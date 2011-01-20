« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1520 on: Today at 05:31:05 am

Surprised no one mentioned Inzaghi.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1521 on: Today at 06:01:07 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 am
Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.

Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.

I now have a vision of Klopp as obi-wan Kenobi .. suits him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1522 on: Today at 06:34:18 am
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1523 on: Today at 06:38:20 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 am
Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.

Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.

I don't want Simeone anywhere near the club, Alonso is the most obvious choice for a number of reasons.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1524 on: Today at 07:04:52 am
I want Alonso for footballing rather than sentimental reasons. Im not arsed that he used to play for the club. Gerrard used to play for the club. Alonso ticks the box of playing style, tactics, improving players and bringing youth into the side. He has made Bayer greater than the sum of their parts. Also, he has bounced back from adversity as he got a youth side relegated. I think that is crucial because if youve never faced adversity there is no telling how youll deal with it when it inevitably comes.
Reply #1525 on: Today at 07:10:31 am
I saw a good point earlier that when that slime ball kissed Hermoso, Alonso spoke out in support, looks to have that moral compass which is a big part of Klopp.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1526 on: Today at 07:16:47 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:42:43 am
Your spelling is a fucking atrocity.

Of all his faults, thats the one you pick on?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1527 on: Today at 07:40:09 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:04:52 am
I want Alonso for footballing rather than sentimental reasons. Im not arsed that he used to play for the club. Gerrard used to play for the club. Alonso ticks the box of playing style, tactics, improving players and bringing youth into the side. He has made Bayer greater than the sum of their parts. Also, he has bounced back from adversity as he got a youth side relegated. I think that is crucial because if youve never faced adversity there is no telling how youll deal with it when it inevitably comes.
Agree. To add to that, I like that he has extensive experience of top clubs as a player. He has experienced the media coverage, the giant money, the egos. It gives me some confidence that he wouldnt be struck in awe like Potter at Chelseas. That some of that experience is from Liverpool is a bonus.

Another huge plus for me is the international background. I get a little bit worried about some names that have never left their home country (I know Klopp was like that, and it was a concern). Alonso has the international experience and the international network.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1528 on: Today at 07:45:50 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:31:05 am
Surprised no one mentioned Inzaghi.
Would be an interesting candidate -- he's tactically astute, and gets the best out of players.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1529 on: Today at 07:59:15 am
The idiots guide to Alonso
https://youtu.be/Lbv9_w-UdSA?si=USN0yUi-fjv_iR5O

How Alonso may set up at Liverpool
https://youtu.be/HJf0hzglqS8?si=1ERe9_Ga7NL33p_6

Two brilliant videos on Alonsos footballing education, tactics and potential future. This is what I mean when I say if Alonso were secured it wouldnt be for sentimental reasons.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1530 on: Today at 08:07:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:15 am
The idiots guide to Alonso
https://youtu.be/Lbv9_w-UdSA?si=USN0yUi-fjv_iR5O

How Alonso may set up at Liverpool
https://youtu.be/HJf0hzglqS8?si=1ERe9_Ga7NL33p_6

Two brilliant videos on Alonsos footballing education, tactics and potential future. This is what I mean when I say if Alonso were secured it wouldnt be for sentimental reasons.

I don't know. The prospect of winning trophies makes me tear up.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1531 on: Today at 08:09:55 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:04:52 am
I want Alonso for footballing rather than sentimental reasons. Im not arsed that he used to play for the club. Gerrard used to play for the club. Alonso ticks the box of playing style, tactics, improving players and bringing youth into the side. He has made Bayer greater than the sum of their parts. Also, he has bounced back from adversity as he got a youth side relegated. I think that is crucial because if youve never faced adversity there is no telling how youll deal with it when it inevitably comes.
I think it matters, Spider, because he clearly feels an affection for the supporters and the inference is that we are not simply a vehicle to pay him handsome wages or parade his theories and feed his ego. All of the latter we experienced with Rodgers, for example, and it did not end well. We can't go from Klopp, with all his romanticism, to a cold, hard transactional relationship; we need to have some inkling of emotional connection.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1532 on: Today at 08:19:14 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:09:55 am
I think it matters, Spider, because he clearly feels an affection for the supporters and the inference is that we are not simply a vehicle to pay him handsome wages or parade his theories and feed his ego. All of the latter we experienced with Rodgers, for example, and it did not end well. We can't go from Klopp, with all his romanticism, to a cold, hard transactional relationship; we need to have some inkling of emotional connection.
I guess the point is that the sentimental reasons are a bonus, not the main argument for Alonso.

