paisley1977

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #880 on: Today at 02:21:59 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:10:55 pm
I think the two most likely scenario's are that the club try to stay within the model we have, a well oiled machine with theoretically interchangeable parts coming in, or (as appears to be the case) an engine change of a demanding personality coming in. I see the backroom staff leaving as a sign that the big conversations have been had, and the next manager has expressed a preference for bringing in his own team. We speculate whilst the club knows who it is.

Agree on this. The fact the backroom staff are leaving is very odd. And you would think if we hadn't sorted anybody yet Pep and the staff would still be an option.
Gili Gulu

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #881 on: Today at 02:27:43 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:21:59 pm
Agree on this. The fact the backroom staff are leaving is very odd. And you would think if we hadn't sorted anybody yet Pep and the staff would still be an option.

I think once Pep is not moving up from no.2, a clear out is inevitable.
Believe

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #882 on: Today at 02:32:56 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:21:59 pm
Agree on this. The fact the backroom staff are leaving is very odd. And you would think if we hadn't sorted anybody yet Pep and the staff would still be an option.

Ljinders and backroom staff to Leverkusen, Alonso and backroom staff to Liverpool.

Klopp to reappear as Leverkusen DoF or Germany manager in due course.
darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #883 on: Today at 03:26:52 pm
The timing of xavis announcement seems odd. Its hardly him is it? I know Barcelona aren't going great but he brought them from  being a mess to last liga champions last season. Seemed very premature for him to decide he isn't the man to manage them anymore. Given who he is and what he achieved he surely had plenty of time left to turn things around
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #884 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm
It's pretty much standard for a new manager to bring their own team isn't it? I don't think we'd keep Ljinders and co hanging around waiting to see if the new manager wants them around, especially as they seem to have their own ambitions of managing.

Hopefully the door remains open for them if managing doesn't work out and they want to return, but I have a feeling Klopp will take them wherever he goes if other opportunities don't work out for them in the interim.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #885 on: Today at 04:12:11 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:28:21 pm
I feel betterly edjumacated as well.

I'm finding this whole part of the conversation very costive.
Believe

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #886 on: Today at 04:15:37 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 04:12:11 pm
I'm finding this whole part of the conversation very costive.

A perfectly cromulent word.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #887 on: Today at 04:21:06 pm
The thought of Alonso being manager just as TAA is potentially moving into a midfield role is an interesting prospect.
kennedy81

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #888 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:32:56 pm
Ljinders and backroom staff to Leverkusen, Alonso and backroom staff to Liverpool.

Klopp to reappear as Leverkusen DoF or Germany manager in due course.
They can just swap over after the EL final, save on air fares.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #889 on: Today at 04:30:50 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:03:48 pm
Will Xabi come here though.. now.. at this stage of his career?

I can't easily see that.

Are you stupid?
Gili Gulu

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #890 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:26:52 pm
The timing of xavis announcement seems odd. Its hardly him is it? I know Barcelona aren't going great but he brought them from  being a mess to last liga champions last season. Seemed very premature for him to decide he isn't the man to manage them anymore. Given who he is and what he achieved he surely had plenty of time left to turn things around

I think the way Barcelona are, three or four years is about what you get. Guardiola lasted four.
It's like Liverpool in terms of all-encompassing pressure, with a load of regional and national politics, and even more corrupt officials thrown in.

The Presidential system is not helping them at all, they keep getting massive egoists installed who want to change everything and think they know better than the coach. Guardiola couldnt stand Laporta and Sandro Rosell. Its one of the main reasons he has shown absolutely no interest in going back.
Zlen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #891 on: Today at 04:31:59 pm
People might say whoever comes in has got big shoes to fill and might struggle, but looking at our squad - it might just be the easiest job going. Were brimming with talent. Youd need to be a pretty shit manager not to get a tune out of this bunch.
rscanderlech

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #892 on: Today at 04:32:00 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:21:06 pm
The thought of Alonso being manager just as TAA is potentially moving into a midfield role is an interesting prospect.
They aren't that similar, apart from the obvious long passing range (though Xabi was more accurate). Xabi was very defensively aware and good at positioning himself. He was an expert tackler, even if he doesn't think of that as a skill. And he was a careful strategist. TAA is more like a powerful rocket launcher that blitzes the opposition with repeat high-risk/high-reward passes in the hope that due to his accuracy a large number will come to something.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #893 on: Today at 04:37:12 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:31:59 pm
People might say whoever comes in has got big shoes to fill and might struggle, but looking at our squad - it might just be the easiest job going. We’re brimming with talent. You’d need to be a pretty shit manager not to get a tune out of this bunch.

