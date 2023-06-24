« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 14340 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:28:04 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:34:47 am
How tatically flexible is Xabi- for those who watch Leverkusen regularly?
When the 3-4-3 doesn't work anymore... can he change it - ala Kloppo? When the game needs a change, does he have the knowledge to do it?
Can he bring through youth?

How is his team-building skill, and his eye for a player?
Will he be able to get us to +90(ideally, +95) points on the board?
He ran the 433 at Real Sociedad B with inverting his full back irc. I think just the set up with players at Bayer he plays 3-4-3 but he very flexible.
He seems bring youth through. Changing a game not as sure but like when got more options it helps
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #721 on: Today at 06:00:40 am »
Xavi leaving Barcelona at the end of the season so that's De Zerbi out of the running a would recon, all pointing towards Alonso.
If Alonso gets it I hope people are patient and realistic, he's a young manager with bags of potential but he will need time.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:16:46 am »
When we were looking for a manager post Rodgers' departure, we were heavily linked with two: Jürgen and Don Carlo, to be his replacement. Both with incredible pedigree and accomplishments in the game.

Right now, there seems to be a real dearth of good managers around. Jürgen is easily the best in the world, and anyone else who replaces him will be a downgrade for sure.

Unfortunately, whoever is the next manager will have to deal with the cheating of Man City so we will have to temper our expectations. But I do think someone like Xabi would be an incredible fit considering his time here as a player as well as his achievements with Leverkusen.

A penny for Stevie's thoughts as well. The poor guy is slaving away in Saudi now and won't even get a sniff of his dream job ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:29:53 am »
Watching the Leverkusen game yesterday, his approach is fully Guardiola's. The same short passing at speed to prevent a press trigger, overloads to keep possession all over the pitch, high risk line. There were a few occasions first half where the opponents almost got in, and his side are stangely very passive on the few occasions the opponents work the ball into their defensive third. Leverkusen's counter attacks were lethal though.
Overall, this iteration of Leverkusen is a wholesale copy of Guardiola's Barca concepts. Last season, apparently Leverkusen were more defensive, played counter attacking, could absorb pressure?
In which case he has shown an ability to coach different approaches very well.
There's a lot to work with in terms of what Xabi brings to the table, on first viewing of his side.
Offline Knight

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:41:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm
Him playing for us means little to be honest.  Its only his managerial ability he should be judged on. 
Now it certainly gives us an advantage if we want him, but his managerial expertise is more important

The Arteta bit does show you he has a sense of humour at the very least

This is absolutely right objectively. But subjectively, going from Klopp to a player we have no 'feeling' about or toward, that would be really hard. I hope Alonso is objectively right for the job because I really want a coach to come in who I genuinely like and who we know loves the club.
Offline Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #725 on: Today at 06:52:16 am »
Imagine the Europa League final is us vs Leverkusen. Xabi can join the celebrations afterwards 😆
Offline harleydanger

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #726 on: Today at 07:51:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:41:40 am
This is absolutely right objectively. But subjectively, going from Klopp to a player we have no 'feeling' about or toward, that would be really hard. I hope Alonso is objectively right for the job because I really want a coach to come in who I genuinely like and who we know loves the club.

Alonso gets about a season more from the crowd than any other candidate imo. Which is a huge thing at this club, who is strongest when all are believing.

Club legend, loved by Anfield. Left respectfully. Huge career under the best managers, short but hugely successful managerial career.


Only thing he is missing is that charisma, but theres about a total of 3-4 managers that have that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #727 on: Today at 07:55:02 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:29:53 am
Watching the Leverkusen game yesterday, his approach is fully Guardiola's. The same short passing at speed to prevent a press trigger, overloads to keep possession all over the pitch, high risk line. There were a few occasions first half where the opponents almost got in, and his side are stangely very passive on the few occasions the opponents work the ball into their defensive third. Leverkusen's counter attacks were lethal though.
Overall, this iteration of Leverkusen is a wholesale copy of Guardiola's Barca concepts. Last season, apparently Leverkusen were more defensive, played counter attacking, could absorb pressure?
In which case he has shown an ability to coach different approaches very well.
There's a lot to work with in terms of what Xabi brings to the table, on first viewing of his side.

