Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/xabi-alonso-bayer-leverkusen-liverpool/

Interesting summary of Alonso and his tactics. Somewhat consistent with the game against Gladbach last night, he does love to overload the centre and play through there. Doesn't mix it up like we do under Jurgen though which is my main concern, nullifying those direct varied passes that so many of our players do so brilliantly would somewhat neuter our team and, dare I say it, make us more predictable?

A top manager should be flexible to change however, and that's where the true test for Xabi would lie if he were to come here.

He's my first choice, but there's no certainties with this appointment like we felt we had with Klopp.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:23 pm
I may be wrong and Dim can correct me, but his time with Bayern in his first (only?) Full season while Munich won they weren't massively impressive in style of play - they won the league but of course they did, but it wasn't an amazing display of the best team in the world, which they had some argument to be at that time.

Flick always seems to me as a good coach but maybe not the best manager
He also won the CL to compete the treble, for only a second time in Bayern's entire history.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:23 pm
I may be wrong and Dim can correct me, but his time with Bayern in his first (only?) Full season while Munich won they weren't massively impressive in style of play - they won the league but of course they did, but it wasn't an amazing display of the best team in the world, which they had some argument to be at that time.

Flick always seems to me as a good coach but maybe not the best manager

Didnt he win the CL in the Covid year? The famous Thiago shouting in the dugout one?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I cant see beyond Xabi Alonso. Attacking football on the front foot. Bring it on.

His connection with the club as a very highly regarded player is definitely nice to have, but if he wasnt a man of substance it wouldnt matter what he did as a player.

Xabi Alonso. And we wont look back.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Mentioned Hansi Flick yesterday, I do think theres a strong argument for him. He wasnt at Bayern for long but he won every trophy possible including the Champions League. Made a mistake in leaving to take the Germany job which was undoubtedly a failure but Im not sure how much can be read into it. My view is the next manager will be a relatively short term one, so someone with his experience could be exactly what we need.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:07:53 pm
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.

I get this, but we sacked Kenny, so after that, nothing's off the table really.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:24:21 pm
It is a very thin pool, there is a complete lack of world class managers and the group below with potentially world class managers is probably even thinner.  If not Alonso, who ?

I'm not sure if it's even necessarily that. In the years since we hired Klopp it has become increasingly harder for clubs outside of a select few to compete for titles and cups. For example, in the years since Klopp has been Liverpool manager, the Europa League has only been won by one club outside of Spain and England (Eintracht Frankfurt). In the previous eight seasons, the winners included clubs from Russia, Ukraine and Portugal. The only winner of the Bundesliga during that period has been Bayern Munich with Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as the only runners-up.  In the previous eight seasons, three different sides won (Bayern, Dortmund, Wolfsburg) and there were six different runners-up (Wolfsburg, Dortmund, Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and Werder Bremen). Ligue 1 has only had three different winners in the past eight seasons (PSG, Lille, Monaco) it had six different winners in the prior eight seasons (Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Montpellier, Lille, PSG)

Managers are also given less time to work out their mistakes. Liverpool is a rarity. It should be any manager's dream. Buy into the culture of the team and the city and you'll be accorded more leeway here than at pretty much any other European club. Nobody does 'cult of the manager' like us. Nobody else has banners and scarves with the faces and names of famous managers on them. A talented manager could go to a club like PSG and be tossed aside if they can't meet the lofty expectations (i.e. Tuchel, Pochettino, Emery). At these clubs to use Tuchel's description of his time there, they are more politician than coach.

The skill set to manage Liverpool is going to be quite different to any other manager of a club in the top five leagues. We need someone who can develop players, including those in-house, rather than looking to the market for a solution. We need someone who will fit in with a data-driven approach to player recruitment and assessment. We buy players with 3/4 of the ability/trajectory to be world class, rather than ready made stars. I think potential and ability will be assessed differently by Spearman and his team. It may not necessarily be based on trophies won, but on the likelihood of growing into the role.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:07:53 pm
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.

Wouldnt come close, not a chance.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 08:04:08 pm
Or maybe its about giving it more time to assess before making a knee-jerk decision on the single most important role at the football club. I bet whoever decided Andy Carroll was good enough for us after 6 months of league football for Newcastle had this attitude as well. Looked a world-beater for half a season then bang-average for the rest of his career.

Check out Sami Hyypia's record as a manager.
Joined Leverkusen April 2012
Halfway through 2012/2013, they were second in the Bundesliga and had already beaten Bayern Munich once, and had qualified from their group in the Champions League. Finished the season in 3rd place.

Pretty similar trajectory to Xabi at the start.

