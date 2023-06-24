Watching the Leverkusen game yesterday, his approach is fully Guardiola's. The same short passing at speed to prevent a press trigger, overloads to keep possession all over the pitch, high risk line. There were a few occasions first half where the opponents almost got in, and his side are stangely very passive on the few occasions the opponents work the ball into their defensive third. Leverkusen's counter attacks were lethal though.
Overall, this iteration of Leverkusen is a wholesale copy of Guardiola's Barca concepts. Last season, apparently Leverkusen were more defensive, played counter attacking, could absorb pressure?
In which case he has shown an ability to coach different approaches very well.
There's a lot to work with in terms of what Xabi brings to the table, on first viewing of his side.