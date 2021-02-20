I see a lot of Lijnders talk focused on player respect, and I think that's with good reason. I don't mean that I doubt that the players respect Lijnders, but rather that it's a factor in the new hiring that I think is nearly, if not just as, important as tactical ability, etc. We're losing a manager who, at least as far as I can see, is virtually ideal in that area. He might not be everybody's best friend, but he'll go to the mat for you and if you do well you'll get a massive, genuine hug. And if you cross the line, he'll straightup shitcan you a la Sakho.



So, you've got to come into a club that's had that kind of atmosphere for 9 years. Nobody's going to earn the same kind of respect from the players as Klopp, but they'll have to pull off the same level of respect if they've got any hope of success. Can Lijnders do that? Can De Zerbi? Those are serious questions, by the way - I don't know anything about De Zerbi!



With Xabi, I think, it's barely in question. One of the greatest midfielders of the last 20 years, who basically had a sign saying 'future manager' on his back for his whole playing career? And enough managerial success to indicate that in the very least he knows what he's doing? I imagine that if we sign him, we'll have a summer of skepticism among the media and the supporters; but I don't think there'll be an ounce of it among the players.