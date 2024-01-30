« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm »
Someone working in researching the psychology of desire / marketing / how the 'must have' snowballs in a crowd... would probably have a field day gleaning insights from this thread. Would enjoy that sort of analysis actually if you have background there.

The only solid thing here is the club's resources, the healthy place we're in. Everything else going forward is up to us, there is a number of paths, different choices of coaches to improve our level, if the club appoint someone obscure, or superficially 'damaged goods', it doesn't matter. The substance (both the club's decision-making quality and that of the coach) is in the quality of work over a period of time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 09:17:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:09:06 pm
Brighton 4 down at Luton
Putting Everton back in the bottom 3.

Brighton appear to have decided defending is not for them tonight. Luton look like they will score every time they come forward.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 09:18:35 pm »
The poster Vegeta pointed out the stat then that Di Zerbi's Brighton have only won 3 in their last 16 games in the Game thread.

3 wins since September, it's really not great stuff
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 09:19:02 pm »
Maybe you under estimated De Zerbi mate?  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 09:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:19:02 pm
Maybe you under estimated De Zerbi mate?  ;D
Clearly taking one for his (future) team? Joking aside though, that goal difference for Luton could be crucial come the end of the season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 09:30:28 pm »
De Zerbi is the next Brendan Rodgers*


(*If he becomes our manager please delete this  ;D)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 09:35:28 pm »
Managers lose matches.  You cant judge a manager on single results ..
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 09:39:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:28 pm
Managers lose matches.  You cant judge a manager on single results ..
How about this? Can you judge on this?

« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:24 pm by rossipersempre »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 09:39:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:28 pm
Managers lose matches.  You cant judge a manager on single results ..

Yes you can. Alonso, De Zerbi and Emery have all failed their auditions. Let's see how Frank and Ange do tomorrow in their face off.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 09:41:52 pm »
Virj been told Xabi's on his way clearly.

Quote
Virgil Van Dijk:

Let me be clear. I am fully committed to the club. I love the club & the fans. It has fully been taken out of context
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 09:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:39:37 pm
Yes you can. Alonso, De Zerbi and Emery have all failed their auditions. Let's see how Frank and Ange do tomorrow in their face off.

Nah, don't need to see tomorrow's results. If we don't hire Rob Edwards, I'm done with this club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 09:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:39:37 pm
Yes you can. Alonso, De Zerbi and Emery have all failed their auditions. Let's see how Frank and Ange do tomorrow in their face off.
Does a draw mean double elimination? Extra pressure then.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 09:48:26 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:39:16 pm
How about this? Can you judge on this?





This is a man hiding a bald spot with more gel than my 13 year old self used to use, that is my judgement.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 09:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:26 pm


This is a man hiding a bald spot with more gel than my 13 year old self used to use, that is my judgement.

This. :lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 09:50:05 pm »
Cup competions aside, Emery has always been underwhelming as a manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 10:05:29 pm »
Not just because of the result tonight but don't feel De Zerbi is the person and don't think he should be in contention. Brighton are an incredibly well run club but they're by all means an academy/development team for players - I just don't see how the management position and pressure of that job will translate to Liverpool in any way.

De Zerbi also looks like a mix of David Gest and a Toni & Guy hair stylist which I can't support
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 10:05:56 pm »
During a discussion at work re: Klopp replacements, one colleague was saying their worry is that a significant part of the fanbase has become so wedded to the idea that either Alonso is coming or should be the first choice that if he doesn't replace Klopp the rancour from the Twitter/FSGOUT brigade will leave Klopp's replacement on a hiding to nothing, particularly if the next manager isn't viewed as a glamorous pick.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 09:50:05 pm
Cup competions aside, Emery has always been underwhelming as a manager.


7, 7, 7, 7, 5, 5, 9.

Those were his league finishes with Sevilla and Villarreal. Incredibly average.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 10:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:26 pm


This is a man hiding a bald spot with more gel than my 13 year old self used to use, that is my judgement.

 :D Looks like a man who spends a lot of time in front of a mirror grooming his hair and beard.

Not that there's anything wrong with that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
During a discussion at work re: Klopp replacements, one colleague was saying their worry is that a significant part of the fanbase has become so wedded to the idea that either Alonso is coming or should be the first choice that if he doesn't replace Klopp the rancour from the Twitter/FSGOUT brigade will leave Klopp's replacement on a hiding to nothing, particularly if the next manager isn't viewed as a glamorous pick.
That's a very good point
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 10:14:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:28 pm
Managers lose matches.  You cant judge a manager on single results ..
Yep. Klopp had a harrowing time in his last season. They finished 7th if I'm correct.

Still didn't stop us from approaching him.

