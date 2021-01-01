Very interesting from Ryan O'Hanlon



Really interesting article that.Gets juicy around hereXabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen, surprise leaders in the German Bundesliga, is currently the betting favorite for the job, and it's a hire that would earn near-universal approval. Per that Twenty First Group metric mentioned earlier, Alonso has improved his squad over his first two seasons more than that of any coach other than Klopp and Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. (Eddie Howe, current Newcastle coach, and Roberto Mancini, who was fired by Manchester City in 2013, also rate above Alonso on the list -- it ranks coaches going back to 2008 -- but most of that improvement comes down to sovereign wealth funds buying their club and spending tons of money.)The big hitch in this idea is the way Leverkusen plays. Liverpool have built a team of players who thrive in vertical chaos, pressing and pushing the ball up field, over and over again. Leverkusen, though, rank in the bottom 10 of all teams in Europe for the percentage of their passes that go forward and the speed at which they move the ball up the field. Klopp's Liverpool also allow the fourth-fewest passes per defensive action (PPDA) with 9.2, while Alonso's Leverkusen allow 13.2, which is below the Europe-wide average.While Alonso could shift his approach to match Liverpool's personnel or vice versa, we just haven't seen either of those things happen yet. Given that, this is not as obvious of a hire as it might seem on the surface.play1:08'I'm not made of wood!' - Klopp on emotional win vs. NorwichJurgen Klopp reveals how he felt returning to Anfield for the first time since he announced he would leave Liverpool.Per Twenty First Group's similarity metrics, which compares coaches across the statistical outputs of their players at various positions, Alonso's approach has a 63% match with Liverpool's style over the past two years. Two of the most similar coaches -- both over 90% -- are Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. Nagelsmann, though, would have to leave a high-profile national team gig right before a major tournament (the Euros). Meanwhile, De Zerbi's Brighton are even slower and less vertical than Alonso's Leverkusen.Instead, my mind keeps coming back to one name: Thomas Frank. He is currently coaching Brentford and, I'd argue, is a better fit than all the aforementioned options.Uh, the dude coaching the team currently in 14th place?Per Twenty First Group's performance rating, Frank is the third-best coach outside of the England's "Big Six" clubs in the Premier League, Spain's big three in LaLiga, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. In other words, he is one of the top candidates in the pool Liverpool will be selecting from.Why does Frank rate so highly? Here's how the Premier League compares by non-penalty expected goal differential over the past two seasons:Eighth best. So what?Per the site FBref's estimates, Brentford had the smallest wage bill in the Premier League last season. This season, only the three promoted teams have smaller payrolls. Plus, that relatively impressive underlying performance was often without their best player, Ivan Toney, who missed five games last season and has only played once this season, due to suspension.Only Brighton rivals Brentford in terms of outperforming their resources, and Brighton rely much more on undervalued player identification than Brentford do. On top of that, Frank oversaw a significant stylistic shift in Brentford's play as the team went from the Championship to the Premier League, and he is used to working within a data-fluent environment where the manager doesn't have unlimited power.Thomas Frank is probably not the first name on most lists to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool -- but maybe it should be. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty ImagesPerhaps most importantly, Brentford aren't totally dissimilar to Liverpool. Among all of the teams in Europe that move the ball upfield at 1.25 meters/second or faster and allow 11 passes per defensive action or fewer, only Barcelona and Liverpool have a better expected goals differential than Brentford do this season.That's not to say there's no risk. Frank doesn't have the same cachet among players that Klopp does, or that Alonso might. Plus the expectations of managing Liverpool aren't the same as at Brentford. At Liverpool, you're trying to win every game you play, while at Brentford, a draw is basically a win in nearly half of your games.It's just that every managerial option carries with it a good deal of risk. There is not another Klopp out there because there isn't another Klopp. The only truly slam-dunk hire for Liverpool would be if they somehow convinced Guardiola to leave Man City, which isn't going to happen.Hiring Frank would not excite fans or the media in the same way that Alonso or Nagelsmann or even De Zerbi might, but based on how well Brentford have done with a relegation-level budget, I do think that in Frank, there's a potentially great manager hiding in plain sight. After all, just hiring the normal one worked out pretty well last time, didn't it?