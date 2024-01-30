I get that but how does that fit with the club and what we are? We are a club that lionises our managers and whilst we have had some managers that have differed in personality, changes like Shankly to Paisley was still changes within the four walls of the club.
Is a European style model where the Sporting Director is king and coaches change going to work for our club and is it the right fit?
Weve had it for a while though, just with our own take on it. Having a director of football doesnt mean you need to chop and change managers or step on the managers toes, they are there in our system to take some of the pressure off the manager by dealing with other activities that free up the managers time and to ensure a level of continuity exists when managers change by ensuring each manager isnt coming into rip the squad up and start again, but can build on the good work thats been done.
Our issue is that were losing our manager shortly after losing our director of football. If Michael Edwards or Julian Ward were in place now, wed have a clearer idea of what the future holds for us. Billy Hogan, Mike Gordon and Will Speaman are balancing that role between them now, so that may still happen, but its not really the structure wed designed previously.
We will still idolise the manager because theyre ultimately responsible for our teams performance game to game, season to season, but the last thing anyone wants is to end up like United where each manager comes in and gets their say in the transfer market until we end up with a Frankenstein of a squad that is built for so many purposes that it doesnt know it has no cohesion at all.
This is all especially important if youre going to take the risk of hiring a relatively, inexperienced manager, because theres a larger level of unknown that could mean youre changing managers again quickly but also could just mean that they need more help in certain scenarios that theyve yet to face because theyre doing more learning on the job than a more experienced manager would be, simply for not having been through as much.