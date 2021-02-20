« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 25271 times)

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,462
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm »
I don't watch German football on a weekly basis. Can someone please tell me what Alonso's style is like? I know he did a good job at Real Sociedad and he seems to be doing a great job at Leverkusen, but we all know there's a massive difference in the expectations required at LFC that there is at both of the clubs he's managed.

If you think of when Klopp came to us, he'd won the Bundesliga and got Dortmund to a CL final. He was a world class manager and used to managing and competing at the very top. We were a step up as a club, but he was coming into a team that were struggling to get into the top 4 regularly. We weren't consistently winning anything. The thing we were looking for as a fanbase was progress and to become competitive. We didn't believe so expectations weren't high to win every game.

Whoever takes over us has one hell of a pair of boots to fill.

We talk about how patient our fanbase is with new managers, but it's been almost a decade since that's happened. The league is far more competitive, social media is far bigger, the media is far more intense and the club is used to winning.

On the flip side, whoever gets it walks into one hell of a squad and should hit the ground running.

I just wonder if he's ready for the magnitude of the job that ours would be? Only time will tell if he is selected.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm by Always_A_Red »
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Dont know anything about Amorim so wont comment about that possibility. Ive actually been following Alonso a bit this season (out of personal interest) before Klopps bombshell. Again, havent watched a lot of full games (rarely do so outside Liverpool) but watched all highlights and have been reading about him through the season.

Considering the current selection of available managers, he is definitely on top of the list or at least up there. I think the positives have already been listed - has played for Liverpool, gets us, and importantly understands the pressure and demands of an elite club. His managerial ideas are also quite exciting - Bayer play really exciting football and importantly, very pragmatic football based on personnel available. When he came to Bayer last year, he focused on shoring up the defense first before instituting the style we see today. Another important thing is that he seems to improve players which is critical. So a lot of good things that are relevant for us.

The negatives, or more accurately the unknowns, are two fold for me. One, we havent really seen how he deals with challenges managerially. He has been having a charmed career so far but it would have been good to see how he deals with setbacks. We just dont have the info.

The other one that I havent dug into is how critical his current staff is to his success. We have seen Klopp be able to deal with the departures of Buvac and integrate Ljinders and Matos through his career. Is Alonsos success heavily dependent on his staff? The reason Im worried is because of the potential of a Gerrard situation where his staff left to take their own jobs and then the wheels came off at Aston Villa completely.

Without meaning too much disrespect to Gerrard, Alonso seems to be a different kettle of fish but thats from observing him so I just cant be sure.

My two cents!

Real Sociedad B played similarly to how Leverkusen play when he managed the former - compact and overloading the middle with short sharp passing, and I think it's generally assumed he is very hands on with implementing that style. Secondly, Bundesliga is a very breeding ground for managerial talent in the way the SPL is not. I say that as a Scot myself and just how hopeless the standard of coaching is there.

Xabi is certainly his own man but importantly he is reported to be an excellent man manager who commands the respect of his players. Empathetic and compassionate albeit in a quieter way than Klopp, add that to his playing career and players wouldn't be short of confidence in him. For all the statistical analysis that is underway for the search of our next manager, you can't measure data on such emotional intelligence and it shouldn't be underestimated. I'd hope this is a key consideration for FSG.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 12:20:30 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm


Linders is a great number 2, but the manager role is about leadership and decision making, Pep is a football nerd and doesnt have the presence/command of the dressing room

How the hell would you know that?
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,630
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 12:31:02 am »
Julian Nagelsmann is my pick. I wanted him to take over Klopp since his Leipzig days. Very good coach, great football and players improve under him. Got youth on his side, with years of experience.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 12:32:37 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:31:02 am
Julian Nagelsmann is my pick. I wanted him to take over Klopp since his Leipzig days. Very good coach, great football and players improve under him. Got youth on his side, with years of experience.

Goodness gracious, no way. You have to be kidding. Didn't impress at Bayern, is a Guardiola sycophant, extremely overrated and another neurotic insecure egotistical jerk similar to Tuchel and Guardiola.

Doing shite with Germany too.
Logged

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,991
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 12:35:12 am »
It's interesting to list the managers that Alonso has been managed by:

Off the top of my head:

John Toshack
Rafa Benitez
Manuel Pellegrini
José Mourinho
Pep Guardiola
Carlo Ancelotti

I can't remember all of the Real Sociedad managers or the Spanish national team managers. Can someone correct me if any of this is wrong and fill in the blanks?
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,195
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 12:44:04 am »
Vicente del Bosque and Luis Aragones for the Spanish national team...
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 12:46:53 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:44:04 am
Vicente del Bosque and Luis Aragones for the Spanish national team...
Iñaki Sáez as well.

Here are his club managers:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/xabi-alonso/leistungsdatentrainer/spieler/7476
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,612
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 01:02:04 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm
I cant see beyond Xabi Alonso. Attacking football on the front foot. Bring it on.

