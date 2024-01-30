How did he get on with the Real Madrid infants?
They may run the roost now. I always imagined Klopp being the sort of guy who shoved a lot of nerds heads down the toilet. With him gone, we could really be in for a nerd party.
He got Real Sociedad B promoted then relegated.He didnt coach Real Madrid B. He coached the u14 there.He Joined in part because of the data. When Graham or Edwards(Im pretty sure it Graham not Edwards) told him how good his last year at Dortmund despite the result he could see how process driven it was at Liverpool. Salah signing another example of the data in the process. The data is factor for him even if he not saying in press conference all the time
That last point is important for people to digest. Even with Klopp in place we could drop off next season given the current pattern, so if we do have a worse season next year, the new guy needs to be given slack and have the results viewed through this prism. Whats important is we see progress under them and problem solving, rather than issues being left to grow.In general I believe these owners have got their appointments at all levels correct, so I think we should trust the process. The data will focus on manager performances but also styles and how our players fit with those styles. Weve got a great squad designed around a certain future including what tactical approach we want to be using. The last thing we need is a manager who needs rip that up. Its why the director of football role is as important as the manager going forward.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Also- any smart manager won't take this job. Anyone will have massive boots- not just big boots, to fill. Klopp is a big man, and even larger than life; and they know- make one mistake and the supporters will turn on them.We're left with the ambitious first, and secondly- the twattish- the egos, the Special Ones of this world.We will have to navigate that trench. Alonso may be a smart man... or he may be ambitious. We'll see.
Virj been told Xabi's on his way clearly.
QuoteVirgil Van Dijk:Let me be clear. I am fully committed to the club. I love the club & the fans. It has fully been taken out of context. Also, can I just say, I love paella."
Not just because of the result tonight but don't feel De Zerbi is the person and don't think he should be in contention. Brighton are an incredibly well run club but they're by all means an academy/development team for players - I just don't see how the management position and pressure of that job will translate to Liverpool in any way.De Zerbi also looks like a mix of David Gest and a Toni & Guy hair stylist which I can't support
I swear I thought this too, I'm certain he's cut my hair before.
By the way, can someone outline the case against Thomas Frank for me? I've seen his name pop up in some seemingly well-reasoned articles (especially that O'Hanlon one posted earlier), but some posters seem to view signing him as akin to re-signing Hodgson. I know absolutely nothing about the guy - is the issue just that he's managing a small club?
It's precisely this sort of shit that makes me despair of the nerdfest that football has become in some circles.
How about this? Can you judge on this?
This thread is already painful but if it lasts until the end of the season will become one to avoid, it's like the transfer thread on acid
And I presume that now we have discovered that Rob Edwards team can move the ball faster than De Zerbi's team, some De Zerbi backers have shifted their money to EdwardsThis thread is already painful but if it lasts until the end of the season will become one to avoid, it's like the transfer thread on acid
I would absolutely love Brentford to beat City at the weekend, that said, I would not visit this thread for at least a week if they did.
**puts money on Thomas Frank the Tank**
