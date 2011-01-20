« previous next »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:27:14 am
Alonso is a different character to Klopp too.

I think thats what we need rather than a Klopp-lite Manager.

I agree with this.  You're never going to get someone else with a similar personality or level of charisma that Klopp has, it's just not happening.  So long as the new manager has some dignity about him and isn't a bellend, that will be enough.
I know it would be disrespectful for Alonso to say anything other than he's focused on Leverkusen and their title challenge at the moment, but in the past has he said anything about wanting to manage us or Real/Bayern or Sociedad?

Alonso is the bookies favourite at the moment and they tend to get most things spot on.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:22:17 am
Sure but they must have their reasons to want him over every other manager, it can't be sentimental so I wonder what's making them want him? Very weird.
Wouldn't be citing that lot as a reference, they're just desperate for anyone else now ETH's serious flaws as both a tactician and a man-manager have been unmasked. And as if Xabi would touch them with a bargepole when he can have his pick of Liverpool, Bayern, Madrid and even possibly Barcelona.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:27:20 am
You can be weary of the Alonso appointment but its disingenuous to suggest he is the favourite for sentimentality reasons.

Not sure, I've done that have I?
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 09:28:51 am
I know it would be disrespectful for Alonso to say anything other than he's focused on Leverkusen and their title challenge at the moment, but in the past has he said anything about wanting to manage us or Real/Bayern or Sociedad?
From the horse's mouth...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCdmmBEaekM
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:29:44 am
Not sure, I've done that have I?

Not directed specifically at you it was more general point.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:03:32 am
I'm not saying that we give Schmidt a two year contract, but we'd have a fair idea by the end of the 2nd season if he was going to win trophies with us and FSG wouldn't be long in getting rid if he wasn't right.

FSG did appoint a younger coach in Rodgers and I wonder if they're wary of appointing someone with so little data behind them like Alonso. It's his 2nd top flight season after all and none of them remember him as a player with us. Don't get me wrong, I'd personally be thrilled with Xabi but he has that emotional connection with us that FSG might not get.

Who else is there though?

You go back to 2015 when we hired Klopp and you had the likes of Simeone, Allegri, Luis Enrique, Guardiola, Emery, Low, Blanc, Ancelotti, Koeman (lol) who might have been considered considering their age, profile, history etc.  Pretty much all of them have one way or another since ruled themselves out of really being in the running to replace Klopp now, sensibly.

I think we'd love Simeones personality...but his tactics just wouldnt work here. Luis Enrique has done a good job at big clubs but can't see him leaving PSG, Ancelotti is staying at Real. Its going to be a risk whatever we do, there unfortunately isn't a standout like there was when we hired Jurgen :(
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
Frank and De Zerbi have been mentioned but another outside bet is Gary ONeill. Wolves are now level on points with Newcastle in 11th and he has done well and Wolves play a good attacking style of football. Thats off the back of an impressive job at Bournemouth last season.

He also knows the club well.

So just to get this right.. you aren't really into Alonso because he's only been managing for a couple of years and is yet to win anything, but you're okay putting forward Gary O'Neil?
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:53:21 am
Who else is there though?



There are a ton of choices ranging from young and innovative to older serial winners.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:58:35 am
So just to get this right.. you aren't really into Alonso because he's only been managing for a couple of years and is yet to win anything, but you're okay putting forward Gary O'Neil?

Nope. He is a name to consider, as is Alonso, De Zerbi etc.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:00:14 am
There are a ton of choices ranging from young and innovative to older serial winners.

I find the whole young and innovative thing a bit strange. What exactly about football tactics have they innovated?
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 09:28:51 am
I know it would be disrespectful for Alonso to say anything other than he's focused on Leverkusen and their title challenge at the moment, but in the past has he said anything about wanting to manage us or Real/Bayern or Sociedad?

Alonso is the bookies favourite at the moment and they tend to get most things spot on.

With respect, the bookies know fuck all. They don't get anything spot on, they follow the money and rumours.

2 nights ago Arteta was 16/1 to be the next Barcelona manager. A rumour went off and he was quickly amended to best price 3/1 on all sites. The story has been rubbished.
At 10:30 on 14th January, Jordan Henderson was 1/2 to join Juventus with Ajax at 4/1. At 13:58 he was 4/5 to join Ajax after news started breaking that he had agreed personal terms.
That's just 2 of many many examples. Just because Alonso is odds on favourite, it doesn't mean they know something we don't.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:27:20 am
You can be weary of the Alonso appointment but its disingenuous to suggest he is the favourite for sentimentality reasons.

A bit soon to be weary of the Alonso appointment, isn't it?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:00:14 am
There are a ton of choices ranging from young and innovative to older serial winners.

A ton? Who?

Xabi has the current form and history, and carries enough gravitas.

Simeone is great but wouldnt fit at all stylistically.

Emery I dont think would be right considering he's flopped a bit at the bigger clubs he's managed

Mourinho and Rafa clearly no-gos

De Zerbi and Amorim I'm not sure carry the same sort of respect as someone like Xabi who did it all as a player

Ancelotti and Guardiola are clearly no-gos

Nagelsmann doesn't seem to be on the radar for some reason, maybe a bit too abrasive?

