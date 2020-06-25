« previous next »
Suareznumber7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1640 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:34 am
Yep I get that and I can see the attraction. But in the absence of knowing any of the stats Liverpool use, to claim he is the outstanding, obvious candidate right now is not right. There are a whole lot of meh candidates out there and all should be considered and discussed. Over the next few months things will become even more clearer. Alonso could be the most desired new coach in the world if he wins the league, who is to say Emerys stock doesnt get higher depending on how well Villa do etc.

Based on what we know, from when Ian Graham told Klopp that his Dortmund side were "unlucky" his last year there, it won't be a results oriented process.  It'll be based on the parameters that Will Spearman and his crew use to identify the outstanding candidates that are available.  I'm not sure if anyone actually knows what parameters they will be using but whether Alonso wins the league or not, or where Emery's Villa side end up, likely won't be one of them. 
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1641 on: Today at 12:25:42 pm
Quote from: greenone on Today at 12:06:24 pm
All the people saying Alonso doesn't have enough experience answer me one question. How much experience did Kenny have when he took over?

I'm obviously pro-Alonso but I really don't like this argument. Football in 2024 is vastly different to how it was in the 80s. You cannot compare.
Suareznumber7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1642 on: Today at 12:26:21 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:05:20 pm
West Ham have been making excellent signings. That said, I dont think theyve signed anyone completely under the radar. Brighton, by comparison, have signed players Ive never heard of and have turned out to be excellent.

With the exception of youth players, we don't sign players that nobody has heard of either. 
Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1643 on: Today at 12:27:01 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Didn't Leverkusen lose a load of their best players recently and Alonso done quite well

they lost one of their big players in the summer in Diaby but reinvested well. Grimaldo and Boniface for instance have been fantastic - and yes Xabi deserves praise for integrating them so well and getting the best out of them quickly.

Alonso is of course doing fantastically well. I just think the overstating of Leverkusen being not a very good team isnt really true! In the context of the league, they are a very good team with a strong core of talented players.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:28:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:13:29 pm
It isnt the scottish league and thats why I am saying Leverkusen winning it would be amazing and thus far Alonso is doing an excellent job. Is the fact that I am saying that lost on people or are they deliberately trying to ignore it so they can have an argument rather than a proper discussion?

Again if you are quoting goals then whilst Bundesliga isnt a shite league, ONeil is managing a Premier League side that he took over in the first week of August. Thats on the back of saving Bournemouth who looked doomed when he was put in charge.

It may be a huge stretch in terms of comparing them by the end of the season even if Leverkusen just come second. But right now I find it bizarre that its this obvious decision we have to make.

I don't think the Gary O'Neil comparison helps your argument, it seems inflammatory because the job he is doing puts him in a bracket below Alonso and other candidates. He is doing well for a midtable team and playing good football, but his team is still very much midtable and performing as such. It's a level of manager like Rodgers or Martinez when we were looking after Kenny.

If you want to argue Emrey, Flick, Tuchel, Di Zerbi, Nagelsmann, Ljinders, you'd probably get discussion, it isn't obvious to everyone. Alonso is my standout favorite but I can see the arguments for the above to various degrees. With O'Neil I don't that it reads as inflammatory to say "Well Alonso isn't good enough, he is similar to O'Neil"
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Didn't Leverkusen lose a load of their best players recently and Alonso done quite well

Probably helped Wirtz is back fully fit, hes an exceptional player.
Pie Eyed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:25:42 pm
I'm obviously pro-Alonso but I really don't like this argument. Football in 2024 is vastly different to how it was in the 80s. You cannot compare.

You're right, of course.

But whilst the game itself has moved on in terms of rules, physicality, etc., the fundamentals are still the same.

Plus, the other thing that is vastly different is the back-room support.

The manager/coach gets to concentrate on managing/coaching, because we now have statisticians, physios, nutritionists, and entire teams of people who are dedicated not only to improving our own players, but also to identifying the best targets to bring in.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1647 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:13:29 pm
It isnt the scottish league and thats why I am saying Leverkusen winning it would be amazing and thus far Alonso is doing an excellent job. Is the fact that I am saying that lost on people or are they deliberately trying to ignore it so they can have an argument rather than a proper discussion?

Again if you are quoting goals then whilst Bundesliga isnt a shite league, ONeil is managing a Premier League side that he took over in the first week of August. Thats on the back of saving Bournemouth who looked doomed when he was put in charge.

