I've quickly scanned through a list of 58 or so managers, looked at their achievements and club histories and just looking at their managerial qualifications I think there is 13 main candidates, of which you can rule out 4 quickly due to their current situations, stated preferences and styles in Guardiola, Arteta, Zidane, Simeone - clearly good managers but not going to happen for various reasons, leaving 9 main options (also assuming we aren't going to hire internally given the club statement).



None of them are Klopp, they all have their issues, but I think that we were always going to have to take some sort of risk when hiring next. I've broken them down into categories based on the issues they present as options. There are a few notable exceptions in Amorim, Nagelsmann, Postecoglou, Enrique, Michel, Inzaghi, Conte, Flick, Frank, Schmidt who's comparative histories make their quality hard to decipher or they have personality/longevity issues at clubs.



Those I'm left with in their categories are:



Established Names with mixed records: Emery, Pochettino, Ancelotti, Tuchel



Lacking Experience or No Top Club: Alonso, Xavi, De Zerbi



Outside Options: Conceicao, Ferreira



I think Ancelotti, Tuchel and Pochettino would be unlikely due to their current situations, but I do think if we made a play for them we could get them. They are top managers with great pedigree though each has their question marks over them.



Ancelotti was on our list prior to Klopp and though he has never taken on a job exactly like ours has obvious quality, though is league record is poorer than you'd think considering who he has managed previously. Given his recent contract extension at Real this might be beyond our reach but certainly he is worth considering.



Pochettino was brilliant for Spurs but like others struggled at PSG, he is outspoken which can rub owners up the wrong way but is worth considering. I think we could lure him from Chelsea too.



Tuchel has followed Klopp when he's departed jobs previously and has continued the points level for the next few seasons. He has also done well in cups wherever he has been. He'd be near the top of my list. Obviously he is at Bayern but I don't think he is there for the long term, so could be worth thinking about for the club.



Emery has done a great job in most of the roles he has been in, but the question marks over him and his work at Arsenal are hard to look beyond. Outside of PSG where he did very well in the league, it's his only big job and whilst he did well in his first year, he was quickly removed in the second after a poor start and a lack of cohesion with the squad, with the fans and with the owners.



The next category are for those who've gone into places done good jobs but either have had short careers to date so they lack data to suggest whether their highs are short-lived, or they don't have top level experience with a club of our size.



Alonso is obviously doing very well so far in his career, but given he's only had a season and a bit at the top level it's hard to know whether its a flash in the pan. The degree of success would suggest not, but most managers are capable of a good season here and there so taking a manager with so little experience poses risks for sure.



De Zerbi has done well everywhere he's been but has no experience at big clubs which can be a massively different task given the added spotlight and pressure. He's also only had a brief time at Brighton with results tailing off this year. It's also hard to tell whether he is the difference or whether Brighton are just well run in general.



Xavi had a great impact at Barca last year but again results have fallen away this year which could be the failures of the club structure or show he was over-achieving last year. Don't think he is someone we'd look at but his points tally was quite something last year.



The final two managers with no experience in a top league but have shown a great impact at the clubs they've been at.



Sergio Conceicao's points totals have been fairly stable at a level higher than what Porto were achieving in the five years prior to his arrival. He's also produced a stable enough environment to be there for 7 years now. The league is hard to gauge though as the ability for someone to replicate their form there in England is unproven, and its fair to say he's never pulled up trees in Europe.



Ferreira has been a revelation at Palmeiras. Back to back Copa Libertadores speak of that success, but more than that are the quotes surrounding him which suggest he has improved the entire club's structure and feel from team to the kitman, cooks and groundsman. It feels like he has had a Klopp style impact on the club. Obviously going from mainly managing in South America to Liverpool is a big jump so such a hire would be a risk, but he seems the standout candidate outside of Europe.



Of the notable exceptions, the most likely we'd consider is Nagelsmann, however only is Hoffenheim record really stands out as taking a club forward which is a risk to go off of. Amorim and Michel have very little experience behind them so it is hard to judge their achievements. Flick, Inzaghi and Enrique do not stand out when compared to the managers around them in the same jobs including alongside people who'd not be close to consideration for the job. At a lower level Frank and Postecoglou have similar issues. Conte is just too much of a headcase to consider despite his achievements, plus his style is dire.



The six I'd really look at are Alonso, De Zerbi, Emery, Tuchel, Pochettino and Ferreira. Ferreira would most likely be deemed to risky and Pochettino may be hard to get out of his current contract. Tuchel may be deemed to combatative for the owners to consider, and many don't like his personality, but he has an outstanding record, with Emery having similar question marks. Alonso and De Zerbi look destined to be the two to choose between, but both are relative unknowns which could be positive, but is likely to be hard for the club to assess.