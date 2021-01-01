« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 45500 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,681
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 04:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:48:04 pm
Didn't Steidten have to buy Ward-Prowse to appease Moyes so he'd sign Kudos? Sounds Bodgers and the "committee"

Moyes also wanted Maguire and McTominay and there was talk Steidten was threatening to walk in the summer
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 04:52:05 pm »
Edwards would be the first choice. But Steidten would make sense.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 04:54:09 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:58:20 pm
That seems very generous on his time at Chelsea so far, they are currently behind Utd who everyone has been pissing themselves laughing at all season, had it easy with no Europe or anything too and are still a stinking watch in 9th place.

They were shocking last season though, with only 44 points, so that's the foundations he had to build on. They are currently on course for a 56 point season, a 12 point improvement having suffered an injury crisis and having had a massive squad change in the summer. It is hard to say exactly what they should be aiming for at this point, but I'd think if they can get above 60, that's a good job. It's hard to know where they should be though given that the only players left on their books from the 2021-22 season are Chilwell, James, Silva and Sarr, which is why I'm saying ignore it.

He was one of the most desirable managers going after he left Spurs, and in his only season since has won a title (a title he should have won, but still a title). There's no reason he shouldn't be on our shortlist to consider.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,856
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 04:54:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:16:36 pm
might as well go for Mourinho - he'd provide more entertainment and ALL the same problems.

likelihood of fisticuffs or eye-gouging with Pep - might make it all worthwhile.
:lmao
that might be worth a 6 month stint for the entertainment value :lmao

Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,081
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:54:45 pm
His Spurs job was very impressive. Got them to a Champions League final and finished on 86 points when they weren't close to that when he was taking over.

He's not managed anywhere much since. Only about 2 full years.

He's only done the PSG job since where he had one full season had one the title, then Chelsea, who are a mess but he is slowly turning them round, but mainly can be ignored I think due to the difficulty with that job currently.

He looks lifeless on that Chelsea bench, he's a merc and I just don't see it with him.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,050
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:37:28 pm
I'm sure others are more clued up, but his wikipedia says he got them promoted to the Segunda division for the first time since the 1960s in his first season. And then they got relegated. So not quite fair to circle the relegation and say 'look, he got a team relegated' when it seems that getting them promoted in the first place was pretty much Sociedad Bs greatest ever achievement (and they weren't far off staying in the Segunda division, which probably would have been their new greatest ever achievement).

You beat me to it, but yeah, he achieved something no other Sociedad B coach had managed to achieve in the previous 50 years. He got promotion in his second season and that was with having some of the youth players he was working with moving up into the 1st team squad in the close season. They went straight down from La Liga 2, but that was probably something everyone expected.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,789
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 04:54:18 pm
He looks lifeless on that Chelsea bench, he's a merc and I just don't see it with him.

I noticed this too - he doesn't seem to be excited to be there at all.

Most managers, even non-entities like Roy, are up on the touchline at least screaming and sending directions during the game.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 04:59:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:51:08 pm
Moyes also wanted Maguire and McTominay and there was talk Steidten was threatening to walk in the summer

Can't put my finger on why they wouldn't get on..

West Hams owners are right dickheads as well Brady is a tory twat.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:51:08 pm
Moyes also wanted Maguire and McTominay and there was talk Steidten was threatening to walk in the summer

Was wondering why Moyes looked relatively decent in recent months, Steidten doing all the legwork to stop the Chosen One's muppetry it seems.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 05:05:34 pm »
Logged

Online Alonso_The_Assassin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
    • Just Words
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 05:10:16 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:34:32 pm
Wasn't it Craig Bellamy who told Xabi he was punching above his weight when he first saw Xabi's missus?

Yup. And Xabi didn't know what he meant  ;D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,495
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:05:34 pm
Very interesting from Ryan O'Hanlon

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/39417497/liverpool-top-candidate-klopp-hire-replace-coach
All that guff just to land on Thomas Frank? Well that's 2 minutes of my life I won't get back.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,745
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 05:15:54 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:05:34 pm
Very interesting from Ryan O'Hanlon

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/39417497/liverpool-top-candidate-klopp-hire-replace-coach

Really interesting article that.