Will have to see more Leverkusen games to fully see. I dont really like Guardiola and Arteta’s style i find it boring so hopefully he is more flexible than them.

Again all this does is illustrate what we are losing. An amazing manager, an amazing personality, very entertaining presence in terms of videos and interviews and someone who gives hope, success and has his teams playing amazing, attacking football. There is nobody around that does more than a couple of those things. Like I said yesterday, might just decide to pack it in once Klopp leaves.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:48 am by killer-heels »
Offline Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #728 on: Today at 08:00:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:55:02 am
Will have to see more Leverkusen games to fully see. I dont really like Guardiola and Artetas style i find it boring so hopefully he is more flexible than them.

Again all this does is illustrate what we are losing. An amazing manager, an amazing personality, very entertaining presence in terms of videos and interviews and someone who gives hope, success and has his teams playing amazing, attacking football. There is nobody around that does more than a couple of those things. Like I said yesterday, might just decide to pack it in once Klopp leaves.

I think his tactical approach is different to both of them. He's obviously taken elements of Guardiola's football, but his Leverkusen team also uses a bit of relationism with the ball and aggressive pressing when they lose it. I don't agree that he's tactically a carbon copy of Guardiola at all.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #729 on: Today at 08:05:08 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:00:58 am
I think his tactical approach is different to both of them. He's obviously taken elements of Guardiola's football, but his Leverkusen team also uses a bit of relationism with the ball and aggressive pressing when they lose it. I don't agree that he's tactically a carbon copy of Guardiola at all.


Again I havent watched enough of their games to know. De Zerbi’s teams are front foot but even they fritter between being aggressive but also a bit dull. Emery’s sides can be almost too gung ho but they again are front footed and are very direct and efficient with getting the ball back to front quickly.

For me I have found the possession based, defend with the ball all a bit hollow and devoid of any excitement. Guardiola’s side has become boring since 20/21 especially and Arteta has followed that up at Arsenal. The brand of football we produce has become more important now that I have seen us win the lot and the way we play will influence the enjoyment. Thankfully the likes of football Rafa used to have us play has been eroded away from most modern football managers.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:30 am by killer-heels »
Offline No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:19:56 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:51:53 am
Only thing he is missing is that charisma, but theres about a total of 3-4 managers that have that.
However, charisma is a more esoteric quality than the extrovert energy and articulated empathy displayed by Klopp and Shankly. I had the great good fortune when young to spend a moment talking with Bob Paisley. The quiet authority and kindness radiating from this man during a ten minute chat were unforgettable. I guess what I'm saying is, there are different forms of charisma so I wouldn't entirely bet against Xabi displaying some iteration of the quality, maybe through charm or intelligence.
(I grant you some managers - Rodgers, Hodgson - were charisma-free zones.)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:41 am by No666 »
Online jepovic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:23:41 am »
Of course Alonso should be judged by his performance as manager, not as player.
I still think that his hugely succesful player career is a major plus. He knows how big clubs work, how star players think, and hes used to the media. He wont get star struck.
Offline MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:25:32 am »
Bayer could easily fall away in the 2nd half of the season. De Zerbi's Brighton could so as well.

I wonder could Hansi Flick be an option although a bad job with Germany
Offline rocco

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:31:32 am »
Quote from: GoodSpirit on Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
Emotional choice: Alonso.

Rational choice: De Zerbi.

Out of the box choice: Amorim.

There is a possibility of a temptation to proceed with "german legacy" and I would not exclude Nagelsmann after the Euro Cup.
Rúben Amorim  not speaking English imo would be a concern
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:39:55 am »
Im not sure what De Zerbi has done to warrant a move to Liverpool or Barcelona. He inherited a squad and for me has a lot to prove.

