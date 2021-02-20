I don't watch German football on a weekly basis. Can someone please tell me what Alonso's style is like? I know he did a good job at Real Sociedad and he seems to be doing a great job at Leverkusen, but we all know there's a massive difference in the expectations required at LFC that there is at both of the clubs he's managed.



If you think of when Klopp came to us, he'd won the Bundesliga and got Dortmund to a CL final. He was a world class manager and used to managing and competing at the very top. We were a step up as a club, but he was coming into a team that were struggling to get into the top 4 regularly. We weren't consistently winning anything. The thing we were looking for as a fanbase was progress and to become competitive. We didn't believe so expectations weren't high to win every game.



Whoever takes over us has one hell of a pair of boots to fill.



We talk about how patient our fanbase is with new managers, but it's been almost a decade since that's happened. The league is far more competitive, social media is far bigger, the media is far more intense and the club is used to winning.



On the flip side, whoever gets it walks into one hell of a squad and should hit the ground running.



I just wonder if he's ready for the magnitude of the job that ours would be? Only time will tell if he is selected.