Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1120 on: Today at 08:58:49 am
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 08:16:35 pm
I think De Zerbi should be the number one candidate. He has a track record of punching above his weight, of improving every club he has been at and his record this season is pretty good considering they have lost so many players over the years and are playing in Europe for the very first time in their history.

Despite losing their entire midfield in the summer and the extra workload, Brighton are above Newcastle, United and Chelsea in the league, through to the next stages in the FA cup and Europe.

Also his philosophy doesn't seem that far-off from Klopp's which should fit our current crop of players.

Listen, my heart says Xabi and I would be over the moon if he goes on to win the Bundesliga and then joins us on the back of that. But right now, it's too big a risk. For us and probably Xabi too.

Outside of Lijnders, I'm on this train of thought. The style of play he's implemented at Brighton is insane. They play like an elite club and has kept a ridiculously high standard this season despite losing key components of his team last year.
Cusamano

  Natural Police
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1121 on: Today at 09:06:13 am
Got to be Unai Emery for me, anyone else will be disappointing

Corbykop

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1122 on: Today at 09:09:16 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:41:11 am
I would be very surprised if FSG haven`t already been in touch with the agents of prospective candidates, including Xabi, to sound them out about taking an approach further.

At the moment, the 2 obvious choices are Alonso and De Zerbi, both for the same reasons. Clearly excellent coaches, punching above their weight and playing attractive footy. Any new manager is a risk. It always is.

FSG have supposedly know since Nov so knowing how they operate then wheels will have been put in motion already and as you say agents will have been sounded out
tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1123 on: Today at 09:17:51 am
Tentative links to Richard Hughes at Bournemouth for the sporting director role.
Eeyore

  JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1124 on: Today at 09:35:44 am
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 09:09:16 am
FSG have supposedly know since Nov so knowing how they operate then wheels will have been put in motion already and as you say agents will have been sounded out

According to the Athletic there has been no contact with any agents because they did not want News of Jurgens departure to leak.

I think there is a reasonable train of thought that we should get the Sporting Director in place first.

Get the managerial short list in order and then let the analytics team present that to the likes of Gordon, the new DoF and possibly Hogan.
So Howard Philips

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1125 on: Today at 09:37:50 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:35:44 am
According to the Athletic there has been no contact with any agents because they did not want News of Jurgens departure to leak.

I think there is a reasonable train of thought that we should get the Sporting Director in place first.

Get the managerial short list in order and then let the analytics team present that to the likes of Gordon, the new DoF and possibly Hogan.

That sounds like a logical and sensible process.

But who will consult the Bullens Wall? ;D
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1126 on: Today at 09:40:38 am
I'm all in on the Emery train. Think he has the best credentials for the job and less risk associated with appointing him compared to some of the reported front runners.
Oskar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1127 on: Today at 09:43:25 am
Ive come round more and more to the idea of De Zerbi over the weekend.

Id be happy with Xabi Alonso, I still think those two are the strongest candidates and most likely to end up the preferred option. But Im leaning more towards wanting De Zerbi to be the one we appoint.
clinical

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1128 on: Today at 09:49:55 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:17:51 am
Tentative links to Richard Hughes at Bournemouth for the sporting director role.

Their fans were celebrating when he left.
tubby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1129 on: Today at 09:55:54 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:55 am
Their fans were celebrating when he left.

Whose fans?  He's still at Bournemouth, isn't he?
No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1130 on: Today at 09:56:04 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:35:44 am
According to the Athletic there has been no contact with any agents because they did not want News of Jurgens departure to leak.

How naive of us, if true. As if there aren't ways of sounding out an agent without making it sound as if Jurgen's departure is imminent.

Iirc, we sounded out Jurgen long before he arrived, not just in terms of whether he would leave Dortmund at that moment (he wouldn't) but getting a handle on whether Liverpool held interest and if so, the degree of interest. We also interviewed him before we sacked Rodgers, so that the speculation as to whether it would be Klopp or Ancelotti was simply a pantomime.
Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1131 on: Today at 09:56:07 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:55 am
Their fans were celebrating when he left.
Wonder if they changed their minds after a few more games when they turned out to be good
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #1132 on: Today at 10:08:27 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:56:04 am
How naive of us, if true. As if there aren't ways of sounding out an agent without making it sound as if Jurgen's departure is imminent.

The club doesn't operate in that way though. The owners believe in a data driven recruitment policy. For me the likes of Spearman and his team will be crunching the numbers and creating a shortlist. They will then do background checks on those on the shortlist to ensure they are the right fit for the club.

Then presumably they would want the new SD to have an input.

I expect it to be a lengthy process unless someone moves for our main target.

To be honest I wouldn't be impressed if any of our targets were happy to discuss a move now they should be concentrating on this season with their existing club.
