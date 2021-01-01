« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

redmark

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1600 on: Today at 11:29:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm
Does a sporting director even matter in the context of our data department and having a manager? He clearly will just have to be someone fighting the nerds corner.
I'm tempted to think it does matter and that FSG may pivot to something closer to their original plan, with a stronger SD (like Edwards) working with, not for, a head coach rather than a traditional manager. We got very, very lucky with Klopp and he gradually took on a more comprehensive role within the club, but it was never quite the plan.
B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1601 on: Today at 11:32:11 am
Now Alonso is my personal pick.

But it's not like he's the only or absolute standout option. So it makes me a little anxious when I see people talking about it as a done deal, have seen a few "With Alonso, we will..." type posts. FSG would be well entitled to choose someone else.

You never know, maybe Alonso wouldn't even want to be the man to follow Klopp and would prefer to stay at Leverkusen a couple more years. Just seems to be setting yourself up for disappointment if you convince yourself he's the only option when he's still a rookie coach and it's a super important appointment.for FSG.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1602 on: Today at 11:38:18 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:30:49 am
In a similar amount of time managing (if you want to discount Societal B) Alonso has played better football and got significantly better results. That's pretty obvious to me

In an easier league. O’Neil’s teams do play good football.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1603 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:36:22 am
In 65 matches Alonso has managed Bayer, he has won 41, drew 14, lost 10, with a win percentage of 63.08%

In the 63 matches Gary O'Neil has managed between Wolves and Bournemouth, he has won 22, drew 12, lost 29, with a win percentage of 34.92%

I would say that stat alone makes Alonso a clear level above O'Neil in current consideration, without thinking of pressure, signings, style of play, etc

ONeil is managing in a much tougher league than the Bundesliga though and surely that has to be a factor. What if Wolves make Europe, which is hardly out the equation when you consider form.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1604 on: Today at 11:42:06 am
Good points re O'Neil. How long is his contract at Wolves. Would he be interested?
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1605 on: Today at 11:42:57 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:42:06 am
Good points re O'Neil. How long is his contract at Wolves. Would he be interested?

Nah, no chance he'd want the Liverpool job.
robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1606 on: Today at 11:43:08 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:59:35 am
Alonso
De Zerbe
Nagelsmann

I would be happy with any of the above. It isnt Alonso or bust for me. I think coaching, tactics and bringing through talent is key for us given our youthful squad and I place a higher value on that than a cabinet full of trophies especially if those trophies were secured at huge cost. Our resources are finite and our appointment should reflect that.

He matches Klopp in height, I say let's do this
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1607 on: Today at 11:44:08 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:31:18 am
Alonso has been managing at senior level for longer, at a higher level, with a bigger club and better players, in Europe, and has thus far been more successful.

Gary O'Neil did a good job at Bournemouth - albeit he got sacked and they've further improved since - and is doing a good job at Wolves. But none of that really relates to the Liverpool job; he's living in a completely different world at the moment.

Sorry I dont buy the theory that he is living in a different world. ONeil has experience over two different clubs so if anything that illustrates that he can get ideas across to different players at different clubs in a short amount of time.

As for success, at this point Leverkusen havent won anything.
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1608 on: Today at 11:46:43 am
Leverkusens team isnt that good. Alonso is doing amazing with them
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1609 on: Today at 11:47:40 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:42:57 am
Nah, no chance he'd want the Liverpool job.
;D (He's not good enough) but it's amusing the conversation on here about him.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1610 on: Today at 11:48:18 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:32:11 am
Now Alonso is my personal pick.

But it's not like he's the only or absolute standout option. So it makes me a little anxious when I see people talking about it as a done deal, have seen a few "With Alonso, we will..." type posts. FSG would be well entitled to choose someone else.

You never know, maybe Alonso wouldn't even want to be the man to follow Klopp and would prefer to stay at Leverkusen a couple more years. Just seems to be setting yourself up for disappointment if you convince yourself he's the only option when he's still a rookie coach and it's a super important appointment.for FSG.

Thats the thing. Its likely to be Alonso and I can certainly understand why. His team has done well and in a few months they could win a league which would be an amazing achievement. But right now i cannot understand the thought that he is without doubt the best candidate and he has to get the role.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1611 on: Today at 11:49:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:37 am
I wouldnt. But why is it so obvious Alonso over ONeil?
I think you just need to come out and say it. You just don't like Alonso as our next manager. The mental gymnastics here (I mean Gary O'Neill FFS) is getting a bit ridiculous now.
tubby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1612 on: Today at 11:49:30 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:48:18 am
Thats the thing. Its likely to be Alonso and I can certainly understand why. His team has done well and in a few months they could win a league which would be an amazing achievement. But right now i cannot understand the thought that he is without doubt the best candidate and he has to get the role.