I'm not a De Zerbi sycophant or a Frank nut, but people really are overreacting when they hear these guys' names.
Why?
We are not involved in appointing a manager!
(I think the thought scares them so much, they're afraid that somehow if they let it pass, we appoint one of them /SMFH/)

Me? I see two good managers(one in an off-season after losing his best players, and an energy-draining season before). Not Liverpool material at first glance, but I'm not making the appointments.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 10:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:26 pm


This is a man hiding a bald spot with more gel than my 13 year old self used to use, that is my judgement.
Think he trimmed it too far back myself...

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
During a discussion at work re: Klopp replacements, one colleague was saying their worry is that a significant part of the fanbase has become so wedded to the idea that either Alonso is coming or should be the first choice that if he doesn't replace Klopp the rancour from the Twitter/FSGOUT brigade will leave Klopp's replacement on a hiding to nothing, particularly if the next manager isn't viewed as a glamorous pick.

Yeah, we really need to get a grip- especially with the Alonso stuff.
The club makes the appointment(or a DoF if he[or even more fun- "she" gets in first). Whoever they choose, gets my vote... unless it's the old guard.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 10:16:24 pm »
Going to be one long thread this through till June!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 10:17:12 pm »
I said it the other day so not just because of tonights result but De Zerbi's defensive record is a huge red flag and the main reason hes not top of my list. You arent winning the league if you cant be solid defensively.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
During a discussion at work re: Klopp replacements, one colleague was saying their worry is that a significant part of the fanbase has become so wedded to the idea that either Alonso is coming or should be the first choice that if he doesn't replace Klopp the rancour from the Twitter/FSGOUT brigade will leave Klopp's replacement on a hiding to nothing, particularly if the next manager isn't viewed as a glamorous pick.
I could see that happening unless we went for him and he turned it down.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 10:18:13 pm »
Is that Paco Ayestararn on villas bench?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 10:18:17 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:14:30 pm
Yep. Klopp had a harrowing time in his last season. They finished 7th if I'm correct.

Still didn't stop us from approaching him.

I'm not a De Zerbi sycophant or a Frank nut, but people really are overreacting when they hear these guys' names.
Why?
We are not involved in appointing a manager!
(I think the thought scares them so much, they're afraid that somehow if they let it pass, we appoint one of them /SMFH/)

Me? I see two good managers(one in an off-season after losing his best players, and an energy-draining season before). Not Liverpool material at first glance, but I'm not making the appointments.

It's weird the way people seem to react, it's almost as if they have to rubbish people in some sort of bravado of supporting their particular choice. As you say we're not the ones choosing the manager and we still don't really know whose on that list. I was listening to Paul Cope on the podcast he does with Robbo before and he made some really interesting comments on wondering why the club have decided not to choose Pep. I agree with him in so much as it would have given some familiarity for the players, as he was an important part of the coaching team, rather than changing absolutely everything. But there could have been other reasons for not going with him, but it would be interesting if anything came out about that particular situation, to shine some light on it.
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 10:21:35 pm »
Good night for Xabi Alonso.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 10:21:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
During a discussion at work re: Klopp replacements, one colleague was saying their worry is that a significant part of the fanbase has become so wedded to the idea that either Alonso is coming or should be the first choice that if he doesn't replace Klopp the rancour from the Twitter/FSGOUT brigade will leave Klopp's replacement on a hiding to nothing, particularly if the next manager isn't viewed as a glamorous pick.

Indeed. Its definitely an underwhelming field but I just dont understand why people are so wedded to Alonso being the first choice in such a unanimous way. I can see why people would want him, I can see why  the job he is doing is very good and why that could get him the gig right now. But its not like a Klopp type situation where it would be stupidity to approach anyone else.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 10:22:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:18:17 pm
It's weird the way people seem to react, it's almost as if they have to rubbish people in some sort of bravado of supporting their particular choice. As you say we're not the ones choosing the manager and we still don't really know whose on that list.
Yep, I know what you mean.

Let's just see who we get.
We're not effups. We made a decent call with Brendan who almost delivered a title... and then the best possible call with Klopp. We made a call with Comolli.. and he was gone when it didn't work out- and we improved on him- markedly.

We were so successful - time and again with signings; and that's mainly down to our ability to choose the right people.

Even Schmadtke worked out alright- even if he is going to be here for only a season.

We've got this.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:13 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 10:26:14 pm »
Another good point Paul made tonight was having Kloppo as manager pulled all the fans together and there is the worry that whoever we choose we will go back to having a fan base that has factions in it once again, as we had with other managers.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
During a discussion at work re: Klopp replacements, one colleague was saying their worry is that a significant part of the fanbase has become so wedded to the idea that either Alonso is coming or should be the first choice that if he doesn't replace Klopp the rancour from the Twitter/FSGOUT brigade will leave Klopp's replacement on a hiding to nothing, particularly if the next manager isn't viewed as a glamorous pick.