It may be a huge stretch in terms of comparing them by the end of the season even if Leverkusen just come second. But right now I find it bizarre that its this obvious decision we have to make.

Now you're just being disingenuous. Bournemouth were 16th in the League when Scott Parker got sacked, and they were only four games into the season.
Pistolero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1648 on: Today at 12:32:32 pm
Kin ell...what's prompted all this Gary O'Neil arsewater?  ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1649 on: Today at 12:33:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:18:34 pm
One would argue that one of the reasons they are now better than Leipzig and Dortmund as a squad, is who Alonso bought himself and who he has developed.

They were, for the recent history at least, competing for CL but still only getting it 2 out of the last 5 seasons, and being about 20 points off the top 2 pace.

They clearly were a top side in the league but I would say what Alonso is doing is still remarkable for them. Again I compared it to Dundee challenging in the Scottish League - which shows my lack of Scottish football knowledge as they have been relegated so I would say instead like Hearts or Kilmarnock challenging

Whilst I think it's fair to say they do have the 2nd-4th best squad in the Bundesliga (I would say 4th), they are much closer to the rest of the pack than they are to Bayern Munich.

They were 40-1 to win the Bundesliga at the start of the season, which I think reflects their expectations better than anything else. That is the same as what Tottenham and Brighton were for the PL.
FlashingBlade

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1650 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm
We are in a unique situation. 99.99% of managers leave because the team is not performing, a terrible run of results or a desperate league position...actually all three. The aim is to re galvanize the team, or rebuild it , a new manager has to come with a plan to change things and fans invariably glad to see back of outgoing manager...Well!....Not this time.

We have a much loved manager at his peak, has re established to club to elite level and has a perfectly aged balanced team ready to challenge for the league and European Cup....no rebuild with a new team of signings needed and yet we are now in the market for a new manager , a new regime...Klopp has left us healthy but one fucking huge challenge....to replace him.

We have of course been here before, Shanks. And those us who remember that can see the parallels. However the club had the good sense to stay in house , unfortunately we don't have that option now.


History is unlikely to repeat itself, to get two Shankly's in your life time is incredible....to get a Paisley straight away requires nothing short of a miracle.

I said to mates earlier in season Id hate to be in for a new manager now there is no one out there....those words now haunt me.

All sorts of name will be thrown in the hat by the fans, I just hope the club is already up to speed on this , maybe Klopp advising, but then again Fergusson wanted Moyes!!!  i haven't a clue who should be out next manager, I do know this though....

We cant have another Klopp after him, like Shanks , irreplaceable, so maybe we learn from the past and look for the more low key cerebral manager ,like Bob, who wont change too much and will allow the team to lead and slowly bring in his style but don't change the verve and passion of this Klopp legacy....so the answer is easy , the next manager needs to be a humble genius.

So what do we do now...well once again I look to the past, the season Bob took over ...we where all unsure, of course we knew Bob but the shock of Shanks going still lingered in the season ( probably greater than Klopp going)....I cant recall how it all was , but I do recall this, the fans stepped up. gave Bob and the team fantastic support..and the last game during the lap of honour the reception from the Kop and Anfield was like we had won the league. We where all unsure but the Spirit of Shanks was still there and Bob would build on it...as they say the rest is history....so next year the fans need to replicate the fans of the early 70's. get fully behind the new manager and team..now there's a fucking challenge.

Whoever the manager is the best advice he could take is " if it aint broke, dont try and fix it"
Mahern

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1651 on: Today at 12:33:53 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:13:54 pm
Given O'Neil was in our U23 coaching set-up before joining Bournemouth he may have seen him around the training ground

Well yeah, but the hypothetical not-even-joined-Liverpool yet Virgil would not know who he is.
Ray K

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1652 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:42:57 am
Nah, no chance he'd want the Liverpool job.
Well if we can't get Gary O'Neil, how about Martin? He's probably available.
petko

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1653 on: Today at 12:36:08 pm
Something that crossed my mind recently: What are people's thoughts on Hansi Flick? I know he failed terribly with the German national team, however, his Bayern side is probably one of the best teams I have seen over the past ten years. His style is also similar to ours under Klopp, which would obviously help with the transition.