I think the Liverpool connection is nice, but very soon it wont matter much compared with the results.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1533 on: Today at 08:43:22 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:19:14 am
I guess the point is that the sentimental reasons are a bonus, not the main argument for Alonso.

I think the Liverpool connection is nice, but very soon it wont matter much compared with the results.

Sentiment is Alonsos biggest draw at the moment. Until the season finishes and we can see the full extent of what he achieves, thats all it is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1534 on: Today at 08:45:13 am
I do wonder if FSG think that replacing Klopp is such a big job and maybe too big too soon for the likes of Xabi, Ruben Amorim, even Sebastian Hoeness - we really don't know how they deal with adversity since their top flight managerial career is literally a handful of years combined. And instead that they might pick someone like Roger Schmidt, an experienced steady hand on the tiller, but who's teams usually play exciting, attractive football.  Get Schmidt in for a couple of seasons and then we'll see where Xabi is as a manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1535 on: Today at 08:49:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:22 am
Sentiment is Alonsos biggest draw at the moment. Until the season finishes and we can see the full extent of what he achieves, thats all it is.

Challenging Munich despite limited resources is already huge. Coming a close second (if Munich pips them to the post) won't make that much of a difference to me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1536 on: Today at 08:49:42 am
This man deserves a second chance, we should make it right.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN1c-_ocYR0
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1537 on: Today at 08:50:47 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:49:22 am
Challenging Munich despite limited resources is already huge. Coming a close second (if Munich pips them to the post) won't make that much of a difference to me.

We dont know whether they will come first, second, distant second, or even further down. I imagine the club will make a decision earlier but what if he has a terrible run and ends 3rd or 4th?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1538 on: Today at 08:52:39 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:13 am
I do wonder if FSG think that replacing Klopp is such a big job and maybe too big too soon for the likes of Xabi, Ruben Amorim, even Sebastian Hoeness - we really don't know how they deal with adversity since their top flight managerial career is literally a handful of years combined. And instead that they might pick someone like Roger Schmidt, an experienced steady hand on the tiller, but who's teams usually play exciting, attractive football.  Get Schmidt in for a couple of seasons and then we'll see where Xabi is as a manager.

I think FSG will target a coach who can improve players, bring through youth and make the team more than the sum of their parts given their pragmatism in the transfer market. I think that will be valued higher than say Ancelotte or Zidane who have achieved huge success but with superstar players and blank cheques.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1539 on: Today at 08:53:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:47 am
We dont know whether they will come first, second, distant second, or even further down. I imagine the club will make a decision earlier but what if he has a terrible run and ends 3rd or 4th?

The right manager is the right manager. I'm not saying it won't matter but I don't think it will be deal breaker.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1540 on: Today at 08:55:03 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:13 am
I do wonder if FSG think that replacing Klopp is such a big job and maybe too big too soon for the likes of Xabi, Ruben Amorim, even Sebastian Hoeness - we really don't know how they deal with adversity since their top flight managerial career is literally a handful of years combined. And instead that they might pick someone like Roger Schmidt, an experienced steady hand on the tiller, but who's teams usually play exciting, attractive football.  Get Schmidt in for a couple of seasons and then we'll see where Xabi is as a manager.

Not sure you can work like that.

You cant sell a project for two years because we want to see how someone else is doing.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1541 on: Today at 08:55:25 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 am
Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.

Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.

We won't go anywhere near Simeone as he's the total antithesis of everything that has been built over the last nine years, to bring up the youth academy, the first team etc to play a certain way and then bring in someone who represents the polar opposite isn't going to end well.