Ended up sacked the season after, and sacked at every job he subsequently took.

I think when Hyypia started his tenure at Leverkusen, he was essentially a co-manager with Sascha Lewandowski, and it was Lewandowski who did all the actual coaching. At the end of that successful first season, Lewandowski went back to his previous role at the club, Hyypia became the sole manager, and it all went downhill from there.

My understanding is that Xabi is a more hands-on coach, so hopefully we wouldn't see the same situation here.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 09:03:00 pm
Alonso, a manager's son, and an adopted son of Liverpool certainly from vibes point a view feels spot on. As a manager he seems to have received nothing but high praise from all corners. You have to think we're looking for someone who can mentor the many younger players we have coming through. I can't think of anyone better than Xabi. Then there's the nice bonus of being able to speak 4 languages. Communicating in Spanish with Núñez and Diaz any future South American signings is another nice box to tick.

Of the others, one name I'm surprised I have seen in here yet is Michel. Similarly to Alonso, doing an incredible job with Girona with less resources and on the trajectory of dethroning the Goliath of the Goliath's Real Madrid. There's no doubt, like Alonso he'll move onto a bigger club in the near future and you would have think FSG have run the rule over him.

Would think City would torpedo that in some underhand way
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:08:26 pm
Mentioned Hansi Flick yesterday, I do think theres a strong argument for him. He wasnt at Bayern for long but he won every trophy possible including the Champions League. Made a mistake in leaving to take the Germany job which was undoubtedly a failure but Im not sure how much can be read into it. My view is the next manager will be a relatively short term one, so someone with his experience could be exactly what we need.

I think there are too many things going against Flick. For starters he's 59 next month and has only ever worked outside of Germany once in 2006 as an assistant at RB Salzburg. That said, if he hadn't pined for the German job so aggressively he might still be at Bayern. But I agree, people need to get on board with the idea that the next manager is likely here for 3-4 years, rather than almost the best part of a decade.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:01 pm
Didnt he win the CL in the Covid year? The famous Thiago shouting in the dugout one?

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:06:17 pm
He also won the CL to compete the treble, for only a second time in Bayern's entire history.

Yeah he did, in a season he took over halfway from Kovac. And I am not diminishing that, but I just remember his season after that the talk was that he just wasn't all that as a manager just that Bayern team was utterly supreme, and Germany job after that doesn't give me much confidence either

Was it a good coach who knew Munich taking over the only side that looked comparable to ourselves and City or is he an elite level manager?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Maybe we should just get Xabi in first, before worrying about how to sack him if things go wrong  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:13:15 pm
Maybe we should just get Xabi in first, before worrying about how to sack him if things go wrong  ;D

I'm more worried if he'll leave that behemoth Leverkusen at the start of his project for little us to be honest
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:07:53 pm
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.
Not how I feel. Firstly, he'll get almost unprecedented leeway. He's hardly going to go full Potter at Chelsea, or Moyes at United.

If it doesn't ultimately work out then we can move on, and at least sleep easier knowing at least we gave it a try. Imagine dithering and seeing him take up the reigns at Bayern and watching them fly. That is what pain looks like.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:09:20 pm
I'm not sure if it's even necessarily that. In the years since we hired Klopp it has become increasingly harder for clubs outside of a select few to compete for titles and cups. For example, in the years since Klopp has been Liverpool manager, the Europa League has only been won by one club outside of Spain and England (Eintracht Frankfurt). In the previous eight seasons, the winners included clubs from Russia, Ukraine and Portugal. The only winner of the Bundesliga during that period has been Bayern Munich with Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as the only runners-up.  In the previous eight seasons, three different sides won (Bayern, Dortmund, Wolfsburg) and there were six different runners-up (Wolfsburg, Dortmund, Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and Werder Bremen). Ligue 1 has only had three different winners in the past eight seasons (PSG, Lille, Monaco) it had six different winners in the prior eight seasons (Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Montpellier, Lille, PSG)

Managers are also given less time to work out their mistakes. Liverpool is a rarity. It should be any manager's dream. Buy into the culture of the team and the city and you'll be accorded more leeway here than at pretty much any other European club. Nobody does 'cult of the manager' like us. Nobody else has banners and scarves with the faces and names of famous managers on them. A talented manager could go to a club like PSG and be tossed aside if they can't meet the lofty expectations (i.e. Tuchel, Pochettino, Emery). At these clubs to use Tuchel's description of his time there, they are more politician than coach.

