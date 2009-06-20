« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 12474 times)

« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm »
I completely get that a record of winning trophies isn't nothing, and it shows a manager has been able to go the distance or shown the tactical acumen (Di Matteo, ahem) to win the big silverware.

But not all trophies are created equal: Tuchel winning the league with PSG is nowhere near as impressive as Xabi coming second with Leverkusen this season would be. And winning trophies doesn't guarantee a culture fit.

One of the main things for me is maintaining the incredible unity and positivity that Klopp has given up. I think Xabi has a better chance of doing that than a lot of more 'proven' managers, and that isn't nothing either.

« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm »
Xavi is leaving Barca. Just saying ...
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm »
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Xavi is leaving Barca. Just saying ...

We want Xabi, not Xavi.
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
For me Xabi is the most qualified candidate. What he has achieved so far in Germany is unimaginable. BL were in the relegation zone when he took over and in his first season, he brought them back up the table sp quickly and then to have them leading the table this season is unimaginable. Xabi isn't just N emotional choice because of his history with us but he is going to be N exceptional manager and I really hope he's the one who takes over
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 11:46:08 pm »
Anyone mention David Wagner?
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:00:39 pm
Richard Hughes from Bournemouth has also been linked.

Is that the fucker who once knocked us out of the FA Cup at Portsmouth?
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm
Thomas fucking Frank.

:lmao

Whats anyone else watching on a Saturday night?
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
I think well hear about the new Sporting Director in short order. Theyve known Jurgen was going for at least two months and youd imagine recruiting the new SD has been the priority in that period. Its arguably a more important hire than the coach, given that youd expect the coach to be a much less powerful figure than Jurgen.
Yeah and weve probably been looking for a SD for a much longer period considering that Jorg was always a short-term option. Jorgs leaving in a couple of weeks - is it possible that we may bring in a new SD this season? Seems strange to go half a year without one.
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm »
Jorg is leaving next week mate.  ;D
« Reply #689 on: Today at 12:03:30 am »
The weight of expectation is going to be immense.  People talk about de Zerbi and I like him and the way he plays football, but its one thing being Brighton manager where sixth is considered an achievement and then going to Liverpool where fans expect to be at least challenging for multiple title most years.
« Reply #690 on: Today at 12:10:40 am »
Xabi's coaching staff at Leverkusen.  :D

« Reply #691 on: Today at 12:34:05 am »
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Xavi is leaving Barca. Just saying ...

No. He isnt thick skinned enough. Klopp was worn down partly by so many unnecessary battles he was constantly put into and still is with the 12:30 kickoffs. It was the same with 5 subs, winter break etc. If Xavi found media difficult to handle in spain, the english media will eat him alive.

Xabi has played here. He has a clear idea of what to expect. There's a few that could be worth a shot -
Flick (Not mentioned at all. Might be a left field choice but he seems like a great man manager and stylistically fits)
Zidane (Not sure if he's even actively looking but he could be another brilliant choice )
Xabi (if we can win the Bundesliga with Leverkusen, he'll be hands down the first choice for me)
Amorim (He's been brilliant at sporting. Only one the league once (they are also top now) in 4 years but his team has managed to compete at a high level despite losing their best players every summer.
Thomas Frank (His style is close to ours and I like his general personality and the way he expresses himself with clarity),
Terzic (still early in his career so maybe too soon but again, one that I like, probably needs to navigate this season and show he can make more steps)
Nagelsmann (Not sure on him but he was once on a great trajectory and then his struggles at Bayern could perhaps count as a learning experience)
Lijnders (I am surprised he isnt in obvious contention. Maybe he will be still, but it does seem that we want a clean reset. If we want to continue this setup as is, Pep is worth a chance. But then perhaps, we want him to cut his teeth properly somewhere else first)
« Reply #692 on: Today at 12:38:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm
Whats anyone else watching on a Saturday night?

:lmao
« Reply #693 on: Today at 12:40:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:01:51 pm
My issue with Alonso is you're just waiting for him to piss off for the Madrid job .......

Alonso is a Basque and nothing would delight him more than beating Real Madrid.....
« Reply #694 on: Today at 12:49:26 am »
Its difficult to see past Xabi Alonso. He looks like he is already the best young manager in Europe, and even without the LFC ties we would be having a very close look.

There are a few other candidates, and theyve all been named, but they are secondary to Alonso.

I dont want to set myself up for disappointment, and we should run the process and so on, but I cant see past Alonso. Arguably it might already be signed and sealed, or near as dammit.

He can bring his team in, as is appropriate.

