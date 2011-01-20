I do wonder if FSG think that replacing Klopp is such a big job and maybe too big too soon for the likes of Xabi, Ruben Amorim, even Sebastian Hoeness - we really don't know how they deal with adversity since their top flight managerial career is literally a handful of years combined. And instead that they might pick someone like Roger Schmidt, an experienced steady hand on the tiller, but who's teams usually play exciting, attractive football. Get Schmidt in for a couple of seasons and then we'll see where Xabi is as a manager.