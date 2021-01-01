Dont know anything about Amorim so wont comment about that possibility. Ive actually been following Alonso a bit this season (out of personal interest) before Klopps bombshell. Again, havent watched a lot of full games (rarely do so outside Liverpool) but watched all highlights and have been reading about him through the season.



Considering the current selection of available managers, he is definitely on top of the list or at least up there. I think the positives have already been listed - has played for Liverpool, gets us, and importantly understands the pressure and demands of an elite club. His managerial ideas are also quite exciting - Bayer play really exciting football and importantly, very pragmatic football based on personnel available. When he came to Bayer last year, he focused on shoring up the defense first before instituting the style we see today. Another important thing is that he seems to improve players which is critical. So a lot of good things that are relevant for us.



The negatives, or more accurately the unknowns, are two fold for me. One, we havent really seen how he deals with challenges managerially. He has been having a charmed career so far but it would have been good to see how he deals with setbacks. We just dont have the info.



The other one that I havent dug into is how critical his current staff is to his success. We have seen Klopp be able to deal with the departures of Buvac and integrate Ljinders and Matos through his career. Is Alonsos success heavily dependent on his staff? The reason Im worried is because of the potential of a Gerrard situation where his staff left to take their own jobs and then the wheels came off at Aston Villa completely.



Without meaning too much disrespect to Gerrard, Alonso seems to be a different kettle of fish but thats from observing him so I just cant be sure.



My two cents!