And Paul Mitchell as the DOF makes a lot of sense too.
« Reply #695 on: Today at 12:56:56 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
........ added to that shock is the fact that the coaching team is going as well .....

Looking on the bright side is that the coaching team will also be going because FSG have already approached their choice of replacement manager and he has stipulated that he will take the job but will want his own coaching staff to join him......  And that is good news if the deal has already been done.

I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Michael Edwards return as DoF also ...... Not having to work with Pep Linders again would be tempting for him..... and he is currently an independent consultant - so available.

I do trust FSG to not make the same mistakes that Man Utd made after Fergie left (he recommended Moyes remember) ..... Apparently Klopp has had no imput in recommending his replacement and that is how it should be.
« Reply #696 on: Today at 01:05:56 am »
A bit wild that as a 35 year old my favourite player growing up was Xabi, such a clever player. If he does indeed end up managing us it will feel surreal, especially in such a short timeframe from being a player.
« Reply #697 on: Today at 01:08:33 am »
I think Xabi is one of the few up and coming managers that can step out of Klopp's shadow. He is very good. The supporters will give him plenty of time, too. I also like his brand of footy. He played for some great managers.
« Reply #698 on: Today at 01:09:39 am »
I get that Xabi is unproven, and I agree with everything that's been naysaid about him, more or less.  He's still my preferred choice, though.

If you think about it, taking the LFC job would be a bigger comparative risk for him and his career than for us. If he fails, it's obviously bad - but what are the real odds that whoever we hire doesn't fail? Klopp is as irreplaceable as it gets, and there's literally nobody out there who I'd feel remotely confident could come close to seamlessly carrying on the club's success. The next manager is more likely to fail than not. So why not at least bring someone in who loves and is loved by the club and its supporters, shows promise, and probably has just as much of a chance of succeeding as anyone else? Why not make the only signing who could patch up the emotional damage of Klopp leaving, even if the football damage is irreparable?


« Reply #699 on: Today at 01:21:09 am »
Alonso was regarded as a quiet and friendly person by his teammates at Liverpool. He is married to Nagore Aranburu and the couple have three childrenone son (born 2008) and two daughters (born 2010 and 2013). In March 2008, instead of travelling with the team, Alonso stayed in Merseyside to be at his wife's side while she gave birth, saying, "It was a little frustrating to miss the match against Inter but I have to be with my family at times like these." Alonso and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta were neighbours on the same street while growing up in San Sebastián and also lived near each other in Liverpool. Alonso convinced Arteta to transfer to Everton after he told him how happy he was living in Liverpool. Alonso also helped persuade former Real Sociedad teammate Juan Ugarte to make a move to Wales by joining Wrexham in 2004. Alonso is a Meath Gaelic football supporter.[177] His interest in the Irish sport stems from the age of 15 when he stayed with a family in the Irish town of Kells, County Meath to learn English, and played the sport in his spare time.
Even while playing at Real Madrid, Alonso has declared himself a Liverpool supporter and returns to watch games at Anfield when his schedule allows. He was quoted in The Times Online in 2011 as saying, "I am still a Liverpool fan and will be forever, absolutely" and that he will raise his Liverpool-born son as a Red supporter.

You see it's this sort of stuff I love,  but more importantly, Bayer Leverkusen were next to bottom of the Bundesliga when he took over in October 2022 and started with a 4-0 win. His team reached the SF of the Europa league and ended up 6th. After spending around e90m, Bayer are now top of the Bundesliga and have not lost this season, they are in the QF of the DFB cup and won all 6 games in their Europa Group.
This season they have played 28 games, won 24 and drawn 4

 
« Reply #700 on: Today at 01:23:39 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:09:39 am
I get that Xabi is unproven, and I agree with everything that's been naysaid about him, more or less.  He's still my preferred choice, though.

If you think about it, taking the LFC job would be a bigger comparative risk for him and his career than for us. If he fails, it's obviously bad - but what are the real odds that whoever we hire doesn't fail? Klopp is as irreplaceable as it gets, and there's literally nobody out there who I'd feel remotely confident could come close to seamlessly carrying on the club's success. The next manager is more likely to fail than not. So why not at least bring someone in who loves and is loved by the club and its supporters, shows promise, and probably has just as much of a chance of succeeding as anyone else? Why not make the only signing who could patch up the emotional damage of Klopp leaving, even if the football damage is irreparable?
Exactly, one one of the reasons managers do well is they get the fans behind them which helps the players. Alonso starts with that as a given, Benitez and Houllier had to earn it, Klopp more or less got it straight away because of how he was (and what he did at Dortmund)
« Reply #701 on: Today at 01:33:23 am »
Xabi's lad is a scouser then?  :D
« Reply #702 on: Today at 01:34:47 am »
How tatically flexible is Xabi- for those who watch Leverkusen regularly?
When the 3-4-3 doesn't work anymore... can he change it - ala Kloppo? When the game needs a change, does he have the knowledge to do it?
Can he bring through youth?

