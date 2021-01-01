« previous next »
So who's your choice then?

So who's your choice then?


I think De Zerbi should be the number one candidate. He has a track record of punching above his weight, of improving every club he has been at and his record this season is pretty good considering they have lost so many players over the years and are playing in Europe for the very first time in their history.

Despite losing their entire midfield in the summer and the extra workload, Brighton are above Newcastle, United and Chelsea in the league, through to the next stages in the FA cup and Europe.

Also his philosophy doesn't seem that far-off from Klopp's which should fit our current crop of players.

Listen, my heart says Xabi and I would be over the moon if he goes on to win the Bundesliga and then joins us on the back of that. But right now, it's too big a risk. For us and probably Xabi too.
Xabi played for Madrid, he's never looking at the Barca job.
Xabi played for Madrid, he's never looking at the Barca job.

Luis Enrique did
Xabi played for Madrid, he's never looking at the Barca job.
Xabi played for Madrid, he's never looking at the Barca job.
I dunno. His dad played for them, and he is Basque.

His Madrid career was purely professional (after he was made to feel unwanted by Rafa), it's not like he had pigs head chucked at him whenever they played Sociedad.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 08:16:35 pm
I think De Zerbi should be the number one candidate. He has a track record of punching above his weight, of improving every club he has been at and his record this season is pretty good considering they have lost so many players over the years and are playing in Europe for the very first time in their history.

Despite losing their entire midfield in the summer and the extra workload, Brighton are above Newcastle, United and Chelsea in the league, through to the next stages in the FA cup and Europe.

Also his philosophy doesn't seem that far-off from Klopp's which should fit our current crop of players.

Listen, my heart says Xabi and I would be over the moon if he goes on to win the Bundesliga and then joins us on the back of that. But right now, it's too big a risk. For us and probably Xabi too.
The chippy little guy who surrendered 5-1 at home against the Bitters last May, keeping them up? Yeah no thanks.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Di Zerbi is just Rodgers Part II. Made sense in 2012, doesn't now.

We've done better and can do better.
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 07:32:43 pm
Alonso without even a full season worth of managerial experience is mad though

Dear lord.  Besides the fact he's been managing for almost 5 years, everything else you said is correct.   :o

Alonso started out managing the B team at Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2019 and then took over at Leverkusen in October 2022.

Alonso was no ordinary midfielder.  He was a strategic controller on the pitch, with an incredible mind for the game, which is why many who watched him expected him to go into management.  What he did for us and Real Madrid was incredible with Gerrard saying he was the best midfielder he ever played with.

Years back when I heard that Gerrard and Alonso were gong into management my own hope was that Alonso would still be available by the time Klopp was ready to go.  With Klopp leaving a bit earlier than expected, and Alonso doing so well in Germany, the timing is lining up for us. There will only ever be one Klopp, but I'm hoping we get Alonso and give him the time he needs as I think he'll be incredible for us.
Luis Enrique did
Luis Enrique did

He did become a Barca legend first as a player though after leaving Madrid.

Barca managers are often already club legends: Xavi, Cruyff, Koeman, Guardiola, Enrique, Rijkaard.
Luis Enrique did
Luis Enrique did

True but then Figo thing happeend and it's forever changed.  :D