Otherwise, the more I think about it, the more I'm leaning towards Pep Lijnders deserving serious consideration. He is obviously highly respected and thought of by both Klopp and the players. We could also continue in the same vein.

From the outside candidates, it's really hard to look past Xabi Alonso. I'm just skeptical of a 3 at the back as it would require some personnel changes in my opinion. I did, however, really like the Spalletti suggestion. He did such a good job at Napoli, and they played beautiful, fluid football.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1654 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:33:28 pm
Whilst I think it's fair to say they do have the 2nd-4th best squad in the Bundesliga (I would say 4th), they are much closer to the rest of the pack than they are to Bayern Munich.

They were 40-1 to win the Bundesliga at the start of the season, which I think reflects their expectations better than anything else. That is the same as what Tottenham and Brighton were for the PL.

I think they have second best NOW, but after Alonso and the team implemented changes to have them challenging.

And yeah they are closer to everyone else than they are to Bayern as per the nature of the league.

It is incredible what he is doing, even if it is taking a team which in recent memory has averaged a 4th-5th place finish to challenging
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1655 on: Today at 12:36:41 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:35:51 pm
Well if we can't get Gary O'Neil, how about Martin? He's probably available.

Him or Curbs would be class.
Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1656 on: Today at 12:36:51 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:28:35 pm
I don't think the Gary O'Neil comparison helps your argument, it seems inflammatory because the job he is doing puts him in a bracket below Alonso and other candidates. He is doing well for a midtable team and playing good football, but his team is still very much midtable and performing as such. It's a level of manager like Rodgers or Martinez when we were looking after Kenny.

If you want to argue Emrey, Flick, Tuchel, Di Zerbi, Nagelsmann, Ljinders, you'd probably get discussion, it isn't obvious to everyone. Alonso is my standout favorite but I can see the arguments for the above to various degrees. With O'Neil I don't that it reads as inflammatory to say "Well Alonso isn't good enough, he is similar to O'Neil"

Its not even that level really. Its just a bizarre random name from someone seemingly a bit disillusioned that there aren't any 'Klopps' out there, and so is throwing a bit of shade on the managers that are out there by...yeah, chucking Gary O'Neill in there :D
robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1657 on: Today at 12:39:12 pm
So are we gonna announce the manager for next season while we're gunning for the quad or is it gonna be an open secret leaked through the media? What do you lads reckon?
lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1658 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:35:51 pm
Well if we can't get Gary O'Neil, how about Martin? He's probably available.

How about Alexandre O'Neil?

I mean if you get over the soul singer thing and him being technically dead I mean.

rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1659 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:39:12 pm
So are we gonna announce the manager for next season while we're gunning for the quad or is it gonna be an open secret leaked through the media? What do you lads reckon?

Open secret, announced a few days after our final game of the season/Klopp farewells
Qston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1660 on: Today at 12:42:50 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:39:12 pm
So are we gonna announce the manager for next season while we're gunning for the quad or is it gonna be an open secret leaked through the media? What do you lads reckon?

I suspect it will get announced before the end of the season. Assuming we are making approaches, then the media noise around that would be impossible to control. A lack of information means that also a lot of speculation will fill that void.  Once an agreement is reached with whoever, then I think the club will say so and perhaps the new managers current club will coordinate with us. Just my thoughts anyway.
Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1661 on: Today at 12:42:57 pm
Quote from: petko on Today at 12:36:08 pm
Something that crossed my mind recently: What are people's thoughts on Hansi Flick? I know he failed terribly with the German national team, however, his Bayern side is probably one of the best teams I have seen over the past ten years. His style is also similar to ours under Klopp, which would obviously help with the transition.

Otherwise, the more I think about it, the more I'm leaning towards Pep Lijnders deserving serious consideration. He is obviously highly respected and thought of by both Klopp and the players. We could also continue in the same vein.

From the outside candidates, it's really hard to look past Xabi Alonso. I'm just skeptical of a 3 at the back as it would require some personnel changes in my opinion. I did, however, really like the Spalletti suggestion. He did such a good job at Napoli, and they played beautiful, fluid football.

thats come up a couple times over this thread.
Dont think hes mentioned because there isnt a suggestion he wants such a role. Hes barely been a head coach in recent years and only done it for a bit less than 2 seasons at Bundesliga level. Most of his experience in the last 20 years is as an assistant or a technical/sporting director. 
Not to be ageist, but at 59, not sure suddenly taking on a managment role in the PL which is VERY different to how it works in Germany would work, even if he wanted it!
Ray K

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1662 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:40:00 pm
How about Alexandre O'Neil?