How is his team-building skill, and his eye for a player?
Will he be able to get us to +90(ideally, +95) points on the board?
« Reply #703 on: Today at 01:35:56 am »
If we dont sign Xabi Alonse then we are crazy!!! It is historical opportunity! I am sure he will be the best manager in the world very soon!
« Reply #704 on: Today at 01:53:41 am »
Dont think Ive seen Barca play for a while but does Xavi resigning also at the end of the season coincidence?
« Reply #705 on: Today at 01:57:02 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 01:53:41 am
Dont think Ive seen Barca play for a while but does Xavi resigning also at the end of the season coincidence?

God I hope not.  He was an unbelievable player but does not seem to be a very good manager. 
« Reply #706 on: Today at 01:58:53 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:21:23 pm
Arteta's dream job is BArcelona.
Would be funny as fuck if they poached lego head 😂😂😂
« Reply #707 on: Today at 01:59:08 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 01:53:41 am
Dont think Ive seen Barca play for a while but does Xavi resigning also at the end of the season coincidence?

Hes' resigning because the mad Barca fans want him out and he's 10 points behind the leaders Girona already.
« Reply #708 on: Today at 02:15:05 am »
Xabi is into Pavement and DinosaurJr.. so for that i 'm all in
« Reply #709 on: Today at 02:22:17 am »
So it's decided then.

Everybody keep schtum and only tell your closet frineds.
« Reply #710 on: Today at 02:23:16 am »
The more I think about it, the more convinced I am that we have to go all out to get Xabi Alonso in. Like Klopp, this is a marriage made in heaven. Xabi is a thoroughbred winner, oozes a charisma and charm that is different to Klopp's but nonetheless there, and has a deep connection with the supporter base. It's different to the the Klopp appointment, but feels just as right.

This could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Xabi to manage the one club in the world that truly fits him, and to come in at the most optimal possible time. This needs to happen. Feel bad for Leverkusen, but when a dream opportunity comes along then you can't do much about it. Hiring the right manager is the single most important decision a club can make, and this is probably the one signing that the club will pay whatever fees and salary it takes to nail it.

They need to get this done. Got to be honest, I will be so damn excited for next season if Xabi becomes our new manager. I'd be so excited to go on this new journey
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:49 am by Keith Lard »
« Reply #711 on: Today at 02:30:21 am »
Xabi is unproven. But still has experience as head coach/manager unlike Paisley, Fagan and Dalglish when they took the job.

Lets be fucking bold!
« Reply #712 on: Today at 02:35:10 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:35:56 am
If we dont sign Xabi Alonse then we are crazy!!! It is historical opportunity! I am sure he will be the best manager in the world very soon!

Welcome to RAWK, Xabi!
« Reply #713 on: Today at 02:37:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:30:21 am
Xabi is unproven. But still has experience as head coach/manager unlike Paisley, Fagan and Dalglish when they took the job.

Lets be fucking bold!

He has more experience than Pep Guardiola did when he took the reigns at Barcelona. Pep had only been Barcelona B manager for a year.

Xabi has done a year with Real Madrid youth, 3 years with Real Sociedad B, and doing a barnstorming job at Leverkusen since 2022. And unlike Klopp, he has played under the greatest managers in the modern era and has won everything in the game as a player ... and he's a Liverpool legend. Truly fits like a glove. People saying there aren't God-tier options out there are wrong. Xabi Alonso is truly the one candidate that fits into the category imo. This could actually set us up for the next 10+ years if we nail this appointment.

There could be a silver lining to this Klopp departing cloud. I also wonder if Klopp will rue this decision. I think he's leaving too early and when the dust settles, he'll realise that there is no other elite club in the world that will fit his personality like ours. Ah well ...
« Reply #714 on: Today at 02:55:46 am »
I think if we offered Xabi the job he would jump at the chance. This history with Liverpool, the managerial style, the countless interviews where hes said he still loves the club, and even interviews where hes said he dreams of becoming the Liverpool manager one day.

Plus the fact that IMO hes the best possible choice we can get at the moment. He hasnt gone a ton of experience but whatever amount he has hes proving he can be a top manager.

I honestly do not see how he wont be the next Liverpool manager. It just makes too much sense.
