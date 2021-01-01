It is a very thin pool, there is a complete lack of world class managers and the group below with potentially world class managers is probably even thinner. If not Alonso, who ?



I'm not sure if it's even necessarily that. In the years since we hired Klopp it has become increasingly harder for clubs outside of a select few to compete for titles and cups. For example, in the years since Klopp has been Liverpool manager, the Europa League has only been won by one club outside of Spain and England (Eintracht Frankfurt). In the previous eight seasons, the winners included clubs from Russia, Ukraine and Portugal. The only winner of the Bundesliga during that period has been Bayern Munich with Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as the only runners-up. In the previous eight seasons, three different sides won (Bayern, Dortmund, Wolfsburg) and there were six different runners-up (Wolfsburg, Dortmund, Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and Werder Bremen). Ligue 1 has only had three different winners in the past eight seasons (PSG, Lille, Monaco) it had six different winners in the prior eight seasons (Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Montpellier, Lille, PSG)Managers are also given less time to work out their mistakes. Liverpool is a rarity. It should be any manager's dream. Buy into the culture of the team and the city and you'll be accorded more leeway here than at pretty much any other European club. Nobody does 'cult of the manager' like us. Nobody else has banners and scarves with the faces and names of famous managers on them. A talented manager could go to a club like PSG and be tossed aside if they can't meet the lofty expectations (i.e. Tuchel, Pochettino, Emery). At these clubs to use Tuchel's description of his time there, they are more politician than coach.The skill set to manage Liverpool is going to be quite different to any other manager of a club in the top five leagues. We need someone who can develop players, including those in-house, rather than looking to the market for a solution. We need someone who will fit in with a data-driven approach to player recruitment and assessment. We buy players with 3/4 of the ability/trajectory to be world class, rather than ready made stars. I think potential and ability will be assessed differently by Spearman and his team. It may not necessarily be based on trophies won, but on the likelihood of growing into the role.