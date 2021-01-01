Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all. Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]