There isn't an obvious best candidate though, but Alonso has a few more boxes ticked than others.
mikey_LFC

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1613 on: Today at 11:51:14 am
I've quickly scanned through a list of 58 or so managers, looked at their achievements and club histories and just looking at their managerial qualifications I think there is 13 main candidates, of which you can rule out 4 quickly due to their current situations, stated preferences and styles in Guardiola, Arteta, Zidane, Simeone - clearly good managers but not going to happen for various reasons, leaving 9 main options (also assuming we aren't going to hire internally given the club statement).

None of them are Klopp, they all have their issues, but I think that we were always going to have to take some sort of risk when hiring next. I've broken them down into categories based on the issues they present as options. There are a few notable exceptions in Amorim, Nagelsmann, Postecoglou, Enrique, Michel, Inzaghi, Conte, Flick, Frank, Schmidt who's comparative histories make their quality hard to decipher or they have personality/longevity issues at clubs.

Those I'm left with in their categories are:

Established Names with mixed records: Emery, Pochettino, Ancelotti, Tuchel

Lacking Experience or No Top Club: Alonso, Xavi, De Zerbi

Outside Options: Conceicao, Ferreira

I think Ancelotti, Tuchel and Pochettino would be unlikely due to their current situations, but I do think if we made a play for them we could get them. They are top managers with great pedigree though each has their question marks over them.

Ancelotti was on our list prior to Klopp and though he has never taken on a job exactly like ours has obvious quality, though is league record is poorer than you'd think considering who he has managed previously. Given his recent contract extension at Real this might be beyond our reach but certainly he is worth considering.

Pochettino was brilliant for Spurs but like others struggled at PSG, he is outspoken which can rub owners up the wrong way but is worth considering. I think we could lure him from Chelsea too.

Tuchel has followed Klopp when he's departed jobs previously and has continued the points level for the next few seasons. He has also done well in cups wherever he has been. He'd be near the top of my list. Obviously he is at Bayern but I don't think he is there for the long term, so could be worth thinking about for the club.

Emery has done a great job in most of the roles he has been in, but the question marks over him and his work at Arsenal are hard to look beyond. Outside of PSG where he did very well in the league, it's his only big job and whilst he did well in his first year, he was quickly removed in the second after a poor start and a lack of cohesion with the squad, with the fans and with the owners.

The next category are for those who've gone into places done good jobs but either have had short careers to date so they lack data to suggest whether their highs are short-lived, or they don't have top level experience with a club of our size.

Alonso is obviously doing very well so far in his career, but given he's only had a season and a bit at the top level it's hard to know whether its a flash in the pan. The degree of success would suggest not, but most managers are capable of a good season here and there so taking a manager with so little experience poses risks for sure.

De Zerbi has done well everywhere he's been but has no experience at big clubs which can be a massively different task given the added spotlight and pressure. He's also only had a brief time at Brighton with results tailing off this year. It's also hard to tell whether he is the difference or whether Brighton are just well run in general.

Xavi had a great impact at Barca last year but again results have fallen away this year which could be the failures of the club structure or show he was over-achieving last year. Don't think he is someone we'd look at but his points tally was quite something last year.

The final two managers with no experience in a top league but have shown a great impact at the clubs they've been at.

Sergio Conceicao's points totals have been fairly stable at a level higher than what Porto were achieving in the five years prior to his arrival. He's also produced a stable enough environment to be there for 7 years now. The league is hard to gauge though as the ability for someone to replicate their form there in England is unproven, and its fair to say he's never pulled up trees in Europe.

Ferreira has been a revelation at Palmeiras. Back to back Copa Libertadores speak of that success, but more than that are the quotes surrounding him which suggest he has improved the entire club's structure and feel from team to the kitman, cooks and groundsman. It feels like he has had a Klopp style impact on the club. Obviously going from mainly managing in South America to Liverpool is a big jump so such a hire would be a risk, but he seems the standout candidate outside of Europe.

Of the notable exceptions, the most likely we'd consider is Nagelsmann, however only is Hoffenheim record really stands out as taking a club forward which is a risk to go off of. Amorim and Michel have very little experience behind them so it is hard to judge their achievements. Flick, Inzaghi and Enrique do not stand out when compared to the managers around them in the same jobs including alongside people who'd not be close to consideration for the job. At a lower level Frank and Postecoglou have similar issues. Conte is just too much of a headcase to consider despite his achievements, plus his style is dire.

