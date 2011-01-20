Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.



Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.



We won't go anywhere near Simeone as he's the total antithesis of everything that has been built over the last nine years, to bring up the youth academy, the first team etc to play a certain way and then bring in someone who represents the polar opposite isn't going to end well.I wouldn't be against him as much as others were it not for the above, I can live with the shithousery and never got as upset by it as some people did (except when he was doing it to us!) but it's quite rightly a non-starter because it would require a total overhaul of the squad, or of his footballing ethos, neither of which I want to happen currently when we're in such a good place.