Gets juicy around here
Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen, surprise leaders in the German Bundesliga, is currently the betting favorite for the job, and it's a hire that would earn near-universal approval. Per that Twenty First Group metric mentioned earlier, Alonso has improved his squad over his first two seasons more than that of any coach other than Klopp and Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. (Eddie Howe, current Newcastle coach, and Roberto Mancini, who was fired by Manchester City in 2013, also rate above Alonso on the list -- it ranks coaches going back to 2008 -- but most of that improvement comes down to sovereign wealth funds buying their club and spending tons of money.)

The big hitch in this idea is the way Leverkusen plays. Liverpool have built a team of players who thrive in vertical chaos, pressing and pushing the ball up field, over and over again. Leverkusen, though, rank in the bottom 10 of all teams in Europe for the percentage of their passes that go forward and the speed at which they move the ball up the field. Klopp's Liverpool also allow the fourth-fewest passes per defensive action (PPDA) with 9.2, while Alonso's Leverkusen allow 13.2, which is below the Europe-wide average.

While Alonso could shift his approach to match Liverpool's personnel or vice versa, we just haven't seen either of those things happen yet. Given that, this is not as obvious of a hire as it might seem on the surface.

play
1:08
'I'm not made of wood!' - Klopp on emotional win vs. NorwichJurgen Klopp reveals how he felt returning to Anfield for the first time since he announced he would leave Liverpool.
Per Twenty First Group's similarity metrics, which compares coaches across the statistical outputs of their players at various positions, Alonso's approach has a 63% match with Liverpool's style over the past two years. Two of the most similar coaches -- both over 90% -- are Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. Nagelsmann, though, would have to leave a high-profile national team gig right before a major tournament (the Euros). Meanwhile, De Zerbi's Brighton are even slower and less vertical than Alonso's Leverkusen.

Instead, my mind keeps coming back to one name: Thomas Frank. He is currently coaching Brentford and, I'd argue, is a better fit than all the aforementioned options.

Uh, the dude coaching the team currently in 14th place?

Per Twenty First Group's performance rating, Frank is the third-best coach outside of the England's "Big Six" clubs in the Premier League, Spain's big three in LaLiga, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. In other words, he is one of the top candidates in the pool Liverpool will be selecting from.

Why does Frank rate so highly? Here's how the Premier League compares by non-penalty expected goal differential over the past two seasons:


Eighth best. So what?

Per the site FBref's estimates, Brentford had the smallest wage bill in the Premier League last season. This season, only the three promoted teams have smaller payrolls. Plus, that relatively impressive underlying performance was often without their best player, Ivan Toney, who missed five games last season and has only played once this season, due to suspension.

Only Brighton rivals Brentford in terms of outperforming their resources, and Brighton rely much more on undervalued player identification than Brentford do. On top of that, Frank oversaw a significant stylistic shift in Brentford's play as the team went from the Championship to the Premier League, and he is used to working within a data-fluent environment where the manager doesn't have unlimited power.


Thomas Frank is probably not the first name on most lists to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool -- but maybe it should be. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images
Perhaps most importantly, Brentford aren't totally dissimilar to Liverpool. Among all of the teams in Europe that move the ball upfield at 1.25 meters/second or faster and allow 11 passes per defensive action or fewer, only Barcelona and Liverpool have a better expected goals differential than Brentford do this season.


That's not to say there's no risk. Frank doesn't have the same cachet among players that Klopp does, or that Alonso might. Plus the expectations of managing Liverpool aren't the same as at Brentford. At Liverpool, you're trying to win every game you play, while at Brentford, a draw is basically a win in nearly half of your games.

It's just that every managerial option carries with it a good deal of risk. There is not another Klopp out there because there isn't another Klopp. The only truly slam-dunk hire for Liverpool would be if they somehow convinced Guardiola to leave Man City, which isn't going to happen.

Hiring Frank would not excite fans or the media in the same way that Alonso or Nagelsmann or even De Zerbi might, but based on how well Brentford have done with a relegation-level budget, I do think that in Frank, there's a potentially great manager hiding in plain sight. After all, just hiring the normal one worked out pretty well last time, didn't it?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,789
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 05:17:30 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:05:34 pm
Very interesting from Ryan O'Hanlon

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/39417497/liverpool-top-candidate-klopp-hire-replace-coach

It was interesting until he said Frank but didn't remind everyone that Alonso is adept at adapting to the players at his disposal.

Maybe he'll do an awesome article about why O'Neil(l) would be a great hire - as the Super Duper Normal one.  ::)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,591
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 05:20:38 pm »
That writer is also a manc. Perhaps his team should hire Thomas Frank?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,495
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 05:22:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:15:54 pm
Really interesting article that.

