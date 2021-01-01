« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 37693 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,715
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm
You've not seen the signings they made this past summer have you? That Hungarian left back is really top talent nad they have Sinisterra.

He has signed a lot of players over a long period for Bournemouth. If you go through them the record is very, very mixed.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,715
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
No. Thanks . Tuchel is serious downgrade on Klopp.
Almost every club he has taken over, has gone down in results and seems a obnoxious character.

Have they? Got PSG to a CL final, won a CL for Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,567
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
Has the time come where we're now judging the talents of how a Sporting Director works?  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,567
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm »
Michael Edwards worked for us for a decade and yet beofre 2019 none of us knew who he was or what the fuck he did.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 11:49:40 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
No. Thanks . Tuchel is serious downgrade on Klopp.
Almost every club he has taken over, has gone down in results and seems a obnoxious character.



It's a no then?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,847
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm »
Not advocating for Tuchel at all, as hes a right pain in the backside and always falls out with clubs, but this is the sort of situation hed love - a really good squad already assembled. Hes very much like Guardiola, in that he has little interest (or no interest in fact!) in building.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm »
Even if he could guarantee a league win every other year, I wouldn't want Simeone. Plays dull, defensive football and is one of the biggest proponents of the snide, scumbag, histrionic behavior that is increasingly making football completely unwatchable. Success doesn't need to come at any cost.

I don't know what it is about De Zerbi but I really don't fancy him at all - if we've learned anything from looking at Brighton over the last 18 or so months it's that players and managers alike, most look pretty average once they go elsewhere. They have an exceptional scouting system and one of the best management structures off the pitch and I just wonder how much of their burgeoning success is down to that and the stability and talent pool afforded by it. I'd never heard of him before he went there, but his prior credentials don't really stand out in any way in terms of top level experience - a brief and largely disastrous interm stint at Palermo, a last placed finish and relegation in his sole season at Benevento and a few unremarkable seasons at Sassuolo. Brighton looked good in patches last season but they also sprinkled in some absolute horror performances and I've not been all that impressed this season either. For all the clamour of them punching well above their weight, they finished 3 points ahead of Thomas Frank's Brentford last season and have completely lost their way this season after a promising start (3 wins from their last 15 league games).

Alonso is a an intriguing prospect but of course a risk, Emery I think is at his level, and the likes of Nagelsman and Tuchel don't really pass the no dickheads test.

Not a lot of obvious slam-dunk candidates really, but that's the price of sucess I suppose. Replacing Brendan was a piece of piss, replacing 1 of the 2 best managers in the world is a hiding to nothing.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm
Not advocating for Tuchel at all, as hes a right pain in the backside and always falls out with clubs, but this is the sort of situation hed love - a really good squad already assembled. Hes very much like Guardiola, in that he has little interest (or no interest in fact!) in building.
Which makes him useless if we want him longer than about three years then.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,715
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
Has the time come where we're now judging the talents of how a Sporting Director works?  ;D

Does a sporting director even matter in the context of our data department and having a manager? He clearly will just have to be someone fighting the nerds corner.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,715
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm
Which makes him useless if we want him longer than about three years then.

Dont see why any manager needs to go longer than that.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm
Specifically says in that podcast that he had no idea it was happening.

After saying about 5 times that there was a feeling around the club that it would be the last dance and whispers last summer that this was going to happen, but he couldnt report on them. Which would suggest he did have an idea, apparently.