Xabi is the likely fit for me. If he gets Leverkusen into Europe thatll be some achievement.

Not the obvious choice, what are peoples thoughts on Zidane? Hes got the winning mentality, won it all as player and manager and hes got the pedigree to attract and retain the best players
Offline Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:48:34 am »
Quote from: GoodSpirit on Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
Emotional choice: Alonso.

Rational choice: De Zerbi.

Out of the box choice: Amorim.

There is a possibility of a temptation to proceed with "german legacy" and I would not exclude Nagelsmann after the Euro Cup.

I don't hate De Zerbi as an option, but why is he more of a rational choice than Xabi?
Offline harleydanger

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #736 on: Today at 08:52:44 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:19:56 am
However, charisma is a more esoteric quality than the extrovert energy and articulated empathy displayed by Klopp and Shankly. I had the great good fortune when young to spend a moment talking with Bob Paisley. The quiet authority and kindness radiating from this man during a ten minute chat were unforgettable. I guess what I'm saying is, there are different forms of charisma so I wouldn't entirely bet against Xabi displaying some iteration of the quality, maybe through charm or intelligence.
(I grant you some managers - Rodgers, Hodgson - were charisma-free zones.)

I actually think the charisma is about the crowd at Liverpool, not so much the players. Even after Istanbul, Rafa never had the crowd 100%. He had 80% of the crowd at 200% and 20% of the crowd at 60%.

Deep down I think the point Im making is Jurgen has that impossible quality of high intelligence and being able to switch off the self awareness/not care/self doubt and just be that is an  impossibly rare trait I in a person.i think theres three or four of those managers bouncing roun, ancelotti comes to mind. 


Offline PaulD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #737 on: Today at 08:55:16 am »
Bournemouth and Leicester City Managers should be in the mix.
As in more of a "coach" under a SD/DoF
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:37 am by PaulD »
Offline Zlen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #738 on: Today at 08:55:41 am »
Every living human being will feel like a charisma black hole after Klopp. Dont think its fair to even take that into consideration.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #739 on: Today at 08:57:59 am »
No one is a perfect fit for what we are losing, so we just have to accept that. It's going to take adaptions into different styles,
Online Malaysian Kopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #740 on: Today at 09:00:19 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 12:40:59 am
Alonso is a Basque and nothing would delight him more than beating Real Madrid.....
Mate he literally played for Madrid
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #741 on: Today at 09:12:50 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:57:59 am
No one is a perfect fit for what we are losing, so we just have to accept that. It's going to take adaptions into different styles,

Yep. Thing is Klopp was positive in all aspects of it. Like if he played defensive football then at least you could say we could bring an attacking manager in. But even now his teams play the best football.

Reading on Alonso and watching De Zerbi you see teams more obsessed with having the ball. Leverkusen’s passing numbers were huge yesterday and i know they have a lot of the ball but again not sure if its the sort of football i like watching.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:31 am by killer-heels »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #742 on: Today at 09:18:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:12:50 am
Yep. Thing is Klopp was positive in all aspects of it. Like if he played defensive football then at least you could say we could bring an attacking manager in. But even now his teams play the best football.

Reading on Alonso and watching De Zerbi you see teams more obsessed with having the ball. Leverkusens passing numbers were huge yesterday and i know they have a lot of the ball but again not sure if its the sort of football i like watching.

True, but there is nothing we can do about that. The other thing you need to remember is the good managers will always evolve and adapt to changing circumstances. So, it's possible the football will become more interesting as time goes on. We're going on another journey and that's what we have to accept.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #743 on: Today at 09:21:33 am »
Quote from: PaulD on Today at 08:55:16 am
Bournemouth and Leicester City Managers should be in the mix.
As in more of a "coach" under a SD/DoF

Leicester's manager could be the maddest shout in this whole thread, and that includes the Scott Parker joke.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #744 on: Today at 09:24:59 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:18:38 am
True, but there is nothing we can do about that. The other thing you need to remember is the good managers will always evolve and adapt to changing circumstances. So, it's possible the football will become more interesting as time goes on. We're going on another journey and that's what we have to accept.