The six I'd really look at are Alonso, De Zerbi, Emery, Tuchel, Pochettino and Ferreira. Ferreira would most likely be deemed to risky and Pochettino may be hard to get out of his current contract. Tuchel may be deemed to combatative for the owners to consider, and many don't like his personality, but he has an outstanding record, with Emery having similar question marks. Alonso and De Zerbi look destined to be the two to choose between, but both are relative unknowns which could be positive, but is likely to be hard for the club to assess.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1614 on: Today at 11:53:34 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:49:30 am
There isn't an obvious best candidate though, but Alonso has a few more boxes ticked than others.

Yep I get that and I can see the attraction. But in the absence of knowing any of the stats Liverpool use, to claim he is the outstanding, obvious candidate right now is not right. There are a whole lot of ‘meh’ candidates out there and all should be considered and discussed. Over the next few months things will become even more clearer. Alonso could be the most desired new coach in the world if he wins the league, who is to say Emery’s stock doesnt get higher depending on how well Villa do etc.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1615 on: Today at 11:56:16 am
Bizarre.
clinical

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1616 on: Today at 11:58:01 am
Tim Steidten linked as DOF
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1617 on: Today at 11:59:12 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:58:01 am
Tim Steidten linked as DOF
Who's he?
Cracking Left Foot

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1618 on: Today at 11:59:42 am
I just can't see past Xabi. A legend at LFC, and played under some of the best managers of that era, so has obviously taken a lot from them. Done an unbelievable job at Bayer - I think he's the real deal.

I'd be nervous about De Zerbi, it just seems to smack of being too big a job for him, and I wouldn't want Simone anywhere near the club.  I can't say I know too much about candidates like Amorim and Schmidt, and I think Michel is probably lined up to be Guardiola's eventual replacement, with the City Football link. And Nagelsmann seems like a bit of a bellend.

So, in summary, come home Xabi. A super-cool handsome dude who loves Teenage Fanclub and Dinosaur Jr. What's not to love.
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1619 on: Today at 11:59:58 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:58:01 am
Tim Steidten linked as DOF

Terrible source though. Would have appointed him when he was out of work recently if we really wanted him.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1620 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:59:12 am
Who's he?

West Ham’s technical Director. Was at Leverkusen as well.
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1621 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:59:12 am
Who's he?

Ex-Bayern Leverkusen DOF, who brought in a lot of the team Alonso has turned into a quality side..

rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1622 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:59:12 am
Who's he?

West Ham technical director who doesn't get on with Moyes and was previously linked pre-Schmadtke
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1623 on: Today at 12:01:40 pm
Spalletti maybe an option as an older manager
But Alonso the standout
Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1624 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:46:43 am
Leverkusens team isnt that good. Alonso is doing amazing with them

In the context of the league, they are a very good team (and are generally a good team to be fair).

Yes Alonso is doing a very good job with them, obviously, but lets not pretend hes got FC Heidenheim fighting at the top  ;D
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1625 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:58:01 am
Tim Steidten linked as DOF

West Ham have been making excellent signings. That said, I dont think theyve signed anyone completely under the radar. Brighton, by comparison, have signed players Ive never heard of and have turned out to be excellent.
greenone

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1626 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm
All the people saying Alonso doesn't have enough experience answer me one question. How much experience did Kenny have when he took over?
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1627 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:02:49 pm
In the context of the league, they are a very good team (and are generally a good team to be fair).

Yes Alonso is doing a very good job with them, obviously, but lets not pretend hes got FC Heidenheim fighting at the top  ;D
I think Bayern,Leipzig,Dortmund have better squads
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1628 on: Today at 12:06:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:18 am
In an easier league. ONeils teams do play good football.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:17 am
ONeil is managing in a much tougher league than the Bundesliga though and surely that has to be a factor. What if Wolves make Europe, which is hardly out the equation when you consider form.

You are talking about the Bundesliga as if it is the Scottish league or something.

Is getting 7th in the PL more impressive than getting 2nd in Bundesliga then?

In terms of the good football as well - Gary O'Neil sides in 63 games have scored 84 goals compared to Alonso's 149 in 65.

KH I know you are so upset about Klopp going that you feel it is a waste of time to go on and everyone is so much worse that we may as well be depressed about it, but comparing what Alonso has done with what O'Neil has done is a humongous stretch.
amir87

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1629 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:05:20 pm
West Ham have been making excellent signings. That said, I dont think theyve signed anyone completely under the radar. Brighton, by comparison, have signed players Ive never heard of and have turned out to be excellent.

We're far more likely to be operating in the proven players in Europe market (like West Ham have been doing) compared to the low value gems in South America like Brighton do.
