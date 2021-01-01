Wheres all the Thomas Frank stuff coming from? He literally plays a 4-5-1, and spends most of the game on set-pieces - I just cant see the fit



Ill firstly say I dont want Thomas Frank as our manager.In his defence, he makes the best of what he has at Brentford. They are probably quite reliant on set pieces but he/the club see them as an opportunity they can take as a stage of.He doesnt play 451, although he will play a back 5 away at the big sides, and occasionally at home. Hes also not averse to a centre back at full back but thats partly a case of making do because of injuries.If he had better players at his disposal hed probably play better football. They were quite a decent watch in the Championship with a front three of Benrahma, Watkins and Mbuemo. Solid back four, full backs getting forward, solid midfield three, not averse to playing the channels and getting the ball forward quickly and getting the bulk of the goals from the front three.But anyway, not bothered :D Doubt wed go for him so its all a bit of a non starter.