Hes another spoofer like 99% of them, albeit hes one of the first in line for when clubs want to release info.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
Simeone is a brilliant coach but aside from his achievements Im struggling to see the appeal. Whether you like the dark arts or not, it would be mad if we shifted from a manager who has encouraged our players to avoid all of that and use things like atmosphere and adversity as a reason to be courageous, to be brave, to have a stranglehold on the feelings of pressure and utilise them to elevate yourself and your teammates. Simeone is almost the antithesis of this, he actively wants a war of attrition, he wants to break an opponents will not by the sheer force of attack and volume, but by breaking them emotionally and leading them into a trap. Hes the last of the previous era where football was as much about stopping your opponent as it was about outplaying them. However, Jurgen has always been about us being the best version of ourselves and playing our game with our principles. I dont think you can overstate just how important that is for the modern player and how he achieves buy-in. Players want to develop their game, they want to play positive football, the days of wide forwards being picked to protect their full back are over, especially over here, I cant help but think that Simeones a throwback to the late 00s the premier league had with Rafa/Jose/Quieroz, a great era no doubt but not an era I imagine our club or analytics department would be looking to head back to, it would be the zag of all zags after Klopp.

Ive read a few quotes from Ian Graham over the years and he often says FSGs approach is to make evidence-based decisions rather than take punts or hunches. Those quotes have always made me feel like Alonso is an outsider as they simply cant follow their own principles on evidence with 12-18 months worth of data vs other candidates with 5-10 years of evidence. However, as everybody keeps saying, Alonso ticks almost every other box and would have the greatest buy-in from supporters from the off, thats huge with us and would be advantageous if were to continue to ride the wave of momentum created by Jurgen this season. Hes showing signs he could be a special coach, his playing CV is second to none, he grew up with a father as a manager and  he played under numerous elite managers at the peak of their powers, he quite clearly has an ability to connect with players and elevate them. Sometimes you have to take a risk when theres a dearth of elite managers. I genuinely think Xabi could be worth the risk, that hes a former player who loves the club and city is just an added bonus that shouldnt just be ignored.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:01:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm
Dont see why any manager needs to go longer than that.

The most successful managers of the Premier League era - Mourinho and the soulless merry-go-round at Chelsea aside - have been at their clubs for a sustained period of time. We should aim to be hiring a manager who can take this side on and then ideally build another down the road.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 12:02:29 am »
I don't watch enough football or follow all the leagues to know who would be best.  I do know i like our manager to be a class person on and off the pitch.  Purely for that i'd like Alonso to be our next manager.  That plus he is a handsome man. 
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 12:08:54 am »
Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.

Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,715
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 12:09:20 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:01:43 am
The most successful managers of the Premier League era - Mourinho and the soulless merry-go-round at Chelsea aside - have been at their clubs for a sustained period of time. We should aim to be hiring a manager who can take this side on and then ideally build another down the road.

You can hope for that but that cant be something that you can predict. Try to go too long term and you can miss the sight of the next few seasons.
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 12:17:37 am »
Can Zidane be convinced?

He's repeatedly turned down oil money at PSG and then even more oil money to manage in the Saudi league.


It seems as if he is hanging around for the Les Bleus job but surely being in club football must be attractive to him.   
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 12:23:10 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm
Good grief. How many times does it need repeating?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/klopp-and-hogan-declare-gratitude-lijnders-krawietz-and-matos

It is never a good idea to have a previous manager's assistant take over anyway.  Our new manager needs to have his own ideas, style.   Pep Lindjers would simply be viewed as Jurg's man and as soon as results dropped off the inevitable Klopp comparisons would begin.


Whoever our new manager is must be a clean slate for me.  No connection to the Klopp era at all.  Moyes was bacon face's man at Utd and that's set them back massively ever since. 


And Xabi fitst that profile perfectly. 


The only concern I have is how Xabi is going to evolve the side.  We have to think long term and Xabi won't have VVD/Salah at the club past probably 2026 if we are realistic.  We'll need a clear plan on how to replace these two before they go. 


Logged
Klopp that!

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 12:23:23 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 12:17:37 am
Can Zidane be convinced?

He's repeatedly turned down oil money at PSG and then even more oil money to manage in the Saudi league.


It seems as if he is hanging around for the Les Bleus job but surely being in club football must be attractive to him.

Zidane? Seriously?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,862
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 12:25:33 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 12:23:10 am
It is never a good idea to have a previous manager's assistant take over anyway. 