The skill set to manage Liverpool is going to be quite different to any other manager of a club in the top five leagues. We need someone who can develop players, including those in-house, rather than looking to the market for a solution. We need someone who will fit in with a data-driven approach to player recruitment and assessment. We buy players with 3/4 of the ability/trajectory to be world class, rather than ready made stars. I think potential and ability will be assessed differently by Spearman and his team. It may not necessarily be based on trophies won, but on the likelihood of growing into the role.

I think this is the crux of the matter, I'd like to see a manager continue to develop our youth academy rather than buying second rate knock offs from other European leagues. Given the expanded number of games in a season, its imperative we hire a coach who is fully behind continuing Klopp and co's sterling work with the academy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:07:53 pm
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.

It absolutely would not, doesnt come close.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:13:58 pm
I'm more worried if he'll leave that behemoth Leverkusen at the start of his project for little us to be honest
I know!  ;D  He'll just have to get over it somehow, bless!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Whoever comes in will be an obvious drop off from our greatest manager in modern history.

Without there being a large group of experienced winners available, well be taking a gamble regardless of who comes in. So that being said, Id rather take that risk on someone like Xabi. A man who understands the ethos of the clubs and the fanbase.

Although we definitely dont need an overhaul, there probably will be teething issues in the beginning so its best to get some in thats universally liked, and is showing great promise in the early stages of their career.



Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:08:26 pm
Mentioned Hansi Flick yesterday, I do think theres a strong argument for him. He wasnt at Bayern for long but he won every trophy possible including the Champions League. Made a mistake in leaving to take the Germany job which was undoubtedly a failure but Im not sure how much can be read into it. My view is the next manager will be a relatively short term one, so someone with his experience could be exactly what we need.

Yeah, it's a tricky one - managing a national team seems so different to managing a club that it's hard to know how much weight to put on failure in the former. Flick didn't exactly have the richest pool of German talent to draw from.

I would prefer him over someone like Nagelsmann.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:08:26 pm
Mentioned Hansi Flick yesterday, I do think theres a strong argument for him. He wasnt at Bayern for long but he won every trophy possible including the Champions League. Made a mistake in leaving to take the Germany job which was undoubtedly a failure but Im not sure how much can be read into it. My view is the next manager will be a relatively short term one, so someone with his experience could be exactly what we need.

I agree with you on the short term thing. I too believe the next manager will be here a couple of years so an experienced head is not a bad shout.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 09:00:57 pm
....... Alonso is probably the most inexperienced of the lot.......
.
.
Managerial experience when appointed manager of LFC:
____________________________________________
.
.
Bob Paisley: ....... Zero
Joe Fagan:.......... Zero
Kenny Dalglish..... Zero

All three went on to be very successful managers so why is Alonso's relative inexperience considered to be a problem?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:54:05 pm
Sometimes a manager fits. I would say Alonso's managerial record stands scrutiny against the likes of Dalglish first time, Rafa when he got the Valencia job or the likes of Ped at Barca or Zidane at Madrid.

If we can get the DoF sorted and rebuild the senior football side of the club then Alonso would be inheriting a very good set of players. Usually managers get a chance because the last manager has failed and the team needs major surgery.

For me we need someone who understands the pressures that come with representing LFC and above all someone who understands that what we need now is a light touch and not major upheaval.For me Alonso has the stellar football IQ and lack of ego to be able to do that.
Spot one. Lots of good sense in there.
Throw in his impressive medal haul that make any footballer in the world admire him and that seals it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:23 pm
I may be wrong and Dim can correct me, but his time with Bayern in his first (only?) Full season while Munich won they weren't massively impressive in style of play - they won the league but of course they did, but it wasn't an amazing display of the best team in the world, which they had some argument to be at that time.

Flick always seems to me as a good coach but maybe not the best manager

yeah Flick is a bit of a strange one really.  His time at Bayern may seem legendary to those on the outside, but all he seemed to do was takes the brakes of Kovacs very rigid tactics and let the Bayern players do what they always want to do - play attacking football. And he got lucky in a way to win the CL in the covid season they played that knockout tournament on neutral ground, with 1 off games. 

Prior to that stint as head coach of Bayern he hadnt been a head coach since 2005 with Hoffenheim in the lower leagues.  He mostly was an assistant coach or sporting director. 

I also got the impression he too the Germany gig as soon as he got offered it thinking it was an easier job than Bayern, but ended up struggling badly and getting sacked.   So a big time swerve for me! Friends with Kloppo though, so at least he has that going for him  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:36 pm
I agree with you on the short term thing. I too believe the next manager will be here a couple of years so an experienced head is not a bad shout.

