When are we gonna get the sporting director sorted - maybe they could have input into whoever it should be ? I've heard rumours about the guy at Bournemouth ?!



Apparently Michael Edwards knows him very well, having both worked together at Portsmouth. And to be honest Iíd be surprised if Edwards wasnít advising FSG on things. Donít think we would want to take the role himself - seems keen to pursue something new - but Iím sure heís still close with Mike Gordon and is giving some advice if asked.