His connection with the club as a very highly regarded player is definitely nice to have, but if he wasnt a man of substance it wouldnt matter what he did as a player.

Xabi Alonso. And we wont look back.

Yep. There's no mortal lock sure thing like Klopp was in 2015 out there - we are going to have to take a chance on someone.

The thing that really baffles me is the idea that Xabi doesn't have charisma. I don't get that at all. It's fucking pouring off him, and always has been. He's class. And people are talking about our previous emotional connection to him as if it were a bad thing, as if we're incapable of seeing past that. That's just stupid. Our previous relationship is a massive positive on the balance sheet.

Klopp was never going to be here forever - there's nothing to be afraid of in giving Xabi a chance. Even if he's not "proven" enough, he has the right qualities for a person on whom you are placing a major bet.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 01:13:25 am »
I really wouldn't worry about Xabi's links to Madrid, he doesn't have the same connection as he does to Sociedad. Its just another great team he played for. Generally when you manage one of the top 10 clubs you don't move directly between them unless you are sacked and/or come to a natural end.

Think a lot of how we choose a successor will also come down to his coaching staff, how much he relies on them and what he himself brings to the table. We all saw how lost Gerrard was without Beale for example.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,486
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 01:17:09 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 08:16:35 pm
I think De Zerbi should be the number one candidate. He has a track record of punching above his weight, of improving every club he has been at and his record this season is pretty good considering they have lost so many players over the years and are playing in Europe for the very first time in their history.

Despite losing their entire midfield in the summer and the extra workload, Brighton are above Newcastle, United and Chelsea in the league, through to the next stages in the FA cup and Europe.

Also his philosophy doesn't seem that far-off from Klopp's which should fit our current crop of players.

Listen, my heart says Xabi and I would be over the moon if he goes on to win the Bundesliga and then joins us on the back of that. But right now, it's too big a risk. For us and probably Xabi too.


I feel the same.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,530
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 01:35:04 am »
Some of the journos saying that it will be pretty much impossible for the club to not announce the sucessor before the end of the season.  What caught the journos and evreyone off guard with Kloppo's news is that no one thought he would be leaving but now they do,so gossip spreads.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 01:39:13 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:17:09 am

I feel the same.

I don't and I don't want Frank near us either.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 01:41:50 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:20:30 am
How the hell would you know that?

Well he is deffo unashamedly a football nerd & he didn't do too well last time he took a top seat.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 03:09:23 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 08:16:35 pm
I think De Zerbi should be the number one candidate. He has a track record of punching above his weight, of improving every club he has been at and his record this season is pretty good considering they have lost so many players over the years and are playing in Europe for the very first time in their history.

Despite losing their entire midfield in the summer and the extra workload, Brighton are above Newcastle, United and Chelsea in the league, through to the next stages in the FA cup and Europe.

Also his philosophy doesn't seem that far-off from Klopp's which should fit our current crop of players.

Listen, my heart says Xabi and I would be over the moon if he goes on to win the Bundesliga and then joins us on the back of that. But right now, it's too big a risk. For us and probably Xabi too.

I was thinking the same thing and he is the closest to Klopp personality wise but reading more about his style it seems he is great at drilling his teams at keeping the ball for example but when it comes to defending not that good.

https://ipsofootball.com/defensive-disasters-how-serie-as-biggest-entertainers-are-their-own-worst-enemies/
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:07 am by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 03:27:09 am »
I see a lot of Lijnders talk focused on player respect, and I think that's with good reason. I don't mean that I doubt that the players respect Lijnders, but rather that it's a factor in the new hiring that I think is nearly, if not just as, important as tactical ability, etc. We're losing a manager who, at least as far as I can see, is virtually ideal in that area. He might not be everybody's best friend, but he'll go to the mat for you and if you do well you'll get a massive, genuine hug. And if you cross the line, he'll straightup shitcan you a la Sakho.

So, you've got to come into a club that's had that kind of atmosphere for 9 years. Nobody's going to earn the same kind of respect from the players as Klopp, but they'll have to pull off the same level of respect if they've got any hope of success. Can Lijnders do that? Can De Zerbi? Those are serious questions, by the way - I don't know anything about De Zerbi!

With Xabi, I think, it's barely in question. One of the greatest midfielders of the last 20 years, who basically had a sign saying 'future manager' on his back for his whole playing career? And enough managerial success to indicate that in the very least he knows what he's doing? I imagine that if we sign him, we'll have a summer of skepticism among the media and the supporters; but I don't think there'll be an ounce of it among the players.
Logged

Offline Menace2Sobriety

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 03:46:35 am »
Xabi is also just a class individual and Id be proud to call him my manager.

Keep Thiago around on his staff. It would be brilliant.
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 04:46:23 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:02:04 am
Yep. There's no mortal lock sure thing like Klopp was in 2015 out there - we are going to have to take a chance on someone.