Im sure if im still watching it I will have accepted it, but at this moment its hard to accept. Again, need to probably watch Leverkusen more.
Online jepovic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #745 on: Today at 09:27:14 am »
I think LFC want a new long term manager that could stay 10 years in an ideal case, and that means someone reasonably young and therefore inexperienced
Online Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #746 on: Today at 09:32:30 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 02:15:05 am
Xabi is into Pavement and DinosaurJr.. so for that i 'm all in

Is he? Lovely, get him in! Heard Mascis' new one recently and liked it a lot.
Offline JJ Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #747 on: Today at 09:34:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:59 am
Im sure if im still watching it I will have accepted it, but at this moment its hard to accept. Again, need to probably watch Leverkusen more.

It sounds like you just want Ange from Spurs? He's not Klopp but does have some charisma and he plays (at times) suicide football. Very attack based.
Online lindylou100

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:36:59 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:39:55 am
Im not sure what De Zerbi has done to warrant a move to Liverpool or Barcelona. He inherited a squad and for me has a lot to prove.

Xabi is the likely fit for me. If he gets Leverkusen into Europe thatll be some achievement.

Not the obvious choice, what are peoples thoughts on Zidane? Hes got the winning mentality, won it all as player and manager and hes got the pedigree to attract and retain the best players


But what has Alonso achieved to warrant a move to Liverpool (other than the sentimentality of the fans)? De Zerbi has a very good record for taking under dog teams and over achieving with them in Serie A. His Brighton team are still 6th despite having his midfield pinched over the summer. The squad is a good mix of shrewd buys and academy youngsters so he knows how to integrate the kids. He managed to get Brighton to qualify for Europe for the first time in its history. His personal managerial record against Klopp is also good in comparison to other managers; P4 W2 D2 L0. He handed us a beating last January that I havent forgotten 😳. Lastly he got sent off for getting into a row with Darren England and criticizing the refereeing standards of the PGMOL,  and for that he gets my vote.
Offline thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:44:50 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:48:34 am
I don't hate De Zerbi as an option, but why is he more of a rational choice than Xabi?

I think its more down to people having experienced more of his games and the pl experience thing. I remember having fallouts with mates 9 years ago who were saying Carlo was a better option than Klopp. Brilliant manager, yeah, but not what we needed.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #750 on: Today at 09:46:32 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:39:55 am
I’m not sure what De Zerbi has done to warrant a move to Liverpool or Barcelona. He inherited a squad and for me has a lot to prove.

Xabi is the likely fit for me. If he gets Leverkusen into Europe that’ll be some achievement.

Not the obvious choice, what are people’s thoughts on Zidane? He’s got the winning mentality, won it all as player and manager and he’s got the pedigree to attract and retain the best players

How can you question De Zerbi and then claim Xabi is the best option? He had a decent record in Italy as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:58 am by killer-heels »
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #751 on: Today at 09:50:33 am »
1st choice: Alonso
2nd choice: De Zerbe
3rd choice: Nagelsmann

The reason is style of play and coaching and bringing through young players

Im not interested in chequebook managers: Ancelotte, Zidane
Im not interested in trouble makers: Mourinho, Conti,
Im not interested in defensive football: Simeone, Amorim

I would be happy with any of my top three choices
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #752 on: Today at 09:52:40 am »
Done a lot of research on Xabi , have to say we'll struggle to find a better replacement for Klopp.

Playing style wise we won't even feel the difference. Practically things will stay the same, there will be counter-pressing, transitions , all the sweet stuff we loved the last decade.

Wherever Xabi has been there was a lot of success, he's like a magnet to success. He's a pure winner.

I don't think we can afford to look elsewhere. Xabi is HIM.
