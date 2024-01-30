That last point is important for people to digest. Even with Klopp in place we could drop off next season given the current pattern, so if we do have a worse season next year, the new guy needs to be given slack and have the results viewed through this prism. Whats important is we see progress under them and problem solving, rather than issues being left to grow.



In general I believe these owners have got their appointments at all levels correct, so I think we should trust the process. The data will focus on manager performances but also styles and how our players fit with those styles. Weve got a great squad designed around a certain future including what tactical approach we want to be using. The last thing we need is a manager who needs rip that up. Its why the director of football role is as important as the manager going forward.



I get that but how does that fit with the club and what we are? We are a club that lionises our managers and whilst we have had some managers that have differed in personality, changes like Shankly to Paisley was still changes within the four walls of the club.Is a European style model where the Sporting Director is king and coaches change going to work for our club and is it the right fit?