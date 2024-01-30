Yep. Klopp had a harrowing time in his last season. They finished 7th if I'm correct.



Still didn't stop us from approaching him.



I'm not a De Zerbi sycophant or a Frank nut, but people really are overreacting when they hear these guys' names.

Why?

We are not involved in appointing a manager!

(I think the thought scares them so much, they're afraid that somehow if they let it pass, we appoint one of them /SMFH/)



Me? I see two good managers(one in an off-season after losing his best players, and an energy-draining season before). Not Liverpool material at first glance, but I'm not making the appointments.



It's weird the way people seem to react, it's almost as if they have to rubbish people in some sort of bravado of supporting their particular choice. As you say we're not the ones choosing the manager and we still don't really know whose on that list. I was listening to Paul Cope on the podcast he does with Robbo before and he made some really interesting comments on wondering why the club have decided not to choose Pep. I agree with him in so much as it would have given some familiarity for the players, as he was an important part of the coaching team, rather than changing absolutely everything. But there could have been other reasons for not going with him, but it would be interesting if anything came out about that particular situation, to shine some light on it.