Dont agree. The mental and influence side of the job is huge and nobody is getting close to that.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #894 on: Today at 04:37:36 pm
RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #895 on: Today at 04:41:13 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:57:15 pm
That would be ideal, and I think I read somewhere that Andreas Kommayer was waiting to hear whether he'd be allowed to stay. It would be better than having to replace everyone if we had some continuity around the players. Replacing managers is an upheaval for players.
Seems Kommayer and John Achterberg are most likely to stay also. Taffarel also with keeping the academy staff in place.
RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #896 on: Today at 04:53:52 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:07:47 am
He got the youth team relegated but I actually see that as a good thing because I think adversity is good for experience. A relegation happened on Klopps watch.
He also got them promoted up the division.
Pat The Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #897 on: Today at 05:05:42 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:31:59 pm
People might say whoever comes in has got big shoes to fill and might struggle, but looking at our squad - it might just be the easiest job going. Were brimming with talent. Youd need to be a pretty shit manager not to get a tune out of this bunch.

I'll do it....I can hear The Kop singing now......
I'm so glad that Paddy is a Red......
Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #898 on: Today at 05:37:44 pm
Fan consensus from those I sit around in 205 isn't in favour of Alonso. I kind of agree. He just isn't ready and there is no outstanding candidate. Going to be really tricky.
Saus76

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #899 on: Today at 05:41:44 pm
The consensus in 206 is that we all want Alonso.
darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #900 on: Today at 05:47:28 pm
Can we just get the lad that used to manage Southampton.looks like klopp from behind and we could put klopps face as a mask on him and pretend it's its actually him.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #901 on: Today at 05:53:45 pm
FSG not investing in cloning technology like I demanded. Mingebags...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #902 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:37:44 pm
Fan consensus from those I sit around in 205 isn't in favour of Alonso. I kind of agree. He just isn't ready and there is no outstanding candidate. Going to be really tricky.

Given what you claim those around you think of Nunez, I'd suggest that this is another tick in the box for Alonso.
b_joseph

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #903 on: Today at 06:13:08 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:37:44 pm
Fan consensus from those I sit around in 205 isn't in favour of Alonso. I kind of agree. He just isn't ready and there is no outstanding candidate. Going to be really tricky.
The idea of every section having a survey amongst themselves, is funny.

A rogue section in the lower Main wants Pardew.
johnathank

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #904 on: Today at 06:21:52 pm
We would be interested in anyone on Alonsos trajectory even if he hadnt played for us.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #905 on: Today at 06:32:07 pm
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 06:21:52 pm
We would be interested in anyone on Alonsos trajectory even if he hadnt played for us.

I'm not sure that's true. Maybe as a bundesliga winning manager yes, anyone that stops Bayern needs to be looked at.
rscanderlech

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #906 on: Today at 06:33:35 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 06:32:07 pm
I'm not sure that's true. Maybe as a bundesliga winning manager yes, anyone that stops Bayern needs to be looked at.
Last guy to do it is still Klopp, which is completely nuts.
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #907 on: Today at 06:43:00 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 06:32:07 pm
I'm not sure that's true. Maybe as a bundesliga winning manager yes, anyone that stops Bayern needs to be looked at.

It's absolutely true. At least I would be. Alonso has taken a team that was second from bottom to the German summit and a relative shoestring. People would definitely be paying attention to that.
DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #908 on: Today at 06:45:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Given what you claim those around you think of Nunez, I'd suggest that this is another tick in the box for Alonso.

Probably the same lads abusing Klopp in Old Trafford! :P
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #909 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:41:13 pm
Seems Kommayer and John Achterberg are most likely to stay also. Taffarel also with keeping the academy staff in place.

We certainly need to keep the Academy staff if we can. I wonder if Mona Nemmer is staying?
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #910 on: Today at 06:53:35 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:48:07 pm
We certainly need to keep the Academy staff if we can. I wonder if Mona Nemmer is staying?

Inglethorpe predates Klopp so hopefully he's staying, he's done a fine job as well, so much young talent coming through oven ready.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #911 on: Today at 06:57:31 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:53:35 pm
Inglethorpe predates Klopp so hopefully he's staying, he's done a fine job as well, so much young talent coming through oven ready.

Wasn't someone sniffing around him earlier on in the season though? Hopefully he turned them down.
sminp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #912 on: Today at 07:00:13 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:37:44 pm
Fan consensus from those I sit around in 205 isn't in favour of Alonso. I kind of agree. He just isn't ready and there is no outstanding candidate. Going to be really tricky.

I assume the combined IQ of those around you in 205 is in single digits?
