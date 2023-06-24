When we were looking for a manager post Rodgers' departure, we were heavily linked with two: Jürgen and Don Carlo, to be his replacement. Both with incredible pedigree and accomplishments in the game.Right now, there seems to be a real dearth of good managers around. Jürgen is easily the best in the world, and anyone else who replaces him will be a downgrade for sure.Unfortunately, whoever is the next manager will have to deal with the cheating of Man City so we will have to temper our expectations. But I do think someone like Xabi would be an incredible fit considering his time here as a player as well as his achievements with Leverkusen.A penny for Stevie's thoughts as well. The poor guy is slaving away in Saudi now and won't even get a sniff of his dream job