This is a really great point. If you had asked most people two years ago would be Klopps successor, they probably would have named people who couldnt get near the job at this point. A lot of the next generation of hyped-up managers have been found wanting. Meanwhile, most of the major European leagues have devolved to the point where only one or two clubs can win the title, no matter who is managing them, an exception being Serie A, which was won by a mercurial weirdo who is never going to come here.

Our options look like young managers full of potential like Alonso, De Zerbi, or Amorim. The fact is, unlike with hiring Klopp, we wont know if we made the right choice for some time.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,394
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 05:17:58 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm
I don't watch German football on a weekly basis. Can someone please tell me what Alonso's style is like? I know he did a good job at Real Sociedad and he seems to be doing a great job at Leverkusen, but we all know there's a massive difference in the expectations required at LFC that there is at both of the clubs he's managed.

If you think of when Klopp came to us, he'd won the Bundesliga and got Dortmund to a CL final. He was a world class manager and used to managing and competing at the very top. We were a step up as a club, but he was coming into a team that were struggling to get into the top 4 regularly. We weren't consistently winning anything. The thing we were looking for as a fanbase was progress and to become competitive. We didn't believe so expectations weren't high to win every game.

Whoever takes over us has one hell of a pair of boots to fill.

We talk about how patient our fanbase is with new managers, but it's been almost a decade since that's happened. The league is far more competitive, social media is far bigger, the media is far more intense and the club is used to winning.

On the flip side, whoever gets it walks into one hell of a squad and should hit the ground running.

I just wonder if he's ready for the magnitude of the job that ours would be? Only time will tell if he is selected.

Alonso is definitely the coach and the style of play comes from him. There are plenty of video of him personally instructing the players. There is a great video of him personally crossing in the ball so the attackers can finish. Definitely a coach more than a manager.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 06:26:56 am »
What about Zidane? He ticks a lot of boxes. Has won the lot including the champions league 3 times in a row. Has the pulling power to bring in players and can cope with pressure.  The champions league is our competition and its his as well. Cant say I know too much about his football style but he is perhaps the proven candidate and is only 51.
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 06:28:20 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 06:26:56 am
What about Zidane? He ticks a lot of boxes. Has won the lot including the champions league 3 times in a row. Has the pulling power to bring in players and can cope with pressure.  The champions league is our competition and its his as well. Cant say I know too much about his football style but he is perhaps the proven candidate and is only 51.

Doesn't speak the language and is an absolute helmet.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 06:40:27 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 06:26:56 am
What about Zidane? He ticks a lot of boxes. Has won the lot including the champions league 3 times in a row. Has the pulling power to bring in players and can cope with pressure.  The champions league is our competition and its his as well. Cant say I know too much about his football style but he is perhaps the proven candidate and is only 51.

A quick look on youtube reminded me of the level of players he had at his disposal at Real. Looks like a shoe in for City if Pep goes.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 06:44:20 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 06:40:27 am
A quick look on youtube reminded me of the level of players he had at his disposal at Real. Looks like a shoe in for City if Pep goes.

I hope so.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 06:48:56 am »
Its a coin toss between Alonso and De Zerbi I feel. Hard to see us going with any of the other options out there. Like our previous appointments under FSG (aside from Kenny), it will be someone young, with an attacking/pressing style who has a record of improving players and working with a modest budget.

I cant see them going from Klopp to someone like Nagelsmann, for example.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 06:49:46 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:02:04 am
Yep. There's no mortal lock sure thing like Klopp was in 2015 out there - we are going to have to take a chance on someone.

The thing that really baffles me is the idea that Xabi doesn't have charisma. I don't get that at all. It's fucking pouring off him, and always has been. He's class. And people are talking about our previous emotional connection to him as if it were a bad thing, as if we're incapable of seeing past that. That's just stupid. Our previous relationship is a massive positive on the balance sheet.

Klopp was never going to be here forever - there's nothing to be afraid of in giving Xabi a chance. Even if he's not "proven" enough, he has the right qualities for a person on whom you are placing a major bet.

I had the same thought after reading a few posts on this topic. It's like some think charisma = boisterous extroversion, when charisma comes in many forms - Xabi's thoughtful, eloquent, elegant style is a great example of it. Jurgen has charisma in a different way and there's no way we can replace that, but Xabi Alonso is a fucking cool dude.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 06:56:40 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 06:26:56 am
What about Zidane? He ticks a lot of boxes. Has won the lot including the champions league 3 times in a row. Has the pulling power to bring in players and can cope with pressure.  The champions league is our competition and its his as well. Cant say I know too much about his football style but he is perhaps the proven candidate and is only 51.

There in lies the problem - his football style appears to be "Get the best players on the planet in the best team on the planet, and tell them to go out there and play football"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 