I mean if you get over the soul singer thing and him being technically dead I mean.


I make a reasonable suggestion and All you wanna do is criticise.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1663 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:57 pm
thats come up a couple times over this thread.
Dont think hes mentioned because there isnt a suggestion he wants such a role. Hes barely been a head coach in recent years and only done it for a bit less than 2 seasons at Bundesliga level. Most of his experience in the last 20 years is as an assistant or a technical/sporting director. 
Not to be ageist, but at 59, not sure suddenly taking on a managment role in the PL which is VERY different to how it works in Germany would work, even if he wanted it!

Yeah 59 and only ever worked outside of Germany once for a year in Salzburg as an assistant. If he was about ten years younger he'd be in the mix, but I'd be very surprised if we were interested
Cracking Left Foot

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1664 on: Today at 12:46:51 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:40:00 pm
How about Alexandre O'Neil?

I mean if you get over the soul singer thing and him being technically dead I mean.



Not that I want to derail the thread, but Alexander O'Neal is very much alive. Can't see him coming to us mind.
Fiasco

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:40:00 pm
How about Alexandre O'Neil?

I mean if you get over the soul singer thing and him being technically dead I mean.

We'll all be fucking singing 'If You Were Here Tonight' directed at Klopp once the new manager hits a bad run of form :D
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 12:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:36:51 pm
Its not even that level really. Its just a bizarre random name from someone seemingly a bit disillusioned that there aren't any 'Klopps' out there, and so is throwing a bit of shade on the managers that are out there by...yeah, chucking Gary O'Neill in there :D

All the managers out there have their own shade by the sheer fact that very few seem qualified for the job. That includes ONeil, Alonso etc.
Offline JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 12:53:41 pm »
Gary O'Neil?!

As if he'd leave that behemoth he's at in Wolves for Liverpool anyway.

On another note Steiden makes sense as SD given his track record and also he's had issues with Moyes almost since he turned up.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 12:56:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:59:58 am
Terrible source though. Would have appointed him when he was out of work recently if we really wanted him.

Not sure. Dont think the Sporting Director role was terribly attractive with Klopp here. Hed understandably accrued a ton of power in his tenure so how much power was a SD going to have? Its a much more attractive job with Klopp leaving, to be honest.

In terms of Sporting Director roles, its probably become the most attractive vacancy in football. You get to join an elite club which takes a data driven approach, has an unreal squad including lots of quality younger players, and you get to lead recruitment for a new coach. Someone like Steidten may not have been keen previously but will be now - and by all accounts he doesnt get on with Moyes.
Offline Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 12:57:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:50:16 pm
All the managers out there have their own shade by the sheer fact that very few seem qualified for the job. That includes ONeil, Alonso etc.

There's pretty obvious levels. And winning 24 and drawing 4 out of 28 in all comps in one of the best leagues in Europe, and having a history of winning every trophy known to man and playing for some of the biggest clubs ever, probably puts someone above a guy who is doing alright at Wolves and got promoted from the Championship a few times as a player. I'm not sure that should really need putting in writing but here we are...Gary O'Neil is being discussed  :duh
Online Thepooloflife

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm »
I'm not advocating him for the job and really I dunno who is best (maybe Xabi) - but, what is this Michel fella at Girona like ? Seems to be doing ok there as they're top of La Liga and challenging the 'old firm' of Real & Barca.
Online kennedy81

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 01:05:01 pm »
No-one wants a manager by the name of Gary for a start. Don't care if they've won everything going. Having a cool name is a must.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 01:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:02:49 pm
In the context of the league, they are a very good team (and are generally a good team to be fair).

Yes Alonso is doing a very good job with them, obviously, but lets not pretend hes got FC Heidenheim fighting at the top  ;D

Looking at previous years Bundesliga placings Bayer are a top four type of club but, whilst Xabi hasnt transformed perpetual relegation favourites, at least hes maintaining their status quo.
Online redmark

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:33:30 pm
Whoever the manager is the best advice he could take is " if it aint broke, dont try and fix it"
Good post overall.