Its funny, in 2015 it was between Klopp and Ancelotti. The feeling at the time was that Carlo would have been ideal for an elite side but not one that needed to be built from the ground one. Thanks to the unbelievable job Klopp and others have done, almost a decade on and you could argue that its an Ancelotti type hire we need. Someone who can work with our world class squad and help with its evolution rather than having to lead a revolution.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:28:39 pm
Its funny, in 2015 it was between Klopp and Ancelotti. The feeling at the time was that Carlo would have been ideal for an elite side but not one that needed to be built from the ground one. Thanks to the unbelievable job Klopp and others have done, almost a decade on and you could argue that its an Ancelotti type hire we need. Someone who can work with our world class squad and help with its evolution rather than having to lead a revolution.

Kind of like when Spurs went from Pochettino to Conte and Mourinho.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:28:39 pm
Its funny, in 2015 it was between Klopp and Ancelotti. The feeling at the time was that Carlo would have been ideal for an elite side but not one that needed to be built from the ground one. Thanks to the unbelievable job Klopp and others have done, almost a decade on and you could argue that its an Ancelotti type hire we need. Someone who can work with our world class squad and help with its evolution rather than having to lead a revolution.

Yep agree. Thing also to remember is that the next manager most likely has to manage the transition where we could lose two of our top 4 performers in Salah and Van Dijk at least within the next season or two. Its a huge task that could swallow a young manager up.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:21:59 pm
Spot one. Lots of good sense in there.
Throw in his impressive medal haul that make any footballer in the world admire him and that seals it.
Not just tactics either. With Alonso alongside their DoF, Leverkusen made some very astute moves in the transfer market last summer.

To me, that's very important especially when you remember the shitshow we suffered under Rodgers.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:31:41 pm
Kind of like when Spurs went from Pochettino to Conte and Mourinho.

Worked out brilliantly there too right?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Dont agree with getting a short term fix just because we have a very good group of players.

Having a leader with long term ambitions means youre more likely to see the kind of development weve had with players like Trent and Curtis.

Also its usually not the sign of a successful club that doesnt have some stability at the top. Thats why its equally important we really nail down the Sporting Director role.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:54:05 pm
Sometimes a manager fits. I would say Alonso's managerial record stands scrutiny against the likes of Dalglish first time, Rafa when he got the Valencia job or the likes of Ped at Barca or Zidane at Madrid.

If we can get the DoF sorted and rebuild the senior football side of the club then Alonso would be inheriting a very good set of players. Usually managers get a chance because the last manager has failed and the team needs major surgery.

For me we need someone who understands the pressures that come with representing LFC and above all someone who understands that what we need now is a light touch and not major upheaval.For me Alonso has the stellar football IQ and lack of ego to be able to do that.

I agree with a lot of what you say here.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 09:21:57 pm
.
.
Managerial experience when appointed manager of LFC:
____________________________________________
.
.
Bob Paisley: ....... Zero
Joe Fagan:.......... Zero
Kenny Dalglish..... Zero

All three went on to be very successful managers so why is Alonso's relative inexperience considered to be a problem?



Same vein, Guardiola had one season in the Tercera Division with Barca B before getting the Barca job
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:07:53 pm
If Alonso comes here and doesn't do well, sacking him would almost be as painful as Klopp leaving.
No.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Tuchel is leaving Bayern at the end of the season.  I don't remotely want him, but just shows how busy the market will be.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I get the idea of a short term experienced manager - but it doesn't quite make sense.

Those types of managers:

1) want money for players
2) eschew playing young players
3) are very very set in their ways


I'd rather have a young manager like Xabi or De Zerbi and maybe be ok for 1-2 seasons as they build and grow.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:31:41 pm
Kind of like when Spurs went from Pochettino to Conte and Mourinho.

Not really IMO. That was Levy binning the project to try and find a shortcut to success. IMO were looking for continuity and evolution, someone who can come in and carry this squad and our playing style forward - not throw it out like Mourinho did at Spurs.

I get the appeal of a young manager like an Alonso or Amorim. Youd have the hope that theyre the next big thing and wed be getting in on the ground floor. Id probably lean towards taking that approach too. But if it came out we were considering more experienced heads, it wouldnt surprise me. Problem is, Im not sure who those experienced heads would be.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:57:57 pm
Tuchel is leaving Bayern at the end of the season.  I don't remotely want him, but just shows how busy the market will be.

Angling himself for the Barca job
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Some really good point on here. Think most want alonso. Personally I would like someone who has won a title somewhere. When Klopp came he had won the title in Germany and got Dortmund to a European cup final also. I think its important that someone has done it elsewhere and got his team over the line. The other question is we need the senior players to want to play for the next man. We have some big contract renewals coming up.