Same with Tuchel and he doesn't seem a remotely long-term prospect
i'd be happy with alonso, think he will get the respect of the players.
not ideal that hes so early in his managerial career but no other stand out options.
looking at other managers who have won stuff in the last few years - tuchel, simeone - I just can't see it.
maybe someone from international football? deschamps?
Leverkusen's streams will be freezing from too much web traffic - anyone else tuning into Darmstadt away on Saturday..
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:22 am
Sentiment is Alonsos biggest draw at the moment. Until the season finishes and we can see the full extent of what he achieves, thats all it is.

This obviously isnt true  wheres the Gerrard band wagon if sentiment is the driver?

You can look for other examples of doing what hes done at Leverkusen, the underlying metrics of that team, the tactical innovation combined with his obvious qualities as a footballing brain if you like

Taking over a failing squad and innovating tactically to compete on level terms with a behemoth within 18 months is just incredibly rare
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:30 am
Nope. He is a name to consider, as is Alonso, De Zerbi etc.

But in what world would you consider both Xabi Alonso and Gary O'Neil and choose Gary O'Neil?
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:05:18 am
A ton? Who?

Xabi has the current form and history, and carries enough gravitas.

Simeone is great but wouldnt fit at all stylistically.

Emery I dont think would be right considering he's flopped a bit at the bigger clubs he's managed

Mourinho and Rafa clearly no-gos

De Zerbi and Amorim I'm not sure carry the same sort of respect as someone like Xabi who did it all as a player

Ancelotti and Guardiola are clearly no-gos

Nagelsmann doesn't seem to be on the radar for some reason, maybe a bit too abrasive?

Same with Tuchel and he doesn't seem a remotely long-term prospect

Hasn't really kicked on since Leipzig, Bayern showed a current lack of ability to manage big names effectively, abrasive as a man it seems. Of all the choices seems the most Rodgers-like, if you understand me.

Toxic to the end - uses the Mourinho tactic of get players fighting each other and the board to have fire, but then leads to everyone hating each other and him after one season. A man who would most likely burn out all progress done with the team under Klopp for the sake of one season where you'd get a trophy of some description (ranging from Carabo to Champions League - maybe not the PL though as I don't think his style suits a 90 point season)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:23:39 am
But in what world would you consider both Xabi Alonso and Gary O'Neil and choose Gary O'Neil?

I wouldnt. But why is it so obvious Alonso over ONeil?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:23:39 am
But in what world would you consider both Xabi Alonso and Gary O'Neil and choose Gary O'Neil?

On what world do you find it comparable to say "This guy who took a team from 17th to 1st in 18 months on limited budget, is in the same conversation as this guy who took a team from 20th to 15th on no money, and a team from 13th to 11th on less than no money"

O'Neill impresses me as a young coach but to say what he is doing is not comparable to Alonso without significantly diminishing the work Alonso is doing at Bayer.

Alonso is playing great football as a young exciting coach, and took a team from 17th to the best start in European top leagues points per game wise
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:37 am
I wouldnt. But why is it so obvious Alonso over ONeil?

In a similar amount of time managing (if you want to discount Societal B) Alonso has played better football and got significantly better results. That's pretty obvious to me
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:37 am
I wouldnt. But why is it so obvious Alonso over ONeil?

Alonso has been managing at senior level for longer, at a higher level, with a bigger club and better players, in Europe, and has thus far been more successful.

Gary O'Neil did a good job at Bournemouth - albeit he got sacked and they've further improved since - and is doing a good job at Wolves. But none of that really relates to the Liverpool job; he's living in a completely different world at the moment.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:37 am
I wouldnt. But why is it so obvious Alonso over ONeil?

Don't even think Mrs O'Neil would choose Gary over Xabi.
I'd rather have Rodgers back instead of toxic figures like Nagalsmann and Tuchel. That's how much a hard pass I'll give them.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:37 am
I wouldnt. But why is it so obvious Alonso over ONeil?

I doubt Gary O'Neil could manage in a distinctive playing style, or has improved unfancied players significantly to the extent of Alonso, neither could he go head to toe with Bayern in the Bundesliga, or have a perfect win record in Europe either.

I don't dislike O'Neil, in fact of the English managers he seems the most sound personally. But Xabi is impressing beyond just the results.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:15 am
The idiots guide to Alonso
https://youtu.be/Lbv9_w-UdSA?si=USN0yUi-fjv_iR5O

How Alonso may set up at Liverpool
https://youtu.be/HJf0hzglqS8?si=1ERe9_Ga7NL33p_6

Two brilliant videos on Alonsos footballing education, tactics and potential future. This is what I mean when I say if Alonso were secured it wouldnt be for sentimental reasons.

Very interesting.

If you look at our recent acquisitions one could  even make a case that klopp has re-built this team with players suited for or at least adaptable to an alonso set up.  Make me think anyway
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:37 am
I wouldnt. But why is it so obvious Alonso over ONeil?

In 65 matches Alonso has managed Bayer, he has won 41, drew 14, lost 10, with a win percentage of 63.08%

In the 63 matches Gary O'Neil has managed between Wolves and Bournemouth, he has won 22, drew 12, lost 29, with a win percentage of 34.92%

I would say that stat alone makes Alonso a clear level above O'Neil in current consideration, without thinking of pressure, signings, style of play, etc
