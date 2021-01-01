Alonso without even a full season worth of managerial experience is mad though



Dear lord. Besides the fact he's been managing for almost 5 years, everything else you said is correct.Alonso started out managing the B team at Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2019 and then took over at Leverkusen in October 2022.Alonso was no ordinary midfielder. He was a strategic controller on the pitch, with an incredible mind for the game, which is why many who watched him expected him to go into management. What he did for us and Real Madrid was incredible with Gerrard saying he was the best midfielder he ever played with.Years back when I heard that Gerrard and Alonso were gong into management my own hope was that Alonso would still be available by the time Klopp was ready to go. With Klopp leaving a bit earlier than expected, and Alonso doing so well in Germany, the timing is lining up for us. There will only ever be one Klopp, but I'm hoping we get Alonso and give him the time he needs as I think he'll be incredible for us.