Gets juicy around here

It really isn't.



"Among all of the teams in Europe that move the ball upfield at 1.25 meters/second or faster and allow 11 passes per defensive action or fewer, only Barcelona and Liverpool have a better expected goals differential than Brentford do this season.

It's precisely this sort of shit that makes me despair of the nerdfest that football has become in some circles.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:57 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,745
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm »
Those curtains though. Surely that hair rules someone out?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,495
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 05:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:20:38 pm
That writer is also a manc. Perhaps his team should hire Thomas Frank?
Not when there's a vastly experienced safe pair of (liver-spotted) hands whose methods have translated etc. etc.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,745
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:22:03 pm
It really isn't.



"Among all of the teams in Europe that move the ball upfield at 1.25 meters/second or faster and allow 11 passes per defensive action or fewer, only Barcelona and Liverpool have a better expected goals differential than Brentford do this season.

It's precisely this sort of shit that makes me despair of the nerdfest that football has become in some circles.

They may run the roost now. I always imagined Klopp being the sort of guy who shoved a lot of nerds heads down the toilet. With him gone, we could really be in for a nerd party.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,477
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 05:30:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:25:59 pm
They may run the roost now. I always imagined Klopp being the sort of guy who shoved a lot of nerds heads down the toilet. With him gone, we could really be in for a nerd party.

Jackward can't find out about this.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 05:31:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:15:54 pm
Really interesting article that.

Not saying anything about my own preference.

But in my head all week I keep coming back to what Klopp said about Brentford and Frank after we beat them on November 12th - it stuck with me as I like listening to what Jurgen thinks of other teams and coaches. To paraphrase - it was something about how Brentford are exactly the type of team he tried to build at Mainz all those years ago, dragging teams down to their level, great on the transition etc.  Will try find the actual quotes

I think he's a name that might be in the conversation though - however unsexy that is for everyone.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,495
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:25:59 pm
They may run the roost now. I always imagined Klopp being the sort of guy who shoved a lot of nerds heads down the toilet. With him gone, we could really be in for a nerd party.
I've said this before but it's worth repeating, whilst Klopp is smart enough to publicly state he'll have no say in who Liverpool choose next, it'd be beyond naiive (and stretching credulity beyond belief) for FSG not to at least solicit his private opinion at the shortlist stage. They trust him implicitly and rightly so. You think he'll happily watch from the sidelines whilst they appoint an incompetent lame duck (or worse) to destroy his 2.0 legacy? After the blood sweat and tears he's given to the job over the last 18 months in particular? Not a chance. He loves the club too much to let that happen.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
  • Meh sd f
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 05:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:31:39 pm
Not saying anything about my own preference.

But in my head all week I keep coming back to what Klopp said about Brentford and Frank after we beat them on November 12th - it stuck with me as I like listening to what Jurgen thinks of other teams and coaches. To paraphrase - it was something about how Brentford are exactly the type of team he tried to build at Mainz all those years ago, dragging teams down to their level, great on the transition etc.  Will try find the actual quotes

I think he's a name that might be in the conversation though - however unsexy that is for everyone.
But we're not Mainz or Brentford trying to stay in the top flight, we're trying to win titles here.
We cant rely on transitions to beat the weekly low block
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,081
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 05:40:39 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:05:34 pm
Very interesting from Ryan O'Hanlon

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/39417497/liverpool-top-candidate-klopp-hire-replace-coach

Could honestly see this playing out and it wouldn't surprise me. Question mark over his personality and whether he has that winner mantra we desperately need to keep within the club.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,495
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:31:39 pm
Not saying anything about my own preference.

But in my head all week I keep coming back to what Klopp said about Brentford and Frank after we beat them on November 12th - it stuck with me as I like listening to what Jurgen thinks of other teams and coaches. To paraphrase - it was something about how Brentford are exactly the type of team he tried to build at Mainz all those years ago, dragging teams down to their level, great on the transition etc.  [Will try find the actual quotes

I think he's a name that might be in the conversation though - however unsexy that is for everyone.
But you've countered your own point. Klopp's Mainz of 2005 are not Klopp's Liverpool of 2024.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:12:07 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,927
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 05:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:06:21 pm
the return of eljko Buvač!

It is
Return of Buvač,
Come on
Return of Buvač
You know that I'll be back
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 05:58:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:22:03 pm
It really isn't.



