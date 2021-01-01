Simeone is a brilliant coach but aside from his achievements Im struggling to see the appeal. Whether you like the dark arts or not, it would be mad if we shifted from a manager who has encouraged our players to avoid all of that and use things like atmosphere and adversity as a reason to be courageous, to be brave, to have a stranglehold on the feelings of pressure and utilise them to elevate yourself and your teammates. Simeone is almost the antithesis of this, he actively wants a war of attrition, he wants to break an opponents will not by the sheer force of attack and volume, but by breaking them emotionally and leading them into a trap. Hes the last of the previous era where football was as much about stopping your opponent as it was about outplaying them. However, Jurgen has always been about us being the best version of ourselves and playing our game with our principles. I dont think you can overstate just how important that is for the modern player and how he achieves buy-in. Players want to develop their game, they want to play positive football, the days of wide forwards being picked to protect their full back are over, especially over here, I cant help but think that Simeones a throwback to the late 00s the premier league had with Rafa/Jose/Quieroz, a great era no doubt but not an era I imagine our club or analytics department would be looking to head back to, it would be the zag of all zags after Klopp.



Ive read a few quotes from Ian Graham over the years and he often says FSGs approach is to make evidence-based decisions rather than take punts or hunches. Those quotes have always made me feel like Alonso is an outsider as they simply cant follow their own principles on evidence with 12-18 months worth of data vs other candidates with 5-10 years of evidence. However, as everybody keeps saying, Alonso ticks almost every other box and would have the greatest buy-in from supporters from the off, thats huge with us and would be advantageous if were to continue to ride the wave of momentum created by Jurgen this season. Hes showing signs he could be a special coach, his playing CV is second to none, he grew up with a father as a manager and he played under numerous elite managers at the peak of their powers, he quite clearly has an ability to connect with players and elevate them. Sometimes you have to take a risk when theres a dearth of elite managers. I genuinely think Xabi could be worth the risk, that hes a former player who loves the club and city is just an added bonus that shouldnt just be ignored.