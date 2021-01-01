« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 43321 times)

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,860
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 02:56:14 pm »
This appointment has to be as close to the Bootroom philosophy as possible. It is a continuation of the good work and foundations already laid, we don't need a rebuild and we don't need a super ego casting a shadow. The board and us supporters for that matter, need to be prepared for a manager to nurture our budding young crop of talent whilst bracing for inevitable departures of some key senior players whose contracts are up for discussion. Navigating the first season without media destruction is critical.

The new manager must understand the club and city, be clear in their own convictions and be a great coach who is young and hungry for success. I might be blinkered but I can't see past Xabi and even before the announcement had him in my sights for this time next season when I thought Jurgen would make it clear he wasn't renewing his contract.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 03:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:20:37 pm
Depends if you mean the absolute nazi right wing we have today?

https://news.yahoo.com/leverkusens-alonso-calls-firm-stance-145633278.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEJrkFY3gU8klHRWKIGon-m8gcOZjr2g5vq1pwFvLtRK_TsfJRX7yfvtze-w-P0P3nHKAqbr-3fZf8Wv3cKr9E4oBL5wuVye1I2LKVobollNFMyQAQChZ2Z3x938LCXNMUMIQw1-0SXq2U_qk2PbGX7HiQwP87dzyMlTP_Wy9KZ3

Doesn't sound like it.

I don't think anyone thinks that he's a fringe right winger. But he doesn't like paying tax, that's for sure. Tory? Probably not. But he's not a lefty.

If he thought the pound was weak in 2009, he'll not be happy in a post-brexit UK.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:48:04 pm
Didn't Steidten have to buy Ward-Prowse to appease Moyes so he'd sign Kudos? Sounds Bodgers and the "committee"

We'll let you have Benteke if we buy Firmino.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 