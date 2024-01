Watching Leverkusen highlights is like watching a Rafa team even their left wing back reminded me of Aurelio. Had no idea Xhaka played for them , spending 20m on Xhaka is a big red flag.



Their transition game is pure Rafa. It's one of the reasons I like Alonso so much for the job. I think our current players would perfect it under Xabi. It's not too far from how we play now, but it might actually be even faster under Alonso. I mean fucking Xhaka is playing one touch passes at the base of midfield that are slicing open defenses in the middle and final third. He is not a bad player, of course, but Xhaka is no where near any of our established midfielders. Our strength is increasingly in our midfield. I think Leverkusen has shown that Alonso can coach midfielders.I honestly don't care about the breadth of Alonso's experience as a manger. Leverkusen has sophisticated and flexible tactics. It's why other Bundesliga sides haven't been able to bring them back down to Earth yet. They can't adequately defend the one-touch passing at full pelt in transition. We have shown under Klopp that the PL struggles with it, too, only with Klopp it's mostly been initiated from the front three rather than from the midfield. We have the players to do it in midfield now.