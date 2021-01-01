« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 23549 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:07:53 pm
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.

Not a chance.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 10:07:13 pm »
well because Alonso didn't come from the boot room... different kettle of fish altogether.




Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 09:21:57 pm
.
.
Managerial experience when appointed manager of LFC:
____________________________________________
.
.
Bob Paisley: ....... Zero
Joe Fagan:.......... Zero
Kenny Dalglish..... Zero

All three went on to be very successful managers so why is Alonso's relative inexperience considered to be a problem?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Maybe the club with bamboozle us all and appoint Pep (Llinders) as manager after the wolves game. I always thought he was brilliant as Klopps 2nd seeing his interviews. Loves the club. Knows it inside out. Respected by the players. Klopp has acknowledged his input and tactics. We did ok with bob taking over from shanks.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 10:14:31 pm »
he's already been announced as leaving as well though, right?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 10:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:12:05 pm
Maybe the club with bamboozle us all and appoint Pep (Llinders) as manager after the wolves game. I always thought he was brilliant as Klopps 2nd seeing his interviews. Loves the club. Knows it inside out. Respected by the players. Klopp has acknowledged his input and tactics. We did ok with bob taking over from shanks.

I wouldn't have been keen before Klopp's announcement but ever since Friday, in fact might have balked at the idea but the more I thought about it, the more it makes sense.

I'd probably still advocate for a new man coming in, preference Alonso, but to not even give Pep a sniff of a chance to prove himself in the recruitment process is a tad strange given his credentials.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 10:15:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:13:26 pm
You realize that Alonso played for Madrid, right? That basically rules him out of going to Barcelona.

Didnt Luis Enrique manage them?

Completely different I know. :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 10:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 08:49:03 pm
What about Thomas frank ?
He seems to approach the game a lot like Klopp, so maybe a smoother transition. He is better than their current position suggests I think..
He is definitely. Tactically mature as well.
My 2nd preference if Alonso says no.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 10:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 10:07:13 pm
well because Alonso didn't come from the boot room... different kettle of fish altogether.





Kenny didn't come from the boot room though.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 10:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:18:02 pm
Kenny didn't come from the boot room though.
And neither did Klopp...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 10:18:59 pm »
How many times must it be said that Kloppo's assitants are leaving too?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 10:19:12 pm »
Just putting it out there.

Would love Xabi , that would be my first choice.

De Zerbi.seems a likeable chap but 

Rafa. Loved him almost/ equal to my love for Jurgen both gave (are giving) all they could for us.

Rafas family still on the Wirral.
I am still in shock about Jurgen.but Xabi or Rafa would be beautiful. Either would be given 100% backing ,and if it didnt work .no regrets .
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 10:19:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:18:38 pm
And neither did Klopp...

Das boot room then?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 10:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:02:13 pm
Some really good point on here. Think most want alonso. Personally I would like someone who has won a title somewhere. When Klopp came he had won the title in Germany and got Dortmund to a European cup final also. I think its important that someone has done it elsewhere and got his team over the line. The other question is we need the senior players to want to play for the next man. We have some big contract renewals coming up.

Reading between the lines, you mean Mourinho, dont you?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 10:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 10:19:12 pm
Just putting it out there.

Would love Xabi , that would be my first choice.

De Zerbi.seems a likeable chap but 

Rafa. Loved him almost/ equal to my love for Jurgen both gave (are giving) all they could for us.

Rafas family still on the Wirral.
I am still in shock about Jurgen.but Xabi or Rafa would be beautiful. Either would be given 100% backing ,and if it didnt work .no regrets .

Rafa's time has passed.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 10:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:18:02 pm
Kenny didn't come from the boot room though.

Raised by them though eh.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 10:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 10:19:12 pm
Just putting it out there.

Would love Xabi , that would be my first choice.

De Zerbi.seems a likeable chap but 

Rafa. Loved him almost/ equal to my love for Jurgen both gave (are giving) all they could for us.

Rafas family still on the Wirral.
I am still in shock about Jurgen.but Xabi or Rafa would be beautiful. Either would be given 100% backing ,and if it didnt work .no regrets .

Hard no on Rafa. Love the man, but it would be a disaster.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:19:31 pm
Das boot room then?
;D
One of my all-time favorite movies, btw.
Excellent, excellent, excellent!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:21:11 pm
;D
One of my all-time favorite movies, btw.
Excellent, excellent, excellent!

Cracking ending   ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 10:24:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:20:43 pm
Raised by them though eh.

Yeah absolutely, a product of it for sure...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 10:25:27 pm »
Honestly find the Lijnders shouts mental. Being a manager is completely different to being an assistant, and other than the odd tidbit of information we receive, we really don't know how much say he currently has or what he fully contributes.  Obviously he's very good at his job, but the jump up is huge. He also failed pretty miserably in the one managerial job he did have.

Not as crazy as the Thomas Frank shouts though. Think I've seen it written a dozen times now that he sets up his teams similar to Klopp and I can only assume that no one has watched Brentford play over the last 12 months.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 10:27:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:24:11 pm
Cracking ending   ;D
So good. That boat was a personifiction of the captain.
Think I'll go watch it again! ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 10:27:54 pm »
 

Linders is a great number 2, but the manager role is about leadership and decision making, Pep is a football nerd and doesnt have the presence/command of the dressing room
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:18:59 pm
How many times must it be said that Kloppo's assitants are leaving too?

