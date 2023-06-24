« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 13461 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:28:04 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:34:47 am
How tatically flexible is Xabi- for those who watch Leverkusen regularly?
When the 3-4-3 doesn't work anymore... can he change it - ala Kloppo? When the game needs a change, does he have the knowledge to do it?
Can he bring through youth?

How is his team-building skill, and his eye for a player?
Will he be able to get us to +90(ideally, +95) points on the board?
He ran the 433 at Real Sociedad B with inverting his full back irc. I think just the set up with players at Bayer he plays 3-4-3 but he very flexible.
He seems bring youth through. Changing a game not as sure but like when got more options it helps
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #721 on: Today at 06:00:40 am »
Xavi leaving Barcelona at the end of the season so that's De Zerbi out of the running a would recon, all pointing towards Alonso.
If Alonso gets it I hope people are patient and realistic, he's a young manager with bags of potential but he will need time.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:03 am by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:16:46 am »
When we were looking for a manager post Rodgers' departure, we were heavily linked with two: Jürgen and Don Carlo, to be his replacement. Both with incredible pedigree and accomplishments in the game.

Right now, there seems to be a real dearth of good managers around. Jürgen is easily the best in the world, and anyone else who replaces him will be a downgrade for sure.

Unfortunately, whoever is the next manager will have to deal with the cheating of Man City so we will have to temper our expectations. But I do think someone like Xabi would be an incredible fit considering his time here as a player as well as his achievements with Leverkusen.

A penny for Stevie's thoughts as well. The poor guy is slaving away in Saudi now and won't even get a sniff of his dream job ;D
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:29:53 am »
Watching the Leverkusen game yesterday, his approach is fully Guardiola's. The same short passing at speed to prevent a press trigger, overloads to keep possession all over the pitch, high risk line. There were a few occasions first half where the opponents almost got in, and his side are stangely very passive on the few occasions the opponents work the ball into their defensive third. Leverkusen's counter attacks were lethal though.
Overall, this iteration of Leverkusen is a wholesale copy of Guardiola's Barca concepts. Last season, apparently Leverkusen were more defensive, played counter attacking, could absorb pressure?
In which case he has shown an ability to coach different approaches very well.
There's a lot to work with in terms of what Xabi brings to the table, on first viewing of his side.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:41:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm
Him playing for us means little to be honest.  Its only his managerial ability he should be judged on. 
Now it certainly gives us an advantage if we want him, but his managerial expertise is more important

The Arteta bit does show you he has a sense of humour at the very least

This is absolutely right objectively. But subjectively, going from Klopp to a player we have no 'feeling' about or toward, that would be really hard. I hope Alonso is objectively right for the job because I really want a coach to come in who I genuinely like and who we know loves the club.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #725 on: Today at 06:52:16 am »
Imagine the Europa League final is us vs Leverkusen. Xabi can join the celebrations afterwards 😆
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,459
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #726 on: Today at 07:51:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:41:40 am
This is absolutely right objectively. But subjectively, going from Klopp to a player we have no 'feeling' about or toward, that would be really hard. I hope Alonso is objectively right for the job because I really want a coach to come in who I genuinely like and who we know loves the club.

Alonso gets about a season more from the crowd than any other candidate imo. Which is a huge thing at this club, who is strongest when all are believing.

Club legend, loved by Anfield. Left respectfully. Huge career under the best managers, short but hugely successful managerial career.


Only thing he is missing is that charisma, but theres about a total of 3-4 managers that have that.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,644
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #727 on: Today at 07:55:02 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:29:53 am
Watching the Leverkusen game yesterday, his approach is fully Guardiola's. The same short passing at speed to prevent a press trigger, overloads to keep possession all over the pitch, high risk line. There were a few occasions first half where the opponents almost got in, and his side are stangely very passive on the few occasions the opponents work the ball into their defensive third. Leverkusen's counter attacks were lethal though.
Overall, this iteration of Leverkusen is a wholesale copy of Guardiola's Barca concepts. Last season, apparently Leverkusen were more defensive, played counter attacking, could absorb pressure?
In which case he has shown an ability to coach different approaches very well.
There's a lot to work with in terms of what Xabi brings to the table, on first viewing of his side.

Will have to see more Leverkusen games to fully see. I dont really like Guardiola and Arteta’s style i find it boring so hopefully he is more flexible than them.

Again all this does is illustrate what we are losing. An amazing manager, an amazing personality, very entertaining presence in terms of videos and interviews and someone who gives hope, success and has his teams playing amazing, attacking football. There is nobody around that does more than a couple of those things. Like I said yesterday, might just decide to pack it in once Klopp leaves.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:48 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #728 on: Today at 08:00:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:55:02 am
Will have to see more Leverkusen games to fully see. I dont really like Guardiola and Artetas style i find it boring so hopefully he is more flexible than them.

Again all this does is illustrate what we are losing. An amazing manager, an amazing personality, very entertaining presence in terms of videos and interviews and someone who gives hope, success and has his teams playing amazing, attacking football. There is nobody around that does more than a couple of those things. Like I said yesterday, might just decide to pack it in once Klopp leaves.

I think his tactical approach is different to both of them. He's obviously taken elements of Guardiola's football, but his Leverkusen team also uses a bit of relationism with the ball and aggressive pressing when they lose it. I don't agree that he's tactically a carbon copy of Guardiola at all.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,644
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #729 on: Today at 08:05:08 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:00:58 am
I think his tactical approach is different to both of them. He's obviously taken elements of Guardiola's football, but his Leverkusen team also uses a bit of relationism with the ball and aggressive pressing when they lose it. I don't agree that he's tactically a carbon copy of Guardiola at all.


Again I havent watched enough of their games to know. De Zerbi’s teams are front foot but even they fritter between being aggressive but also a bit dull. Emery’s sides can be almost too gung ho but they again are front footed and are very direct and efficient with getting the ball back to front quickly.

For me I have found the possession based, defend with the ball all a bit hollow and devoid of any excitement. Guardiola’s side has become boring since 20/21 especially and Arteta has followed that up at Arsenal. The brand of football we produce has become more important now that I have seen us win the lot and the way we play will influence the enjoyment. Thankfully the likes of football Rafa used to have us play has been eroded away from most modern football managers.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:30 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,596
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:19:56 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:51:53 am
Only thing he is missing is that charisma, but theres about a total of 3-4 managers that have that.
However, charisma is a more esoteric quality than the extrovert energy and articulated empathy displayed by Klopp and Shankly. I had the great good fortune when young to spend a moment talking with Bob Paisley. The quiet authority and kindness radiating from this man during a ten minute chat were unforgettable. I guess what I'm saying is, there are different forms of charisma.
(I grant you some managers - Rodgers, Hodgson - were charisma-free zones.)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 