Yes, pretty much what was said by the podcast I listened to tonight, Klopp united the fans and everyone was one, which hasn't been always been the same in the past.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 10:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:30:28 pm
De Zerbi is the next Brendan Rodgers*


(*If he becomes our manager please delete this  ;D)

Rob Edwards is doing wonders with Luton though!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 10:31:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:38 pm
Indeed. Its definitely an underwhelming field but I just dont understand why people are so wedded to Alonso being the first choice in such a unanimous way. I can see why people would want him, I can see why  the job he is doing is very good and why that could get him the gig right now. But its not like a Klopp type situation where it would be stupidity to approach anyone else.

It certainly helps that he used to play for us and was a great player, so he is a much more well-known individual to a casual fan. 

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:26:14 pm
Another good point Paul made tonight was having Kloppo as manager pulled all the fans together and there is the worry that whoever we choose we will go back to having a fan base that has factions in it once again, as we had with other managers.

That was part of my colleague's argument as well. They noted that if Will Spearman and co.'s analysis suggests someone like Roger Schmidt is more suitable than Alonso based on our squad profile and we don't even bother to open talks with the latter, well for starters, FSG will likely be called cheap and lacking in ambition and you'll have people moaning that Alonso was available, even if perhaps he wasn't.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 10:34:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:31:44 pm
It certainly helps that he used to play for us and was a great player, so he is a much more well-known individual to a casual fan. 

That was part of my colleague's argument as well. They noted that if Will Spearman and co.'s analysis suggests someone like Roger Schmidt is more suitable than Alonso based on our squad profile and we don't even bother to open talks with the latter, well for starters, FSG will likely be called cheap and lacking in ambition and you'll have people moaning that Alonso was available, even if perhaps he wasn't.
If the results follow the appointment, I'm sure we'll shut up pretty quickly. That's all that matters really. It's gunna be a loooong summer and I'm not looking forward to it, knowing our lot.

I think we're afraid of losing the identity and matches. I just hope we're not going to have an off-season again next season, as a result of punching above our weight this season.

That's going to put the new manager in boiling water and ..... that would be "fun"!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 10:37:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:31:44 pm
That was part of my colleague's argument as well. They noted that if Will Spearman and co.'s analysis suggests someone like Roger Schmidt is more suitable than Alonso based on our squad profile and we don't even bother to open talks with the latter, well for starters, FSG will likely be called cheap and lacking in ambition and you'll have people moaning that Alonso was available, even if perhaps he wasn't.

Alonso is my pick, but I'll be totally fine with someone else as long as I can be convinced they're a good choice. His being in the mix really does add an annoying element, though, as your coworker says. The club are going to have to do some serious narrative control if he ends up not being the new manager. The best of said narratives - and probably the most likely reality - is that we did our best to sign him but he felt he wasn't ready yet. He'd probably come out and say that publicly, too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:29:09 pm
Rob Edwards is doing wonders with Luton though!
Thomas Frank even moreso! ;)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:34:53 pm
If the results follow the appointment, I'm sure we'll shut up pretty quickly. That's all that matters really. It's gunna be a loooong summer and I'm not looking forward to it, knowing our lot.

I think we're afraid of losing the identity and matches. I just hope we're not going to have an off-season again next season, as a result of punching above our weight this season.

That would be fun!

That last point is important for people to digest. Even with Klopp in place we could drop off next season given the current pattern, so if we do have a worse season next year, the new guy needs to be given slack and have the results viewed through this prism. Whats important is we see progress under them and problem solving, rather than issues being left to grow.

In general I believe these owners have got their appointments at all levels correct, so I think we should trust the process. The data will focus on manager performances but also styles and how our players fit with those styles. Weve got a great squad designed around a certain future including what tactical approach we want to be using. The last thing we need is a manager who needs rip that up. Its why the director of football role is as important as the manager going forward.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1957 on: Today at 10:45:45 pm »
Really dont want De Zerbi. Poor form aside, I just cant warm to him as a person. He gives me the same feeling that ten Haag does. Just a bit of a strange, cold, creep.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1958 on: Today at 10:46:15 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:43:23 pm
That last point is important for people to digest. Even with Klopp in place we could drop off next season given the current pattern, so if we do have a worse season next year, the new guy needs to be given slack and have the results viewed through this prism. Whats important is we see progress under them and problem solving, rather than issues being left to grow.

In general I believe these owners have got their appointments at all levels correct, so I think we should trust the process. The data will focus on manager performances but also styles and how our players fit with those styles. Weve got a great squad designed around a certain future including what tactical approach we want to be using. The last thing we need is a manager who needs rip that up. Its why the director of football role is as important as the manager going forward.
100%