I wouldn't be against him as much as others were it not for the above, I can live with the shithousery and never got as upset by it as some people did (except when he was doing it to us!) but it's quite rightly a non-starter because it would require a total overhaul of the squad, or of his footballing ethos, neither of which I want to happen currently when we're in such a good place.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1542 on: Today at 08:56:22 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:13 am
I do wonder if FSG think that replacing Klopp is such a big job and maybe too big too soon for the likes of Xabi, Ruben Amorim, even Sebastian Hoeness - we really don't know how they deal with adversity since their top flight managerial career is literally a handful of years combined. And instead that they might pick someone like Roger Schmidt, an experienced steady hand on the tiller, but who's teams usually play exciting, attractive football.  Get Schmidt in for a couple of seasons and then we'll see where Xabi is as a manager.

I don't think so, they are long term planners, look at the center half debacle, they (and Klopp) decided to wait for Konate rather than panic buy.

I'd expect they want someone who will be here for 5+ years and will take a year or so of bedding in time to get the right long term successor.

Looks like FFP is finally being enforced so the club if that continues is in an incredibly strong position.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1543 on: Today at 08:57:03 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:53:41 am
The right manager is the right manager. I'm not saying it won't matter but I don't think it will be deal breaker.

But thats the point, there is very little evidence to show he is. Its likely he is and the club will have done their research, but I find it odd how convinced people are at this stage. There are others who have done well at other clubs and in this league that are immediately discounted and thats quite clearly because Alonso played for us. I also sense a bit of snobbery going on as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1544 on: Today at 08:57:14 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:52:39 am
I think FSG will target a coach who can improve players, bring through youth and make the team more than the sum of their parts given their pragmatism in the transfer market. I think that will be valued higher than say Ancelotte or Zidane who have achieved huge success but with superstar players and blank cheques.
A Roy Hodgson type?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1545 on: Today at 08:59:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:57:03 am
But thats the point, there is very little evidence to show he is. Its likely he is and the club will have done their research, but I find it odd how convinced people are at this stage. There are others who have done well at other clubs and in this league that are immediately discounted and thats quite clearly because Alonso played for us. I also sense a bit of snobbery going on as well.

Alonso
De Zerbe
Nagelsmann

I would be happy with any of the above. It isnt Alonso or bust for me. I think coaching, tactics and bringing through talent is key for us given our youthful squad and I place a higher value on that than a cabinet full of trophies especially if those trophies were secured at huge cost. Our resources are finite and our appointment should reflect that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1546 on: Today at 09:00:39 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:53:41 am
The right manager is the right manager. I'm not saying it won't matter but I don't think it will be deal breaker.
but in that hypothetical scenario, how does one season at Leverkusen with a 4th placed finish make him the right manager? There's lots of managers out there who play nice football. For all we know at this stage, this could be a massive purple patch. I'm definitely not against the idea of Alonso but I do think Killer is right in saying that it's mainly sentimentality that makes him so popular, because there's not really a lot else to go on at this early stage of his managerial career.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1547 on: Today at 09:02:00 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:00:39 am
but in that hypothetical scenario, how does one season at Leverkusen with a 4th placed finish make him the right manager? There's lots of managers out there who play nice football. For all we know at this stage, this could be a massive purple patch. I'm definitely not against the idea of Alonso but I do think Killer is right in saying that it's mainly sentimentality that makes him so popular, because there's not really a lot else to go on at this early stage of his managerial career.

See my previous answer.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1548 on: Today at 09:03:32 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:55:03 am
Not sure you can work like that.

You cant sell a project for two years because we want to see how someone else is doing.
I'm not saying that we give Schmidt a two year contract, but we'd have a fair idea by the end of the 2nd season if he was going to win trophies with us and FSG wouldn't be long in getting rid if he wasn't right.

FSG did appoint a younger coach in Rodgers and I wonder if they're wary of appointing someone with so little data behind them like Alonso. It's his 2nd top flight season after all and none of them remember him as a player with us. Don't get me wrong, I'd personally be thrilled with Xabi but he has that emotional connection with us that FSG might not get.
