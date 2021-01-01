Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.



Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.



I now have a vision of Klopp as obi-wan Kenobi .. suits him.