. Reminds me so much of Rodgers.

Well he did lose his midfield in the summer so i'm not surprised they are struggling
Logged

Online dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 07:35:26 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
By the way, can someone outline the case against Thomas Frank for me? I've seen his name pop up in some seemingly well-reasoned articles (especially that O'Hanlon one posted earlier), but some posters seem to view signing him as akin to re-signing Hodgson. I know absolutely nothing about the guy - is the issue just that he's managing a small club?

Not to mention hes a truly gross open mouthed constant gum chewer. Cant be watching that on the sidelines for years.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,178
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 07:36:37 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:16:49 am
Feels like that this has come a year or so early to try out Xabi or maybe Postecoglou, who I think if they kept up their current trajectory for another season would have disproved most of the risk imho. So, we're probably going to have to take a punt (or bring in Pep)

Why would we go for Ange mate ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1997 on: Today at 07:45:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm
I get that but how does that fit with the club and what we are? We are a club that lionises our managers and whilst we have had some managers that have differed in personality, changes like Shankly to Paisley was still changes within the four walls of the club.

Is a European style model where the Sporting Director is king and coaches change going to work for our club and is it the right fit?

Weve had it for a while though, just with our own take on it. Having a director of football doesnt mean you need to chop and change managers or step on the managers toes, they are there in our system to take some of the pressure off the manager by dealing with other activities that free up the managers time and to ensure a level of continuity exists when managers change by ensuring each manager isnt coming into rip the squad up and start again, but can build on the good work thats been done.

Our issue is that were losing our manager shortly after losing our director of football. If Michael Edwards or Julian Ward were in place now, wed have a clearer idea of what the future holds for us. Billy Hogan, Mike Gordon and Will Speaman are balancing that role between them now, so that may still happen, but its not really the structure wed designed previously.

We will still idolise the manager because theyre ultimately responsible for our teams performance game to game, season to season, but the last thing anyone wants is to end up like United where each manager comes in and gets their say in the transfer market until we end up with a Frankenstein of a squad that is built for so many purposes that it doesnt know it has no cohesion at all.

This is all especially important if youre going to take the risk of hiring a relatively, inexperienced manager, because theres a larger level of unknown that could mean youre changing managers again quickly but also could just mean that they need more help in certain scenarios that theyve yet to face because theyre doing more learning on the job than a more experienced manager would be, simply for not having been through as much.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 