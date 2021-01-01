This appointment has to be as close to the Bootroom philosophy as possible. It is a continuation of the good work and foundations already laid, we don't need a rebuild and we don't need a super ego casting a shadow. The board and us supporters for that matter, need to be prepared for a manager to nurture our budding young crop of talent whilst bracing for inevitable departures of some key senior players whose contracts are up for discussion. Navigating the first season without media destruction is critical.



The new manager must understand the club and city, be clear in their own convictions and be a great coach who is young and hungry for success. I might be blinkered but I can't see past Xabi and even before the announcement had him in my sights for this time next season when I thought Jurgen would make it clear he wasn't renewing his contract.