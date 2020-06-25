We are in a unique situation. 99.99% of managers leave because the team is not performing, a terrible run of results or a desperate league position...actually all three. The aim is to re galvanize the team, or rebuild it , a new manager has to come with a plan to change things and fans invariably glad to see back of outgoing manager...Well!....Not this time.



We have a much loved manager at his peak, has re established to club to elite level and has a perfectly aged balanced team ready to challenge for the league and European Cup....no rebuild with a new team of signings needed and yet we are now in the market for a new manager , a new regime...Klopp has left us healthy but one fucking huge challenge....to replace him.



We have of course been here before, Shanks. And those us who remember that can see the parallels. However the club had the good sense to stay in house , unfortunately we don't have that option now.





History is unlikely to repeat itself, to get two Shankly's in your life time is incredible....to get a Paisley straight away requires nothing short of a miracle.



I said to mates earlier in season Id hate to be in for a new manager now there is no one out there....those words now haunt me.



All sorts of name will be thrown in the hat by the fans, I just hope the club is already up to speed on this , maybe Klopp advising, but then again Fergusson wanted Moyes!!! i haven't a clue who should be out next manager, I do know this though....



We cant have another Klopp after him, like Shanks , irreplaceable, so maybe we learn from the past and look for the more low key cerebral manager ,like Bob, who wont change too much and will allow the team to lead and slowly bring in his style but don't change the verve and passion of this Klopp legacy....so the answer is easy , the next manager needs to be a humble genius.



So what do we do now...well once again I look to the past, the season Bob took over ...we where all unsure, of course we knew Bob but the shock of Shanks going still lingered in the season ( probably greater than Klopp going)....I cant recall how it all was , but I do recall this, the fans stepped up. gave Bob and the team fantastic support..and the last game during the lap of honour the reception from the Kop and Anfield was like we had won the league. We where all unsure but the Spirit of Shanks was still there and Bob would build on it...as they say the rest is history....so next year the fans need to replicate the fans of the early 70's. get fully behind the new manager and team..now there's a fucking challenge.



Whoever the manager is the best advice he could take is " if it aint broke, dont try and fix it"