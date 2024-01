Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyíve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.



Itís very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeoneís CV canít be ignored when talking about elite managers. Heís like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but heís done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.



I now have a vision of Klopp as obi-wan Kenobi .. suits him.