There are a couple of things I find interesting about the process, rather than just the names, and this is one of them. What will the club actually be looking for? Someone just to take what Klopp has done tactically and keep it going? An innovative coach with fresh ideas ready for the next evolution? Someone to build a new dynasty, or the 'best available right now' with the recognition that at most clubs, even successful managers only manage 3 or 4 years? A larger than life character to run the club, or a head coach to take a more defined role alongside a more influential Sporting Director?

I think most fans instinctively opt for the potential dynasty. There are always a few who want an Ancelotti or Mourinho to spend some money, win some trophies before both manager and club move on to the next. But opting for the short term winner is easier. There's always the chance of a bad fit, of course, but you just pick the most successful manager available.

Who will successfully build a dynasty is much more difficult - perhaps impossible - to predict. Alonso certainly seems to tick the most boxes and probably comes with a better chance than most, but with no guarantee. Any individual fan might favour Xabi for those reasons, or Nagelsman or Amorim or Ljinders or even Gary O'Neill. It doesn't really matter. Only one of them is going to get the job, and no one will ever know whether one of the others would have been more or less successful.

Again, what I think will be interesting is how the club approach the process. Is a new SD to be merely a support to the manager, or someone to run the football operation with greater say in the remit (and identity) of a head coach? Will the club identify a single preferred target and make a direct approach, or draw up a shortlist and conduct interviews. Achievements, experience and reputation get a manager onto a shortlist; but once on it, a candidate's ideas and vision hold more weight.

Online Robinred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:32:32 pm
Kin ell...what's prompted all this Gary O'Neil arsewater?  ;D

Killer.

Like a previous poster, Im unsure whether shes serious or on a wind-up.
Online vicar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:46:51 pm
Not that I want to derail the thread, but Alexander O'Neal is very much alive. Can't see him coming to us mind.

My wife went to see him last year.... he is barely alive  :)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: petko on Today at 12:36:08 pm
Something that crossed my mind recently: What are people's thoughts on Hansi Flick? I know he failed terribly with the German national team, however, his Bayern side is probably one of the best teams I have seen over the past ten years. His style is also similar to ours under Klopp, which would obviously help with the transition.

Otherwise, the more I think about it, the more I'm leaning towards Pep Lijnders deserving serious consideration. He is obviously highly respected and thought of by both Klopp and the players. We could also continue in the same vein.

From the outside candidates, it's really hard to look past Xabi Alonso. I'm just skeptical of a 3 at the back as it would require some personnel changes in my opinion. I did, however, really like the Spalletti suggestion. He did such a good job at Napoli, and they played beautiful, fluid football.

With Flick it is a question of how good he was compared to how good his Bayern side was, and also a question of his commitment to management as he hasn't had much experience at all as a first team manager. With his age as well he isn't a long term option. Questions of if he can build a team as well. He falls firmly in the Zidane zone for me in that I can't tell how good he actually is

With Spalletti I have concerns on him. Yes his Napoli side played really well but he is 64 and other than the Napoli win, his other achievements are two league wins with Zenith, and two cup wins with Roma in 2007 and 2008. For a manager with 30 years of managerial experience he hasn't won much at all. I fear he is a bit of a Raneri after Leicester (although his Napoli did play better football)
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:15:35 pm
With Flick it is a question of how good he was compared to how good his Bayern side was, and also a question of his commitment to management as he hasn't had much experience at all as a first team manager. With his age as well he isn't a long term option. Questions of if he can build a team as well. He falls firmly in the Zidane zone for me in that I can't tell how good he actually is

With Spalletti I have concerns on him. Yes his Napoli side played really well but he is 64 and other than the Napoli win, his other achievements are two league wins with Zenith, and two cup wins with Roma in 2007 and 2008. For a manager with 30 years of managerial experience he hasn't won much at all. I fear he is a bit of a Raneri after Leicester (although his Napoli did play better football)

Spalletti is a very good manager. I don't think he'd be on the shortlist but there's no doubt about his quality, for me. His Roma and Napoli sides were very good.
Online newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 01:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:04:18 am
Pretty sure killerheels is winding you all up :D

has to be that case - otherwise the constant complaining about Alonso is tedious.
Online redbyrdz

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1679 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:39:12 pm
So are we gonna announce the manager for next season while we're gunning for the quad or is it gonna be an open secret leaked through the media? What do you lads reckon?

Might depend on who it is - anyone who's still under contract and hasn't told his club/the media they're leaving can't really ba nnounced early.
