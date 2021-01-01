« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 34528 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 07:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:48:55 pm
When are we gonna get the sporting director sorted - maybe they could have input into whoever it should be ? I've heard rumours about the guy at Bournemouth ?!

Apparently Michael Edwards knows him very well, having both worked together at Portsmouth. And to be honest Id be surprised if Edwards wasnt advising FSG on things. Dont think we would want to take the role himself - seems keen to pursue something new - but Im sure hes still close with Mike Gordon and is giving some advice if asked.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 07:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:47:46 pm
Hansi Flick speaks English.

But yes the rest is basically what Ive said in posts here, he has been a head coach at club level for so little time. His work has mostly been as an assistant or a technical director when it comes to club football.

Ah didn't know he spoke English. Fair enough.

He is a bit in the Zidane mold for me - I can't tell how much of his achievements are him and how much are the amazing team he had
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,224
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 07:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:02 pm
That doesn;t mean we're giving him the main job yer turnip.
Don't shoot the messenger Samuel 😜
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,922
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 07:23:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:59:32 pm
I take that back.

Ha. I can't see how support of the club can be tied to any one individual though. Maybe if life circumstances change or I just lose interest but not cos a manager leaves.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 07:24:24 pm »
Just on Richard Hughes as Sporting Director - seems the BBC had an article today saying hes favourite for the job:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/c0d717lvgg0o.amp
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,768
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 07:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:23:55 pm
Ha. I can't see how support of the club can be tied to any one individual though. Maybe if life circumstances change or I just lose interest but not cos a manager leaves.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:16:46 pm
Frank does a very good job in a club that is highly data driven and punches above its weight

Does that scale up to a bigger club?  Maybe, but theres a lot to like about the way he goes about his business.

If you want us playing like Stoke 2012 regen, then Thomas Frank should be the pick.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,578
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:50:46 pm
I've got my contact at Blackpool airport looking out for private jets booked by the club for outbound and inbound flights, to cover both the search and the unveiling
& The unforgettable Babelcopter?
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 04:52:30 pm

Neither has Xabi really though. All of the arguments against the other candidates apply to him too.

They really don't.

As a player he achieved more than all our players.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,578
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:45 pm



Sounds good. Do we know much about his backroom staff?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,578
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 07:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:23:55 pm
Ha. I can't see how support of the club can be tied to any one individual though. Maybe if life circumstances change or I just lose interest but not cos a manager leaves.
Agreed. I mean I'm not sure what it says when Jürgen is leaving in a better position than any of his predecessors did in decades prior & people want to stop following us. You'd want to see where this new manager and team take us moving forwards.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:23 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,554
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 07:35:37 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,814
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 07:38:57 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:33:43 pm
Wheres all the Thomas Frank stuff coming from? He literally plays a 4-5-1, and spends most of the game on set-pieces - I just cant see the fit

Ill firstly say I dont want Thomas Frank as our manager.

In his defence, he makes the best of what he has at Brentford. They are probably quite reliant on set pieces but he/the club see them as an opportunity they can take as a stage of.

He doesnt play 451, although he will play a back 5 away at the big sides, and occasionally at home. Hes also not averse to a centre back at full back but thats partly a case of making do because of injuries.

If he had better players at his disposal hed probably play better football. They were quite a decent watch in the Championship with a front three of Benrahma, Watkins and Mbuemo. Solid back four, full backs getting forward, solid midfield three, not averse to playing the channels and getting the ball forward quickly and getting the bulk of the goals from the front three.

But anyway, not bothered:D Doubt wed go for him so its all a bit of a non starter.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,768
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 07:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:37 pm


Dr Malte Kruger is a Bond villain, for sure.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 07:41:21 pm »
Itd be good to have the Daum twins at the club
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,768
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 07:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 07:41:21 pm
Itd be good to have the Daum twins at the club
Daum de Daum Daum Daum.....

spooky....
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 07:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:25:54 pm
If you want us playing like Stoke 2012 regen, then Thomas Frank should be the pick.
Frank manages Brentford they have a tiny budget. Their playing style isnt unconnected from this.

Would he play different football with more resources? Probably, yes.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:53:31 pm
He is indeed, it was a good show and David Ornstein had a lot of info of how we are looking so it was really interesting.

Some key takeaways?
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 07:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:16:17 pm
Apparently Michael Edwards knows him very well, having both worked together at Portsmouth. And to be honest Id be surprised if Edwards wasnt advising FSG on things. Dont think we would want to take the role himself - seems keen to pursue something new - but Im sure hes still close with Mike Gordon and is giving some advice if asked.
I see - hope you're right he's maybe having an input for SD role.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 07:52:40 pm »

Who is closest manager to Klopp style of play and achieved good results ?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,626
    • @hartejack
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 07:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 07:41:21 pm
Itd be good to have the Daum twins at the club

Triplets, weren't they?
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 07:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:52:40 pm
Who is closest manager to Klopp style of play and achieved good results ?

Tuchel probably
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 07:59:52 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 07:55:47 pm
Triplets, weren't they?

Yeah, Marcel, Marcel and Marcel
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:57:26 pm
Tuchel probably

I would have said, at Chelsea at least, he was the polar opposite of Klopp's style
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,223
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 08:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 07:41:21 pm
Itd be good to have the Daum twins at the club

More so........ the numbers are similar.



Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 08:31:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:43:15 pm
Frank manages Brentford they have a tiny budget. Their playing style isnt unconnected fro :Pm this.

Would he play different football  :Pwith more resources? Probably, yes.

Said the redcafe may 2013.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,441
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 08:38:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:43:15 pm
Frank manages Brentford they have a tiny budget. Their playing style isnt unconnected from this.

Would he play different football with more resources? Probably, yes.

Yeah probably but then what basis are you hiring him on
I cant see us hiring any coach that hasnt shown they can run a high pressing team effectively 

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,441
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:52:40 pm
Who is closest manager to Klopp style of play and achieved good results ?


Naglesman / De Zerbi .  Alonsos similar off the ball but bit different with it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 