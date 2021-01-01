The timing of xavis announcement seems odd. Its hardly him is it? I know Barcelona aren't going great but he brought them from being a mess to last liga champions last season. Seemed very premature for him to decide he isn't the man to manage them anymore. Given who he is and what he achieved he surely had plenty of time left to turn things around
I think the way Barcelona are, three or four years is about what you get. Guardiola lasted four.
It's like Liverpool in terms of all-encompassing pressure, with a load of regional and national politics, and even more corrupt officials thrown in.
The Presidential system is not helping them at all, they keep getting massive egoists installed who want to change everything and think they know better than the coach. Guardiola couldnt stand Laporta and Sandro Rosell. Its one of the main reasons he has shown absolutely no interest in going back.