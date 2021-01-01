It's pretty much standard for a new manager to bring their own team isn't it? I don't think we'd keep Ljinders and co hanging around waiting to see if the new manager wants them around, especially as they seem to have their own ambitions of managing.



Hopefully the door remains open for them if managing doesn't work out and they want to return, but I have a feeling Klopp will take them wherever he goes if other opportunities don't work out for them in the interim.