This has to be a joke.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,672
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 12:28:00 am »
Zidane and Simeone won't even enter into the conversation. The only club Simeone is likely to go to outside of Atletico is Inter Milan. Also his tactics would be the complete antithesis of what we've achieved. Any prospective new manager needs to have some philosophical alignment with our playing style and personnel.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 12:29:06 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 am
Does anyone watch Atletico week in week out? If so, would be interesting to hear how theyve evolved the way they play over the years, if at all.

Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.

Fans might very well have bitten your hands off for Simeone back in the doledrum days, but Jurgens greatness lies in not just his success but reminding fans what the clubs true identity, principles and values are in those successes. With that, it means more.

Why do you think nobody gives a shit about Citys treble, or Chelseas Champion League trophies? Because theres no narrative attached, no romance, no deeper meaning to their shallow successes. Our success is more deeply felt because of Jurgen and Rafa before him, upsetting the odds and doing it fairly.

Success by any means does not come without costs. For that reason, looking at the man and his dirty teams, Simeone is a big no.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,617
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 12:29:19 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 am

Its very unlikely to happen for multiple reasons, but Simeones CV cant be ignored when talking about elite managers. Hes like the sith version of Klopp, with all of the shithousery and dark arts that arrive with that - but hes done an incredible job of competing with Barca/Madrid over the years at both domestic and European level. The average LFC fan would have bit your hand off for him back in 2015; testament to the job Jurgen has done I guess.

I think it can and should be ignored when you take into account what a massive c*nt he is. Talk about not being a fit for this club.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 12:31:01 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:28:00 am
Zidane and Simeone won't even enter into the conversation. The only club Simeone is likely to go to outside of Atletico is Inter Milan. Also his tactics would be the complete antithesis of what we've achieved. Any prospective new manager needs to have some philosophical alignment with our playing style and personnel.

Philosophical alignment will this even be relevant? With a completely new manager and back room set up they will install their own way of playing and training. The culture at the club will transform, thats perhaps the most concerning obstacle.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,617
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 12:33:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
Has the time come where we're now judging the talents of how a Sporting Director works?  ;D

But what are we expecting him to do, Mole, just negotiate for the names the nerds hand him? Or does he need to have more about him? I'm not saying that Hughes lacks anything, but I'm wondering how he shot up the list - surely not just the nepotism of being Mickey's pal.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 12:35:33 am »
Huffed about all weekend, wasnt ready to think about Jürgens successor. Had a good look through this thread and watched the videos and read the articles. Has to be Xabi for me. Feels like there cant be a contender who can equal or exceed Klopp, but Im old enough to remember the equally devastating news of Shankly quitting, and his successor did ok.
I think Xabi has enough about him to step in and lead us in a good direction. 
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,847
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 12:37:31 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm
Which makes him useless if we want him longer than about three years then.

Oh hed have long fallen out with everyone before then anyway!
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,200
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 12:38:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm
Michael Edwards worked for us for a decade and yet beofre 2019 none of us knew who he was or what the fuck he did.

That's because he needed to bulk up when he first arrived here. A lot of people were saying it back then. He had all the attributes to become a great signing for us, but he was lacking in the physical department. As soon as he got that right, he made his breakthrough as loads of people had predicted when we signed him... ;)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,672
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 12:41:48 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:31:01 am
Philosophical alignment will this even be relevant? With a completely new manager and back room set up they will install their own way of playing and training. The culture at the club will transform, thats perhaps the most concerning obstacle.

It has to have some relevance, otherwise we'll end up having to buy a whole new set of players to accommodate a manager's specific way of playing. A massive part of FSG's process for the past decade has to been recruit and develop players with a specific playing style in mind. It's surely something a new manager would have to be aligned with. It's something Rodgers never got, which is why we ended up with the daft, wasteful compromise of one signing for him (Benteke) and one for the data boffins (Firmino)
Logged

