You've not seen the signings they made this past summer have you? That Hungarian left back is really top talent nad they have Sinisterra.

He has signed a lot of players over a long period for Bournemouth. If you go through them the record is very, very mixed.
No. Thanks . Tuchel is serious downgrade on Klopp.
Almost every club he has taken over, has gone down in results and seems a obnoxious character.

Have they? Got PSG to a CL final, won a CL for Chelsea.
Has the time come where we're now judging the talents of how a Sporting Director works?  ;D
Michael Edwards worked for us for a decade and yet beofre 2019 none of us knew who he was or what the fuck he did.
It's a no then?
Not advocating for Tuchel at all, as hes a right pain in the backside and always falls out with clubs, but this is the sort of situation hed love - a really good squad already assembled. Hes very much like Guardiola, in that he has little interest (or no interest in fact!) in building.
Even if he could guarantee a league win every other year, I wouldn't want Simeone. Plays dull, defensive football and is one of the biggest proponents of the snide, scumbag, histrionic behavior that is increasingly making football completely unwatchable. Success doesn't need to come at any cost.

I don't know what it is about De Zerbi but I really don't fancy him at all - if we've learned anything from looking at Brighton over the last 18 or so months it's that players and managers alike, most look pretty average once they go elsewhere. They have an exceptional scouting system and one of the best management structures off the pitch and I just wonder how much of their burgeoning success is down to that and the stability and talent pool afforded by it. I'd never heard of him before he went there, but his prior credentials don't really stand out in any way in terms of top level experience - a brief and largely disastrous interm stint at Palermo, a last placed finish and relegation in his sole season at Benevento and a few unremarkable seasons at Sassuolo. Brighton looked good in patches last season but they also sprinkled in some absolute horror performances and I've not been all that impressed this season either. For all the clamour of them punching well above their weight, they finished 3 points ahead of Thomas Frank's Brentford last season and have completely lost their way this season after a promising start (3 wins from their last 15 league games).

Alonso is a an intriguing prospect but of course a risk, Emery I think is at his level, and the likes of Nagelsman and Tuchel don't really pass the no dickheads test.

Not a lot of obvious slam-dunk candidates really, but that's the price of sucess I suppose. Replacing Brendan was a piece of piss, replacing 1 of the 2 best managers in the world is a hiding to nothing.
Which makes him useless if we want him longer than about three years then.
Does a sporting director even matter in the context of our data department and having a manager? He clearly will just have to be someone fighting the nerds corner.
Dont see why any manager needs to go longer than that.
