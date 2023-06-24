« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #720 on: Today at 05:28:04 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:34:47 am
How tatically flexible is Xabi- for those who watch Leverkusen regularly?
When the 3-4-3 doesn't work anymore... can he change it - ala Kloppo? When the game needs a change, does he have the knowledge to do it?
Can he bring through youth?

How is his team-building skill, and his eye for a player?
Will he be able to get us to +90(ideally, +95) points on the board?
He ran the 433 at Real Sociedad B with inverting his full back irc. I think just the set up with players at Bayer he plays 3-4-3 but he very flexible.
He seems bring youth through. Changing a game not as sure but like when got more options it helps
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #721 on: Today at 06:00:40 am
Xavi leaving Barcelona at the end of the season so that's De Zerbi out of the running a would recon, all pointing towards Alonso.
If Alonso gets it I hope people are patient and realistic, he's a young manager with bags of potential but he will need time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #722 on: Today at 06:16:46 am
When we were looking for a manager post Rodgers' departure, we were heavily linked with two: Jürgen and Don Carlo, to be his replacement. Both with incredible pedigree and accomplishments in the game.

Right now, there seems to be a real dearth of good managers around. Jürgen is easily the best in the world, and anyone else who replaces him will be a downgrade for sure.

Unfortunately, whoever is the next manager will have to deal with the cheating of Man City so we will have to temper our expectations. But I do think someone like Xabi would be an incredible fit considering his time here as a player as well as his achievements with Leverkusen.

A penny for Stevie's thoughts as well. The poor guy is slaving away in Saudi now and won't even get a sniff of his dream job ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #723 on: Today at 06:29:53 am
Watching the Leverkusen game yesterday, his approach is fully Guardiola's. The same short passing at speed to prevent a press trigger, overloads to keep possession all over the pitch, high risk line. There were a few occasions first half where the opponents almost got in, and his side are stangely very passive on the few occasions the opponents work the ball into their defensive third. Leverkusen's counter attacks were lethal though.
Overall, this iteration of Leverkusen is a wholesale copy of Guardiola's Barca concepts. Last season, apparently Leverkusen were more defensive, played counter attacking, could absorb pressure?
In which case he has shown an ability to coach different approaches very well.
There's a lot to work with in terms of what Xabi brings to the table, on first viewing of his side.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #724 on: Today at 06:41:40 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm
Him playing for us means little to be honest.  Its only his managerial ability he should be judged on. 
Now it certainly gives us an advantage if we want him, but his managerial expertise is more important

The Arteta bit does show you he has a sense of humour at the very least

This is absolutely right objectively. But subjectively, going from Klopp to a player we have no 'feeling' about or toward, that would be really hard. I hope Alonso is objectively right for the job because I really want a coach to come in who I genuinely like and who we know loves the club.