Offline Roland Barthes

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • To be looked on as a text.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 12:43:43 am »
It has to be Alonso. The poesy of it cannot be overlooked. Everytime I try to conjure up his presence by our dugout at Anfield images of him stepping up to take the penalty kick against Dida in 2005 flash before my eyes and his name seems burned into the red fabric by divine rays. All the others are flagrantly lacking in the spiritual. And by the way, he has very good chances this season to win three trophies for Leverkusen, a team that has only won two trophies in its entire existence, and never the German championship which has been dominate by Bayern München since 2013; a year prior, the last team to win the Bundesliga that was not Bayern München was Klopp's Dortmund. Now, the dreadlock can be broken again by our very own Alonso, after a tortuous, if predictable, span of 11 years. You cannot ignore these connections; it'd just tempt the Most High.
Logged
Everything has a meaning, or nothing has.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,993
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 01:01:54 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 12:23:10 am
It is never a good idea to have a previous manager's assistant take over anyway.  Our new manager needs to have his own ideas, style.   Pep Lindjers would simply be viewed as Jurg's man and as soon as results dropped off the inevitable Klopp comparisons would begin.


Whoever our new manager is must be a clean slate for me.  No connection to the Klopp era at all.  Moyes was bacon face's man at Utd and that's set them back massively ever since. 


And Xabi fitst that profile perfectly. 


The only concern I have is how Xabi is going to evolve the side.  We have to think long term and Xabi won't have VVD/Salah at the club past probably 2026 if we are realistic.  We'll need a clear plan on how to replace these two before they go.
VVD and Salah going would be big blow no doubt. And it would be great if they could be part of the new era as they will undoubtedly still be good players. But at 33/34 at the end of their contracts, it's that time where you know there needs to be life after them also. It's a problem but one we'd be facing even if Klopp was still here.

A new boss having their chance of starting an era with their own big signings like the players we bought Klopp isn't the worst thing. Klopp will have left a very tasty team, couple of big signings and we are good to go for the next few years...
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,241
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 01:09:07 am »
We all move away from informed speculation because no-one is really informed, some (not everyone) have moved not only away from being informed but also have moved some distance from reality and LFC as we know it and want it to be.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,567
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 01:12:37 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:33:00 am
But what are we expecting him to do, Mole, just negotiate for the names the nerds hand him? Or does he need to have more about him? I'm not saying that Hughes lacks anything, but I'm wondering how he shot up the list - surely not just the nepotism of being Mickey's pal.

That's what he will be doing anyway on the rercuitment side. Obviosly he will have his own targets that he can discuss with Xabi and vice versa.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,785
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 01:18:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:09:20 am
You can hope for that but that cant be something that you can predict. Try to go too long term and you can miss the sight of the next few seasons.
I've got a feeling -admittedly based on little- that 3 or so year contracts might be the norm going forward. Just seems the way the game is going it's becoming more about the short term yield all round.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,617
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 01:42:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:37 am
That's what he will be doing anyway on the rercuitment side. Obviosly he will have his own targets that he can discuss with Xabi and vice versa.

Your spelling is a fucking atrocity.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 01:42:45 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 07:29:43 pm
They really don't.

As a player he achieved more than all our players.


Klopp has no awards as a player yet he inspires, mourinho is the same. Achievements at the player level just isnt relevant when it comes to management. Ppl only mention it with Alonso because theres no solid managerial record to point to. Virgil only has 2-3 seasons left at the very top of his game, why would he want to commit them to a manager with no solid record? Its entirely reasonable for him to be cautious over his future.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 02:51:58 am »
I like Xabi's style of play more than some of the other names floated. It's probably a minor quesion for hiring a manager, but I care about it. Leverkusen counter-attacks very well, and they do it like we did under Rafa during the Torres years--just beautiful, direct, one-touch passing through the lines. Their possession play and build up looks more like City to me, but the counter attacking is Rafa. I would fucking love to see that again. It could fit our current squad like a glove.
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 04:02:57 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
replacing 1 of the 2 best managers in the world is a hiding to nothing.

Maybe we should get the other one?
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 04:08:00 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 04:02:57 am
Maybe we should get the other one?
Crystal Palace will never let him go.  :-X
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 