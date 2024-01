Yes I understand that, but we are not getting all the same elements are we? Ultimately we will all make our decisions as to what is important in how we follow the club and what brings us the most joy.



No we won't get the same elements because as you say he's a one off. But I've gone through quite a few managers in my time, and with one or two exceptions I respect and love most of them. Different managers bring different qualities to the table. I mean Bob god bless him would get pillared on social media today because of how he talked, but by god he could set up a wonderful football team. The fascination is in finding what it was in each manager that made them so unique. I take your last point, but some people can surprise you. I wasn't sure how Rafa would do when he first came here, but once here, the really good managers get what's important to the fans in the city. But sometimes they too have to learn before they become a part of the club.