"Among all of the teams in Europe that move the ball upfield at 1.25 meters/second or faster and allow 11 passes per defensive action or fewer, only Barcelona and Liverpool have a better expected goals differential than Brentford do this season.

It's precisely this sort of shit that makes me despair of the nerdfest that football has become in some circles.

 :) These guys trying to find an easy formula for everything put me to sleep,some things just aren't quantifiable and never will be.Like finding a suitable manager for Lfc.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 06:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:58:21 pm
:) These guys trying to find an easy formula for everything put me to sleep,some things just aren't quantifiable and never will be.Like finding a suitable manager for Lfc.

Why stop there, get into pitch control using physics-cased modeling of pass probabilities in football and velocity vectors..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9PrwPyolyU
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 06:01:00 pm »
Xabi Alonso isnt stupid: even Guardiola had to change his style from Barcelona to Bayern to Propaganda-Tool-of-Nation-State. He would have to adapt his style to the league as well as the squad. In any case, with MacAllister and Jones he has personnel to play a slower style. He would instruct TAA differently, and he would maybe make the odd couple of signings to be more possession-based than pressing-based.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 06:02:56 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:37:38 pm
But we're not Mainz or Brentford trying to stay in the top flight, we're trying to win titles here.
We cant rely on transitions to beat the weekly low block

I think my point is that, coaches, the really good ones make do with what they have and have the ability to change too. Frank is trying to keep a team in the premier league and improve every year on a relative shoestring. They've regressed a bit this year through bad luck - but progress in the mid table teams is rarely linear. They aren't as bad stylistically as the Stokes etc were, not even close. They are just dogfighting at the moment. I can't see proof he would play like Brentford here either. The year they came up they played pretty expansive stuff in the championship.

Mostly, I just thought Klopp's quote was interesting at the time. 

If I was dismissing Frank it's because I'd like to see him at a higher level, or to have some silverware behind him elsewhere like you point to - and that's all fair enough. I'd say the same about De Zerbi to be honest.

I'm not sure who I'd pick - I can't imagine an LFC world after Jurgen. With Xabi, he's obvious, get us and all the rest - but I'd like to see him have a rough patch to see how it goes for him. He's so green.  But then did Guardiola ever have a rough patch, or did Porto era Mourinho ever have one when they were emerging as top managers.

Jurgen had 14 years, 2 league titles, a relegation and endless CL experience.  All the coaches we are being linked to have a gap somewhere on their CV, their style etc.

It's probably the most mouth watering job in football, right? It's going to be really really interesting who gets it. 

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:42:34 pm
But you've countered your own point. Klopp's Mainz of 2005 are not Klopp's Liverpool of 2024.

I knew that as I was typing it. But Klopp's Dortmund of 2013 weren't even close to Klopp's Liverpool of 2019 either. Who says De Zerbi's Liverpool plays like Brighton, or Frank's plays like Brentford, etc?

I just want the best man for the job, because we are losing the man who was the best man for the job. I'm keeping an open mind.

 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:47 pm by Jean Girard »
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 06:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:37:28 pm
I'm sure others are more clued up, but his wikipedia says he got them promoted to the Segunda division for the first time since the 1960s in his first season. And then they got relegated. So not quite fair to circle the relegation and say 'look, he got a team relegated' when it seems that getting them promoted in the first place was pretty much Sociedad Bs greatest ever achievement (and they weren't far off staying in the Segunda division, which probably would have been their new greatest ever achievement).

It's also a pretty much impossible job given that if the team is doing well, players just get taken off you to play for the first team. I'd imagine his squad was vastly different between the two seasons, although I haven't looked into it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 06:05:01 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:05:34 pm
Very interesting from Ryan O'Hanlon

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/39417497/liverpool-top-candidate-klopp-hire-replace-coach

All of that to tell us the Danish Pulis is our man. Right, got it.

Worried this sort of rubbish will con FSG.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,432
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 06:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:05:01 pm
Worried this sort of rubbish will con FSG.

I doubt they're anywhere near as stupid as the cowboys, who let the press appoint the successor to Rafa
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,927
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:09:45 pm
I doubt they're anywhere near as stupid as the cowboys, who let the press appoint the successor to Rafa

That was Martin Broughton wasn't it? Hicks and Gillet weren't in control of the club at the time.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,495
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:11:39 pm
That was Martin Broughton wasn't it? Hicks and Gillet weren't in control of the club at the time.
Purslow actually, the fucking snake.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 