What?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 10:43:05 pm »
Pretty sure were gonna grab Alonso and de zerbi wil head to Barca.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 10:49:37 pm »
Not sure what it is with De Zerbi but I'm not overly keen for some reason. Clearly a good manager but I dunno. Maybe because he gels his hair in his mid 40s. Something makes me not want him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 10:51:14 pm »
From the little Ive read of him, Amorim does sound interesting. Not even 40 yet and won the domestic cup three times - once at Braga and twice at Sporting - and has a league title with the latter. Has then too of the league currently. Not like its an easy league either considering he has to deal with both Benfica and Porto. Has done relatively well in Europe too, knocking Arsenal out of the Europa last year. Think some will be concerned hes another Villas Boas but Id be intrigued if the club looked closer at him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:51:14 pm
From the little Ive read of him, Amorim does sound interesting. Not even 40 yet and won the domestic cup three times - once at Braga and twice at Sporting - and has a league title with the latter. Has then too of the league currently. Not like its an easy league either considering he has to deal with both Benfica and Porto. Has done relatively well in Europe too, knocking Arsenal out of the Europa last year. Think some will be concerned hes another Villas Boas but Id be intrigued if the club looked closer at him.

You stole my thunder a bit because since yesterday i have been reading up on him as well and as you say his background is impressive and he comes armed with a lot of silverware. Issue would be speaking English and we have an experienced squad, do they react well to someone most havent heard of?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 11:07:34 pm »
Dont know anything about Amorim so wont comment about that possibility. Ive actually been following Alonso a bit this season (out of personal interest) before Klopps bombshell. Again, havent watched a lot of full games (rarely do so outside Liverpool) but watched all highlights and have been reading about him through the season.

Considering the current selection of available managers, he is definitely on top of the list or at least up there. I think the positives have already been listed - has played for Liverpool, gets us, and importantly understands the pressure and demands of an elite club. His managerial ideas are also quite exciting - Bayer play really exciting football and importantly, very pragmatic football based on personnel available. When he came to Bayer last year, he focused on shoring up the defense first before instituting the style we see today. Another important thing is that he seems to improve players which is critical. So a lot of good things that are relevant for us.

The negatives, or more accurately the unknowns, are two fold for me. One, we havent really seen how he deals with challenges managerially. He has been having a charmed career so far but it would have been good to see how he deals with setbacks. We just dont have the info.

The other one that I havent dug into is how critical his current staff is to his success. We have seen Klopp be able to deal with the departures of Buvac and integrate Ljinders and Matos through his career. Is Alonsos success heavily dependent on his staff? The reason Im worried is because of the potential of a Gerrard situation where his staff left to take their own jobs and then the wheels came off at Aston Villa completely.

Without meaning too much disrespect to Gerrard, Alonso seems to be a different kettle of fish but thats from observing him so I just cant be sure.

My two cents!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 11:11:03 pm »
Putting this in here as the other topic was locked as I was typing it. 😅 Tbf it is more about Jurgen's successor.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:36:40 pm
I assume you mean the end of May.  no way in hell will we announce something like that while he's still in charge, esp if we are in a final (or 2).

I think we'll hear something before May. At the very least, there will be an agreement in principle with the manager and club concerned  - and perhaps he will also want to have the chance to say goodbye to his club and its supporters, and give them time to come to terms with it.

The club will not want to deal with the frenzy of ridiculous speculation all the way into May - not with a potential title run in and finals on.the cards. It'll just be a huge distraction and drag the club down.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 11:13:33 pm »
With the exception of Klopp and Guardiola I get the impression that every other manager on the planet is gettable this summer for LFC. So in that vein- we are spoilt for choice.

Will FSG make the right choice is the bigger question.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 11:15:51 pm »
Not sure of the point of all of this right now.

I trust the club to do the right thing.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 10:19:12 pm
Just putting it out there.

Would love Xabi , that would be my first choice.

De Zerbi.seems a likeable chap but 

Rafa. Loved him almost/ equal to my love for Jurgen both gave (are giving) all they could for us.

Rafas family still on the Wirral.
I am still in shock about Jurgen.but Xabi or Rafa would be beautiful. Either would be given 100% backing ,and if it didnt work .no regrets .
Rafa? are you kidding I love the man for what he did but Rafa is so washed like 10 years past his sell by date.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 11:18:34 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:07:53 pm
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.
Take a deep breath. Im a romantic, but it wouldnt even be close.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 11:20:50 pm »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 11:28:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:02:56 pm
You stole my thunder a bit because since yesterday i have been reading up on him as well and as you say his background is impressive and he comes armed with a lot of silverware. Issue would be speaking English and we have an experienced squad, do they react well to someone most havent heard of?

His English is very good - https://youtu.be/0PMyCPuIjVM?si=9WD6wK6E9kvXy7eK

Agree on the other point though, Alonsos playing career means hed likely command instant respect from the current squad and would help with potential signings too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 11:30:36 pm »
I think the club do well to control the narrative at times.

Saying that Lijnders is leaving his post too could be a very clever way of taking the heat and focus off the situation if indeed they wanted him to take over.

My guess though is that he's a top training ground coach and seen as a bit of a football dork by the squad, in a nice way.

He'd struggle to gain enough respect and authority I'd assume.

Alonso is young in his career but I take confidence from his sides having a strong and fairly unique identity already and our squad matches up well with his set up. You could even say he wouldn't really need to sign anyone initially.
